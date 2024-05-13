This BEV offroader has a gas-powered safety net

U.K.-based off-roader manufacturer Ineos has a third vehicle on the way in the form of the Fusilier — which looks a lot like a Mercedes G-Wagon. The Fusilier carries on from the likes of the Grenadier, which itself was heavily inspired by classic Land Rover Defenders.

It’s unknown if British manufacturer Ineos is primarily focused on providing modern takes on classic European offroaders, or if it is setting its sights globally. However, there are few who wouldn’t welcome another take on the Toyota Land Cruiser into the world. Ineos’ other confirmed line continues with the military role naming theme. The “Quartermaster” is the company’s take on the pickup truck.

Ineos claims that the Fusilier will build on and offer an alternative to the Grenadier. It’s slightly smaller than Ineos’ primary offering. We don’t have exact measurements yet, but according to the manufacturer, it’s a little bit shorter and lower. It will also be built on “a bespoke skateboard platform with a steel top hat and underbody, and aluminum doors and closures.”

Unlike previous Ineos vehicles, which are assembled in France, the Fusilier will roll off the production line in Austria thanks to a partnership with Magna.

Two powertrain options, sort of

One of the more unique things about the Fusilier is its proposed powertrain options. Both options are, at their core, BEVs and we don’t know the exact specs of each one yet. However, the presumably pricier powertrain comes with a “Range Extender,” which is capable of recharging the battery independently.

Said range extender is essentially a gas generator that can put enough juice back into the vehicle’s battery pack to get you out of trouble. While this concept will undoubtably be the subject of a joke or two, it does make a lot of sense. It’s essentially there for emergency use, and few, if any, people will recharge their batteries with gas every time. Most importantly, it solves a major problem with electric offroaders.

EVs running out of power on a highway is enough of an issue, if your batteries go flat out in the middle of nowhere you’re in big trouble. At best, you may see a Dodge Ram with a generator on it rock up and bail you out, but that’s not always practical. The ability to self rescue is a major step forward for the niche vehicles.

In 2023, Ineos also demonstrated a hydrogen fuel cell at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, though there is no word on whether it will be incorporated into the Fusilier or any of the company’s other vehicles at any point in the near future.

More information on the Ineos Fusilier, including powertrain details and its expected launch window, is expected in fall 2024.

