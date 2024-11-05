 Skip to main content
You can now enjoy Michelin-starred cuisine while traveling through Europe on this train

Michelin-star Chef Heinz Beck will curate the menu for these train journeys.

By
La Dolce Vita Orient Express
Set to launch in Spring 2025, the La Dolce Vita Orient Express promises to whisk travelers on a rail journey through Italy’s most breathtaking regions. Adventurous globetrotters will have the choice of eight unique one- or two-night itineraries, guiding them through the enchanting landscapes of Italy.

But the luxury rail experience will offer more than just stunning Italian vistas; the recent announcement of Chef Heinz Beck’s appointment as the head of the train’s culinary program is sure to elevate the journey even further. Renowned for his three Michelin-starred restaurant La Pergola in Rome, Chef Beck, in collaboration with Beck and Maltese Consulting, will design exclusive dining experiences that celebrate Italy’s diverse landscapes.

“Guests will have the chance to discover our beautiful country not only through its landscapes but also through our menus: from the early morning until the midnight snacks,” said Chef Beck. “We want to spread the Made in Italy knowledge in a new, different way, showcasing the different traditions of each region so the passengers will be able to create a stronger and deeper connection with the territory.”

About La Dolce Vita Orient Express

La Dolce Vita Orient Express
La Dolce Vita Orient Express offers eight itineraries that invite travelers to explore some of Italy’s most iconic regions. One of the highlights includes a two-night round trip from Rome to Venice and Siena, returning to the Eternal City, as well as a journey from Rome to the enchanting island of Sicily. 

Onboard, travelers can choose from two luxurious categories of accommodation: Deluxe Cabins and Suite Cabins. Both options come equipped with ensuite bathrooms and comfortable beds, ensuring a restful experience.

The train will also feature a Lounge Bar, where guests can unwind to the sounds of live Italian music while enjoying a carefully crafted drink. For those looking to add a touch of excitement to their journey, the lounge will offer various games, including the beloved Italian card game Scopone, chess, and backgammon.

Launching in Spring 2025, prices for these luxurious experiences start at 3,500 euros per person ($3,794).

