The Audi A6 e-tron: Everything we know

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Unsurprisingly, Audi is about to debut another stunningly stylish four-door sports sedan for families and enthusiasts to drool over. But, the new all-electric A6 e-tron brings with it a few new surprises from the four-ringed German manufacturer.

Based on the 2021 concept car, the A6 e-tron should come around sometime next year, making it one of about 32 new launches Audi is planning over the next 24 months. Stop us if you’ve heard this before: With its sleek lines, elegant stance, and luxury vibes permeating from any angle, the latest and greatest Audi promises to be one worth waiting for. Read on for everything we’ve dug up on this exceptional EV.

Audi is changing their lineup nomenclature, including the A6

In a wildly epic shake-up, Audi has decided to reconfigure its number-badging system for its car and SUV lineup. In essence, odd-numbered cars will designate internal combustion-engined cars, while even numbers will denote electric-only models.

So, what we’ve all come to know and love as the A4 will become the new A5, and the current A6 will debut as the ‘new’ A7. This also translates into Audi’s SUV realm, where the Q3, 5, 7, and upcoming Q9 flagship will continue the ICE tradition, albeit possibly as hybrids.

Which leads us to the A6 e-tron. As a full EV, the even-numbered A6 e-tron will be part of the A4/6/8 electric lineup. Although the ‘e-tron’ moniker is fun and catchy, don’t be surprised if Audi drops it altogether in favor of an E4, E6, etc. But for now, the A6 e-tron is what we’re expecting.

The A6 E-tron will likely make at least 469 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque

Known as the Premium Platform Electric architecture, Audi says the PPE “is a dedicated battery-electric propulsion platform,” which is set up specifically for a performance-oriented EV from the jump.

The battery module is located between the axles to allow for optimal balance and operational functionality. The heart of the platform is the 100-kilowatt battery, which, in the A6 e-tron concept car, makes 469 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. We have no reason not to think that with its dual-motor setup and undoubted all-wheel drive, the A6 e-tron won’t make at least that much power.

Audi also says it’s targeting a driving range of 400 miles per charge and claims that with DC fast-charging, the A6 e-tron will be able to recharge from five percent to 80 percent in just 25 minutes. While a 400-mile range seems a little lofty at the moment, we’ll keep the faith and hope they come close, especially since the Tesla Model S Long Range not-so-coincidentally also boasts a range of just over 400 miles.

The A6 E-tron will compete with the Tesla Model S

Sitting at the top of Tesla’s lineup is the Model S, and the A6 e-tron is aimed squarely at Elon Musk’s flagship sedan. The Model S is 198 inches long, 78 inches wide, and 56 inches high. The Audi A6 e-tron concept car measures approximately 195 inches long, 77 inches wide, and 57 inches high. The e-tron and Model S both claim 400-mile ranges (with the Long Range trimmed Tesla), and the Model S making 670 horsepower in its dual-motor guise, it seems that these two are destined to do battle in every way possible.

The four-door sedan style with its integrated and sleek sloping roofline is something both of these cars can boast about, with the ultimate decision coming down to a preference for either Tesla’s minimalist videogame-style steering wheel and dashboard versus Audi’s more techno-cratic luxury-laden traditional premium offering.

There will be Avant and RS 6 variants coming

In what could be considered the most lusted-after niche car in the world, the various Audi Avants that have graced our roadways have inspired nothing short of cultish followings over the years. For those that aren’t aware, Avant is just a sophisticated way of saying “station wagon,” and with all of the oddball shapes and designs of cars we see today, it’s surprising we don’t see more of these traditional family haulers. Though the Avant hasn’t been a staple in domestic showrooms, an A6 e-tron Avant will be produced, even if we won’t get one here.

But, in order to compete with the Model S’ insane Plaid trim, the Audi will be offering an RS 6 variant of the A6 e-tron. More than likely, the RS 6 will receive the same setup as the current Porsche Taycan Turbo S, which ironically doesn’t use any turbochargers but does produce up to 938 hp and 818 lb-ft of torque.

Using launch control, Porsche claims the Turbo S can scamper from 0-60 mph in just 2.3 seconds and through the quarter mile in a scaldingly fast 9.9 seconds, which puts it a few ticks behind the Model S Plaid to 60 mph and about a half second off the Tesla’s quarter-mile time. Of course, as quick as it is, the Taycan Turbo S still only uses two motors compared to the Model S Plaid’s tri-motor setup, so fingers crossed that the RS 6 decides to up the ante a bit and tack on one more motor to level the playing field.

