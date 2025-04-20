This is officially the most affordable European summer travel destination

Table of Contents Table of Contents The top 10 most affordable European destinations this summer

If Europe’s on your summer travel list but your budget says otherwise, there’s good news: London is officially the most affordable European destination for summer 2025. That’s according to Dollar Flight Club’s latest Travel Report, which analyzed airfare trends from the 10 busiest U.S. airports.

With a spike in low-cost flight options, including deals on budget airlines and nonstop routes, London took the top spot thanks to frequent fare drops and wide accessibility. Once you land, it’s easy to keep costs low by exploring the city’s iconic sights on foot or by public transit, many of which won’t cost you a penny.

The study didn’t stop at London. Dollar Flight Club also highlighted several other European cities that offer great value or unique travel perks. Dublin and Amsterdam stood out as culturally rich destinations that double as convenient jumping-off points to the rest of Europe.

For travelers looking to escape the usual tourist trail, Munich and Vienna emerged as budget-friendlier alternatives that still deliver an immersive European experience. On the higher end, cities like Zurich and Paris continue to be top-tier bucket-list spots. While they come with steeper price tags, they’re often paired with other cities in multi-stop itineraries, giving travelers the chance to balance out their spending.

The top 10 most affordable European destinations this summer