Could these Albino & Preto boots be the chicest hiking shoes yet?

Albino & Preto releases new boot

With any hiking footwear, it’s vital to have a balance between style and practicality. Unlike everyday casual sneakers, this footwear should withstand harsh elements and rugged terrain. Thankfully, brands like Albino & Preto have plenty of experience in this area and continue to expand their lavish and quality footwear. Along with Padmore & Barnes, the brands have taken across the Atlantic for the inspiration of their latest collaborative boot. While inspired by the trails, the boot isn’t just for handling intense hikes. With a classic lace-up boot style, the new design can easily trek urban streets for a more rugged casual look. 

A&PWW01 Padmore & Barnes Sport Boot

nubuck sport boots product photo
Albino & Preto / Albino & Preto

Modeled after European hiking boots, the latest partnership between Albino & Preto and Padmore & Barnes is the ultimate sport boots that combine a sophisticated look with practical features. Crafted with wheat nubuck uppers and strap hook D-ring eyelets, this sport boot has a traditional rugged look, similar to brands like Timberland. Donning a black and tan color combination, there’s no denying the boot’s luxurious design. However, considering its hiking roots, the brands couldn’t pass up the chance to include premium stability features like Vibram’s 1375 Bifida Cup Soles. These soles are created using various lugs to add thrust, grip, and brake areas, which maximize the boot’s stability and traction. Including a 450 gsm pearl weave tongue and ankle support, this design contains everything hikers need for comfort and security. Available via Albino & Preta’s website for $240, these sport boots are a prime combination of useful hiking boots and street-style ready lace-up boots.

