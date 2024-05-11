 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The 2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia: What we know so far

We may be getting a 1,000 horsepower Italian Dodge Charger

By
Alfa Romeo Giulia
Stellantis

Alfa Romeo is set to launch a 2026 version of its flagship Giulia sports sedan. As far as confirmed information from Stellantis goes, the pickings are currently a little slim. However, some details about the body style and powertrain have trickled out. Everyone may be expecting an Alfa Romeo Giulia electric vehicle, but it seems a little more complex than that.

In terms of style, no one outside of Alfa Romeo has seen the new Giulia yet — but there’s a lot of cause for optimism. It wouldn’t be a premium Italian vehicle without exquisite styling, and Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato has told Motor1: “what we designed is a bomb, we couldn’t finalize the style of this car without being absolutely in love with it. And now we are!”

Recommended Videos

It may also wind up being an Italian version of the Dodge Charger, which is by no means a bad thing. Both vehicles are likely to sit on the STLA Large platform, and there are rumors that the Quadrifoglio version will pack just under 1000 horsepower. You can also allegedly expect 385 horsepower in the standard model and 790 in the Veloce version.

Alfa Romeo Giulia "competizione" badge
Stellantis

It’s probably not going to become another electric crossover

In what is perhaps the best bit Giulia-related news, the sports sedan is going to remain a sports sedan. There was a danger of the vehicle bulking up a little and becoming yet another crossover, but Alfa already has the Tonale and the Stelvio. As Autocar reports, Imparato is on record saying ““This type of silhouette will come back. I don’t want to become an SUV brand, even if the world is switching to SUVs.”

Related

Imparato has a point. Despite sedans falling out of fashion somewhat, we are slipping towards a world where all vehicles are essentially the same. Case in point, the Alfa Romeo Tonale is basically a rebadged Dodge Hornet with a little Italian flare sprinkled in. They both look a lot like the Mazda CX-30 or the Honda HR-V, too. Even if you remember where you parked, going out and finding your car amongst a sea of generic-looking crossovers is already a nightmare. Props to Alfa for not making it a little bit worse.

There’s also a good chance the new Giulia won’t be “electric only.” It will certainly have an electric version and aligns with Alfa Romeo’s targets of going electric by 2027, but a hybrid or ICE powertrain has not been ruled out. Motor1 seems convinced a gas-powered version of the Giulia is still on the table. Alfa Romeo hasn’t confirmed the 2026 model’s powertrain options yet, but there is a cause for optimism amongst those who want a little Italian flare without resorting to a BEV. If you do get the Alfa Romeo electric car, it will likely use 800-volt architecture and feature the lightning-quick recharging benefits that come with it. Expect to go from 20% to 80% in under 18 minutes.

With the 2026 model likely rolling off the production line in 2025, we can expect a lot more information over the next 12 months, and we’ll likely see an official unveiling by mid-2025.

Editors' Recommendations

Dave McQuilling
Dave McQuilling
Dave has spent pretty much his entire career as a journalist; this has included jobs at newspapers, TV stations, on the…
Why Alfa Romeo changed the name of its first EV
Alfa Romeo Milano

One of the more exciting aspects of the world of EVs is finding out what kind of entrant some of our favorite car manufacturers decide to throw into the fray. Although it doesn't get quite the same level of fanfare and accolades that the high-flying Lamborghinis and Ferraris get, Alfa Romeo has quietly gone about its business of being an elegant, performance-oriented Italian brand for decades. Alfa Romeo just debuted its first EV — the Milano — and then quickly changed the name. And it's all thanks to the Italian government.
Why the name was changed

So, what happened? The EV is being built at a factory in Poland and is the first Alfa Romeo model to be made entirely outside of Italy. Adolfo Urso, Italy's industry minister, said, "A car called Milano cannot be produced in Poland. This is forbidden by Italian law."  In 2003, Italy passed legislation prohibiting products that falsely claim to be Italian.

Read more
2025 Mercedes Benz EQG: Everything we know about the electric G Wagon
Get ready for a G-Class EV
Rendering of side profile of Mercedes-Benz EQG in front of blue skies.

Over the past few years, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled electric vehicle models such as the EQS, EQB, and EQE models. As is tradition, you also have the option to choose Mercedes-Maybach and AMG electric models to suit your taste. The AMG EQE SUV starts at $109,300, while the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV will cost you around $200,000.

However, the all-electric G Wagon, dubbed the EQG, is missing from the action. The last time we caught a glimpse of it was back in 2021 as a concept car. Well, it’s expected to be produced later this year, and Mercedes-Benz teased it at the 2024 CES technology show in Las Vegas. Here is what you can expect.

Read more
An all-electric Jeep Wagoneer S is set to debut this fall: Everything we know so far
The Jeep Wagoneer S BEV will have 600 horsepower
All-Electric Jeep Wagoneer S shadowed image showing front LED lighting grid.

When the Jeep Wagoneer S appears in dealerships in the fall of 2024, it will be the first of eight battery-electric vehicle (BEV) launches on the STLA-Large platform planned by the Stellantis family of brands from 2024 to 2026. Stellantis will also use the Wagoneer S's BEV-native platform with all-electric vehicles from Dodge, Chrysler, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati.

So far, Jeep has teased with photos and performance nuggets and claims that the Wagoneer S interior "features premium technology seamlessly integrated with meticulously crafted artisan details." Jeep also hasn't released starting prices for the Wagoneer  S, but judging from the generous portion of superlatives in the Stellantis news release, we expect prices to reach or exceed the $80,000 threshold for SUV EV tax credits.

Read more