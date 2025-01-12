 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

How Hyatt’s new Peloton collaboration helps you stay fit while traveling

Stay motivated to get a killer workout on every trip

By
Hyatt Peloton Program
Hyatt

Launched late last year, World of Hyatt and Peloton have joined forces to offer an innovative and meaningful collaboration for health-focused travelers. The unique Hyatt Peloton points program allows World of Hyatt members to earn points for completing Peloton workouts at over 700 participating hotels worldwide. This one-of-a-kind program motivates travelers to stay committed to their fitness routines, even while traveling.

I chatted with TJ Abrams, Vice President of Global Wellbeing at Hyatt, to learn more about the exciting initiative. He shared what he admires about this unique partnership and the background story behind the initiative.

Recommended Videos

The story behind the Hyatt x Peloton collab

Hyatt Peloton Program - Man doing yoga in hotel room
Hyatt

“The collaboration between World of Hyatt and Peloton stemmed from wanting to offer something innovative and meaningful for World of Hyatt members and guests,” Abrams told us. “Based on insights and guest feedback, we know that maintaining fitness routines while traveling is important to our members. Therefore, we wanted to make it easier for them to prioritize their well-being while traveling and reward them for doing so.”

Related

He also told us that Peloton’s leadership in the fitness space encouraged them to start the conversation, seeing the potential for a mutually beneficial opportunity to combine their strengths and enhance the overall well-being of World of Hyatt and Peloton members. Through this collaboration, Hyatt became the first global hospitality loyalty program to reward loyalty members for doing more of what they love.

Abrams added, “Ultimately, we hope this collaboration enhances the overall travel experience for our members and gives them a sense of empowerment to prioritize their wellness journey no matter where they are.”

Taking advantage of the program

Hyatt Peloton Program
Hyatt

Once members earn points through completing Peloton workouts, points can be redeemed for “free nights, suite upgrades, unique well-being experiences, countless dining and spa offerings, and more at participating locations worldwide,” Abrams said. Additionally, guests and members can enjoy Peloton’s world-class content via guestroom TVs at nearly 400 participating hotels, allowing them to maintain their routines while traveling more easily.

“From stretch routines to bodyweight workouts, guests can start their morning, take a break between meetings, or wrap up their day with an in-room workout at hotels that offer in-room content,” he noted. “Or they can head to the fitness center to break a sweat on a Peloton Bike or Peloton Row (at participating hotels) at a convenient time for their schedule, for which they can earn points for future travel and experiences.”

World of Hyatt FIND program

In addition to earning points on qualifying Peloton workouts, World of Hyatt members can enjoy exclusive access to unique Peloton experiences on the World of Hyatt FIND platform. Signing up for World of Hyatt to earn points is free and offers guests exclusive access to over 600+ FIND experiences globally that are thoughtfully curated with well-being in mind.

For Hyatt, a hospitality company focused on care, the collab delivers distinctive experiences for guests and members in “the pursuit of healthy, happy and fulfilled lives. The goal of collaborating with Peloton is to meet our members where they are by providing access to resources they know and love, making prioritizing their well-being easier and more enjoyable.” In the upcoming months, Hyatt hopes to expand the collab with Peloton to more Hyatt hotels in new markets, as well as add more member-exclusive Peloton experiences through the World of Hyatt FIND platform.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
Can exercise help reduce burnout at work? Researchers find out
Which type of exercise is best to help with emotional exhaustion and job satisfaction?
Streesed man

When your temples are pulsing, you’ve lost motivation, and you can’t seem to focus, you might just be reaching the point of burnout at work. We’ve all been there sitting at our desks, head in hands, frozen in a moment of overwhelm. It can creep in over weeks or days or crash down like a tidal wave in an instant. 

Most of us are looking for ways to reduce burnout at work and boost creativity and productivity. It turns out exercise might just be one way to do it. We can exercise more often than we can take a vacation, so it’s worth knowing if exercise really can help us diminish that dreaded state of overwhelm at work. Let’s look at the recent research. 
The study

Read more
These are the popular fitness trends predicted to skyrocket in 2025
What will boom and what will fizzle out in 2025?
man doing bear crawl in room grey couch in background

As another year rolls around, there are plenty of fitness trends that we should leave behind in 2024. Not all trends that become popular are worth trying. In 2024, there was a buzz surrounding trends like wall Pilates and 12-3-30 that have since fizzled out. As we welcome 2025, we’re wondering what’s next. What will boom, and what will fade in 2025? Let’s look at the data on the most popular fitness trends predicted to skyrocket in 2025 and the ones we think are more than just hype. 
New data

Pure Gym used worldwide data from Google to determine the rise and fall in searches for nearly 200 different fitness trends. Here are the most interesting results and the trends set to dominate 2025:

Read more
If staying motivated to work out is a challenge, you’re not alone — new survey
Let's look at how we can stay motivated, boost our energy, and get the most out of our workouts.
man listening to music headphones

Why is the gym full to bursting during January when people are steadfast in their New Year resolutions, but during the second and third months of the year, we see this enthusiasm trail off, and more empty benches and machines? Many factors can hamper your motivation to workout, whether you wake up feeling a little tired that day or have additional tasks and goings on that popped up and pulled you in different directions. If you sometimes or often have trouble mustering up the energy and the motivation to work out, you’re definitely not alone. Let’s look at the new survey results and what we can do to help us stay motivated and get the benefits of regular exercise.
The survey results

A survey by sports nutrition brand Dymatize and Talker Research revealed that:

Read more