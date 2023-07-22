 Skip to main content
These frequent travelers could face additional TSA security screening at the airport

Clear travelers are not going to be happy about this airport security change

Dannielle Beardsley
By
Airport security barriers with long line in background
Bignal/Shutterstock

We all know waiting in the airport security line takes the most time and is the bulk of our wait when traveling. You start taking off belts and shoes while moving in line to get yourself ready to get through the checkpoint as fast as possible. Or you could pay for the perk of skipping the line whenever you fly, with memberships from places that let you jump ahead, and not have to worry about the wait. But if you did spring for one specific program, your travel plans might just get disrupted.

According to the Washington Post, because of an incident last summer, a growing number of Clear Plus members will face one more step in their screening process — having their ID checked by a TSA agent. And, while right now, TSA is only increasing its random checks, the agency reportedly plans to require verification of IDs of all Registered Traveler participants — like Clear members — at some point in the future.

David Tran Photo/Shutterstock

The details about the Clear membership

  • Your eyes or fingerprints are all you need.
  • Pay $189 a year for the service
  • Lots of ways to get it free
If you travel a lot, you want anything to help you get through airport security faster. Clear is a platform that expedites the process when you get to the airport. For a fee (monthly or yearly), you do quite a bit of legwork upfront with things like getting facial recognition and your personal identity set up through them, but then you have access to airports and sports venues without worrying about things like that security line.

At the airport, you check in at a Clear pod using a biometric scanner, and then a Clear agent escorts you to the front of the TSA security line. (You still have to go through the physical screening, but you get to take an express straight to the bag check and body scanner.)

Is the service worth it for the $189 price? That depends on how often you fly and how often you go to sports venues. If that price makes you balk, though, there are many ways to get it cheaper (or for free). Ask your credit card company or airline rewards program for details about discounts for Clear.

Why Clear isn’t so crystal anymore

Like most changes in our security measures, a breach is causing the kerfuffle. In July of 2022, a good old-fashioned human error resulted in sensitive information being compromised, leading to the TSA stepping in. Anyone using the Clear program could also now have to be checked by the TSA at airport security. 

An additional ID check would be needed to validate a Clear member’s identity. That might not seem like a lot, but a TSA spokesperson also told One Mile At A Time that this will eventually go into effect for all members of Registered Traveler programs like Clear: All Registered Traveler participants will be required to present ID, whether physical or digital, to TSA’s Credential Authentication Technology (CAT), with the timeline for implementation to be determined.”

Airport security agent searching a female passenger's carry-on bag with a dog nearby.
CDC/Unsplash

What this means for flyers

For people who don’t use Clear, nothing changes. For some Clear members, the process will stay exactly the same (for now). But for Clear members who get chosen for an ID check? There’s going to be an extra added hassle before you finally get through that security screening. TSA hasn’t said exactly how many Clear members will now be subject to that extra ID check, so time will tell if it will be enough for us to notice even busier lines and longer wait times.

We’ll also have to see when TSA begins to implement this for all Registered Traveler participants. Clear members make up 10% of travelers through 52 airports that participate in their program, meaning it’s more than a few people that TSA agents will have to verify. A Clear spokesperson told Insider that the company is working with TSA on new digital identity technology to keep the process touchless for its members. How much this change will affect air travelers will be determined by both of those timelines.

