Orlebar Brown celebrates a half century of style with James Bond collection

There is no more stylish fictional character than James Bond. From the moment we first laid eyes on Sean Connery in the early sixties until the last time we witnessed the spectacle of Daniel Craig portray the iconic superspy, we have all emulated his looks and do our best to put our own twists on the icon. You can look to Sean Connery’s run on the character and pull the swimsuit coverup from Goldfinger. You can reinvent the safari look like Roger Moore did when he picked up the Walther PPK. Or you can go regal and dignified with the suits and formal wear like Pierce Brosnan did. There are numerous ways to look like James Bond, but Orelbar Brown is covering the resort wear side to make it even easier. The Orlebar Brown 007 Collection launched this month to celebrate over a century of style with everyone’s favorite spy.

50 years of The Man with the Golden Gun and 60 with Goldfinger

No Orelbar Brown James Bond lookbook would be complete without picking up the recreation of the iconic Goldfinger cover-up. The blue onesie is still one of Bond’s most classic looks, and thanks to the return of vintage style, it is more relevant today than it has been in decades. You can also pick up swimwear inspired by Connery’s glen plaid suit, Scaramanga’s sweat suit, the tiger stripe swim set, and a safari shirt that screams resort casual. There is something for everyone in this collection that primarily takes its inspiration from Goldfinger (arguably Sean Connery’s best turn as Bond) and The Man with the Golden Gun (arguably Roger Moore’s best turn as 007).

Orelbar Brown 007 Collection