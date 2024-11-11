 Skip to main content
Peloton aims to convert more men with the help of T.J. and J.J. Watt

Why millennial men should consider Peloton

By
Peloton
Peloton

In an attempt to reach a new audience, Peloton has recently launched a multi-phase creative campaign to get the attention of millennials. The campaign is titled “Find your push. Find your power.” The idea behind it is that everyone has something different motivating them when it comes to fitness and getting in shape. Peloton wants to express that they are there for support and to help potential customers discover what their “push” is.

In the first phase of the campaign, Peloton is targeting millennial men, and football player brothers T.J. and J.J. Watt are taking the lead. The idea is to leverage the typical friendly sibling rivalry that many men share, especially when it comes to athletic challenges and progress. Competing with someone close to you can be a fun and motivating way to help you push yourself even harder than you have before.

Currently, Peloton’s customer base is two-thirds women, so the company wanted to reach more men and make them aware of how their products could help them take things to the next level. Targeted messaging through relatable and inspiring men like the Watt brothers is a great way to make this happen. The athletes are demonstrating how men can take their running interests from the road to the treadmill and compete with others on the leaderboards. 

Peloton is the perfect brand for those looking to improve their physiques and cardiovascular fitness at home, and this campaign’s display of pro athletes’ workouts and the friendly sibling rivalry many can relate to will hopefully inspire millennial men to give the company a try.

Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
