How Hyatt’s new Peloton collaboration helps you stay fit while traveling

Table of Contents Table of Contents The story behind the Hyatt x Peloton collab Taking advantage of the program

Launched late last year, World of Hyatt and Peloton have joined forces to offer an innovative and meaningful collaboration for health-focused travelers. The unique Hyatt Peloton points program allows World of Hyatt members to earn points for completing Peloton workouts at over 700 participating hotels worldwide. This one-of-a-kind program motivates travelers to stay committed to their fitness routines, even while traveling.

I chatted with TJ Abrams, Vice President of Global Wellbeing at Hyatt, to learn more about the exciting initiative. He shared what he admires about this unique partnership and the background story behind the initiative.

Recommended Videos

The story behind the Hyatt x Peloton collab

“The collaboration between World of Hyatt and Peloton stemmed from wanting to offer something innovative and meaningful for World of Hyatt members and guests,” Abrams told us. “Based on insights and guest feedback, we know that maintaining fitness routines while traveling is important to our members. Therefore, we wanted to make it easier for them to prioritize their well-being while traveling and reward them for doing so.”

He also told us that Peloton’s leadership in the fitness space encouraged them to start the conversation, seeing the potential for a mutually beneficial opportunity to combine their strengths and enhance the overall well-being of World of Hyatt and Peloton members. Through this collaboration, Hyatt became the first global hospitality loyalty program to reward loyalty members for doing more of what they love.

Abrams added, “Ultimately, we hope this collaboration enhances the overall travel experience for our members and gives them a sense of empowerment to prioritize their wellness journey no matter where they are.”

Taking advantage of the program

Once members earn points through completing Peloton workouts, points can be redeemed for “free nights, suite upgrades, unique well-being experiences, countless dining and spa offerings, and more at participating locations worldwide,” Abrams said. Additionally, guests and members can enjoy Peloton’s world-class content via guestroom TVs at nearly 400 participating hotels, allowing them to maintain their routines while traveling more easily.

“From stretch routines to bodyweight workouts, guests can start their morning, take a break between meetings, or wrap up their day with an in-room workout at hotels that offer in-room content,” he noted. “Or they can head to the fitness center to break a sweat on a Peloton Bike or Peloton Row (at participating hotels) at a convenient time for their schedule, for which they can earn points for future travel and experiences.”

World of Hyatt FIND program

In addition to earning points on qualifying Peloton workouts, World of Hyatt members can enjoy exclusive access to unique Peloton experiences on the World of Hyatt FIND platform. Signing up for World of Hyatt to earn points is free and offers guests exclusive access to over 600+ FIND experiences globally that are thoughtfully curated with well-being in mind.

For Hyatt, a hospitality company focused on care, the collab delivers distinctive experiences for guests and members in “the pursuit of healthy, happy and fulfilled lives. The goal of collaborating with Peloton is to meet our members where they are by providing access to resources they know and love, making prioritizing their well-being easier and more enjoyable.” In the upcoming months, Hyatt hopes to expand the collab with Peloton to more Hyatt hotels in new markets, as well as add more member-exclusive Peloton experiences through the World of Hyatt FIND platform.