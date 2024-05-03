 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The 2026 Audi Q9: Everything we know so far

By
Close up of front end of the 2022 Audi Q7 Prestige parked in a grassy field with trees in the back.
Joel Patel/The Manual / The Manual

Much like its rivals, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, Audi has tried to create an SUV and/or crossover to fit every family size and price point (within the limits of the ‘luxury’ class). If you’ve been out of the German carmaker nomenclature game as of late, the current lineup consists of the  Q3, Q4 e-tron, Q5, Q8, and Q8 e-tron. The odd-numbered vehicles are the more SUV-ish models, while the even-numbered ones are a bit more station-wagon-y, even if no one wants to admit it. But, the big news, literally, is that the company’s new flagship SUV will be coming to us very soon. Here’s what we know so far…

Audi’s largest SUV will most likely be called the Q9

The Audi Q7 in blue
Audi

German carmakers tend to keep things organized. BMW uses 2s and 4s to designate two-door coupes, while 3s and 5s are used for sedans. Audi follows right along in that same vein, using 4s, 6s, and 8s for sedans, while 5s and 7s designate the coupe variants (with the A3/S3 being left out as the exception to the rule).

Recommended Videos

The same idea is used for SUVs. Currently, the Q3, Q5, and Q7 all designate Audis SUV lineup. So, judging by the current state of naming affairs within the company, it only stands to reason that the next larger SUV stays as an odd-numbered vehicle. As it will be slightly more truck than a car and larger than the current Q7 (pictured), the next logical jump would be for the latest and largest Audi to be dubbed with a nine.

Related

The Audi Q9 will most likely not be an EV

Dashboard, infotainment system, and steering wheel in the 2022 Audi Q7 Prestige from the rear seats.
Joel Patel/The Manual / Audi

With plans to cease production of ICE motors by 2033, that leaves plenty of time for what will most likely be at most a PHEV. Despite the infatuation with EVs, companies like Toyota have stated they believe hybrids, not EVs, will be the dominant sellers for the foreseeable future. Given the recent trends, that statement doesn’t seem as wild as it did at first, and it might not be long before other big conglomerates follow suit. Although it seems that EVs are inevitable, the usage of gas-powered engines augmented by hybrid assistance still has plenty of viable life left in the proverbial tank.

The Q9 should be here by 2026

Rear end angle of the 2022 Audi Q7 Prestige from the passenger's side with trees in the back.
Joel Patel/The Manual / Audi

New car debuts are always subject to production issues and delays. But, with the basic architecture already in place with the VW Atlas and the design layout in place with the current Q7, it seems as though the Q9 should not face many roadblocks.

Director of Audi Australia’s Jeff Mannering told CarSales that we should keep an eye on the company’s developmental progress over the next 24 months. That timeline puts the new three-row SUV in showrooms in 2026, more than likely as a ’27 model.

Editors' Recommendations

Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
Tesla recalls more than 2 million vehicles: Everything you need to know about the latest Tesla recall
Is your Tesla affected?
Red Tesla Model 3

In a recall filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla is bringing back a total of 2,031,220 vehicles harking all the way back to 2012.

The issue relates to every car made with any version of Tesla's Autosteer technology. In describing the defect, documents submitted to the NHTSA state:

Read more
2024 Audi Q8 SUV flagship updates exterior and lighting technology
New features help differentiate Audi's flagship from the rest
2024 Audi S Q8 in Waitomo Blue left front three-quarter view on pavement near the ocean shore - European Model Shown..

Audi pulled off a pretty neat trick updating its flagship Q8 SUV. How do you differentiate an automotive brand's flagship from the rest of the model lineup? It's imperative to balance significant brand identity clues with distinctive touches that signal the flagship's specialness.
The Audi Q7 three-row mid-size SUV packs sufficient luxury for many buyers, so Audi needed to add unique features to the Q8 to provoke desire and loosen budgets. The most significant changes in the 2024 Audi Q8 are in exterior styling, blending boldness with elegance, to use Audi's terms. Audi rolled out additional standard driver assistance technology in the Q8, but the drive trains carry over unchanged for the Q8 and the sporty SQ8.

The 2024 Audi Q8's updated design
The 2024 Audi Q8 styling changes emphasize the existing roofline slope, frameless doors, and broad wheel arches. The Q8's octagonal front grille incorporates new design features, including L-shaped sections on the Q8 with the S Line style option and on the SQ8.

Read more
The Tesla Cybertruck specs have allegedly leaked: This is everything we know
The Tesla Cybertruck can power a clothes dryer
Tesla Cybertruck at a camping site

While a production version of Tesla's Cybertruck still hasn’t entered the world four-years after the divisive vehicle was announced, we may now know more about Elon Musk’s polygonal electric pickup. Many of the vehicle’s apparent final specs and features were recently leaked online in a YouTube video from TFLEV and show something comparable to its direct rivals -- many of which are already on the market.

In terms of actual pickup truck practicality, the vehicle has an alleged bed length of 72.8 inches and a width of 51 inches. Its tow hitch can support a maximum tongue weight of 1,110 pounds, and the truck can pull 11,000 pounds in total. That last part is a bit of a contradiction with Tesla’s official line -- as the company’s site claims the truck can tow up to 14,000 pounds. There’s still a chance both are correct, and the larger number relates to the top-end tri-motor variant’s capabilities.

Read more