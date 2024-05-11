We may be getting a 1,000 horsepower Italian Dodge Charger

Alfa Romeo is set to launch a 2026 version of its flagship Giulia sports sedan. As far as confirmed information from Stellantis goes, the pickings are currently a little slim. However, some details about the body style and powertrain have trickled out. Everyone may be expecting an Alfa Romeo Giulia electric vehicle, but it seems a little more complex than that.

In terms of style, no one outside of Alfa Romeo has seen the new Giulia yet — but there’s a lot of cause for optimism. It wouldn’t be a premium Italian vehicle without exquisite styling, and Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato has told Motor1: “what we designed is a bomb, we couldn’t finalize the style of this car without being absolutely in love with it. And now we are!”

Recommended Videos

It may also wind up being an Italian version of the Dodge Charger, which is by no means a bad thing. Both vehicles are likely to sit on the STLA Large platform, and there are rumors that the Quadrifoglio version will pack just under 1000 horsepower. You can also allegedly expect 385 horsepower in the standard model and 790 in the Veloce version.

It’s probably not going to become another electric crossover

In what is perhaps the best bit Giulia-related news, the sports sedan is going to remain a sports sedan. There was a danger of the vehicle bulking up a little and becoming yet another crossover, but Alfa already has the Tonale and the Stelvio. As Autocar reports, Imparato is on record saying ““This type of silhouette will come back. I don’t want to become an SUV brand, even if the world is switching to SUVs.”

Imparato has a point. Despite sedans falling out of fashion somewhat, we are slipping towards a world where all vehicles are essentially the same. Case in point, the Alfa Romeo Tonale is basically a rebadged Dodge Hornet with a little Italian flare sprinkled in. They both look a lot like the Mazda CX-30 or the Honda HR-V, too. Even if you remember where you parked, going out and finding your car amongst a sea of generic-looking crossovers is already a nightmare. Props to Alfa for not making it a little bit worse.

There’s also a good chance the new Giulia won’t be “electric only.” It will certainly have an electric version and aligns with Alfa Romeo’s targets of going electric by 2027, but a hybrid or ICE powertrain has not been ruled out. Motor1 seems convinced a gas-powered version of the Giulia is still on the table. Alfa Romeo hasn’t confirmed the 2026 model’s powertrain options yet, but there is a cause for optimism amongst those who want a little Italian flare without resorting to a BEV. If you do get the Alfa Romeo electric car, it will likely use 800-volt architecture and feature the lightning-quick recharging benefits that come with it. Expect to go from 20% to 80% in under 18 minutes.

With the 2026 model likely rolling off the production line in 2025, we can expect a lot more information over the next 12 months, and we’ll likely see an official unveiling by mid-2025.

Editors' Recommendations