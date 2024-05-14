 Skip to main content
What we know about Toyota’s new MR2 so far

The new MR2 is not for you

By
Second generation Toyota MR2
Toyota

While it may be known for its pickup trucks and hybrids, Toyota also produces world-leading sports cars like the Supra. In 2026, it’s set to revive one of its best-loved mid-engine sports coupes after nearly 20 years. The MR2 was last manufactured in 2007, but a new version will be on sale in Japan in the near future. Here’s what we know about it.

Japanese motoring website Best Car seems to be the main source of information on the upcoming MR2 as things stand. It seems to believe that the coupe will pack 316 horsepower and 304 lb-ft of torque courtesy of the same 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-three engine you’ll find in both the GR Yaris and the GR Corolla. In terms of transmission choices, purists will undoubtedly be pleased that there is a six-speed manual option available. For those uncomfortable with a stick shift, you can still opt for an eight-speed automatic.

The car will likely be mid-engined, which allows for better weight distribution and handling. In terms of powertrain options, a hybrid is more than likely on the table. That hybrid powertrain could potentially help eke out a little extra horsepower. Best car has also described the vehicle’s appearance as low slung and sporty, but with a “surprisingly tall” A pillar and estimated its weight at 2,866 pounds.

It’s also worth pointing out that the new MR2 seems entirely distinct from the BEV sports car concept Toyota unveiled in 2023. That concept is likely to surface in some form and may be a new take on the Supra. But there is no indication that the Japanese manufacturer will be offering an electric version of the MR2. It seems to be sticking with tradition on this one.

The price is reasonable, but you probably can’t have one2003 Toyota MR2 Spyder

With an estimated price of between ¥10 million and ¥11 million ($65,000 to $73,000) the new MR2 is likely to be reasonably priced. There’s also a chance that price could drop should the MR2 make its way stateside, in an attempt to swerve a head to head battle with the likes of Porsche. You may see a new MR2 for as little as $50,000 if the car comes to North America.

As for the new MR2’s availability in the United States, we aren’t quite sure yet. The Toyota sports coupe last graced American shores in 2005, and the Japanese company hasn’t officially announced that it will be landing stateside. This is definitely bad news for Toyota fans, as under the current rules, you won’t be able to import a new MR2 until 2051 as soon as it receives an American release.

The new MR2 will definitely be on sale in Japan. Expect to see more of it in the coming months as we inch closer to its apparent 2026 release date.

