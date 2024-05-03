The 2026 Audi Q9: Everything we know so far

Much like its rivals, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, Audi has tried to create an SUV and/or crossover to fit every family size and price point (within the limits of the ‘luxury’ class). If you’ve been out of the German carmaker nomenclature game as of late, the current lineup consists of the Q3, Q4 e-tron, Q5, Q8, and Q8 e-tron. The odd-numbered vehicles are the more SUV-ish models, while the even-numbered ones are a bit more station-wagon-y, even if no one wants to admit it. But, the big news, literally, is that the company’s new flagship SUV will be coming to us very soon. Here’s what we know so far…

Audi’s largest SUV will most likely be called the Q9

German carmakers tend to keep things organized. BMW uses 2s and 4s to designate two-door coupes, while 3s and 5s are used for sedans. Audi follows right along in that same vein, using 4s, 6s, and 8s for sedans, while 5s and 7s designate the coupe variants (with the A3/S3 being left out as the exception to the rule).

The same idea is used for SUVs. Currently, the Q3, Q5, and Q7 all designate Audis SUV lineup. So, judging by the current state of naming affairs within the company, it only stands to reason that the next larger SUV stays as an odd-numbered vehicle. As it will be slightly more truck than a car and larger than the current Q7 (pictured), the next logical jump would be for the latest and largest Audi to be dubbed with a nine.

The Audi Q9 will most likely not be an EV

With plans to cease production of ICE motors by 2033, that leaves plenty of time for what will most likely be at most a PHEV. Despite the infatuation with EVs, companies like Toyota have stated they believe hybrids, not EVs, will be the dominant sellers for the foreseeable future. Given the recent trends, that statement doesn’t seem as wild as it did at first, and it might not be long before other big conglomerates follow suit. Although it seems that EVs are inevitable, the usage of gas-powered engines augmented by hybrid assistance still has plenty of viable life left in the proverbial tank.

The Q9 should be here by 2026

New car debuts are always subject to production issues and delays. But, with the basic architecture already in place with the VW Atlas and the design layout in place with the current Q7, it seems as though the Q9 should not face many roadblocks.

Director of Audi Australia’s Jeff Mannering told CarSales that we should keep an eye on the company’s developmental progress over the next 24 months. That timeline puts the new three-row SUV in showrooms in 2026, more than likely as a ’27 model.

