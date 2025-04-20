 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

This is officially the most affordable European summer travel destination

London took the top spot

By
london street during the day
Sabrina Mazzeo / Unsplash

If Europe’s on your summer travel list but your budget says otherwise, there’s good news: London is officially the most affordable European destination for summer 2025. That’s according to Dollar Flight Club’s latest Travel Report, which analyzed airfare trends from the 10 busiest U.S. airports.

With a spike in low-cost flight options, including deals on budget airlines and nonstop routes, London took the top spot thanks to frequent fare drops and wide accessibility. Once you land, it’s easy to keep costs low by exploring the city’s iconic sights on foot or by public transit, many of which won’t cost you a penny.

Recommended Videos

The study didn’t stop at London. Dollar Flight Club also highlighted several other European cities that offer great value or unique travel perks. Dublin and Amsterdam stood out as culturally rich destinations that double as convenient jumping-off points to the rest of Europe.

Related

For travelers looking to escape the usual tourist trail, Munich and Vienna emerged as budget-friendlier alternatives that still deliver an immersive European experience. On the higher end, cities like Zurich and Paris continue to be top-tier bucket-list spots. While they come with steeper price tags, they’re often paired with other cities in multi-stop itineraries, giving travelers the chance to balance out their spending.

The top 10 most affordable European destinations this summer

Champs-Elysee, Paris, France
NakNakNak / Pixabay
  1. London, UK (LHR): $500-$750
  2. Paris, France (CDG): $550-$800
  3. Rome, Italy (FCO): $600-$900
  4. Barcelona, Spain (BCN): $620-$880
  5. Dublin, Ireland (DUB): $550-$780
  6. Amsterdam, Netherlands (AMS): $630-$900
  7. Madrid, Spain (MAD): $600-$870
  8. Munich, Germany (MUC): $680-$950
  9. Vienna, Austria (VIE): $700-$980
  10. Zurich, Switzerland (ZRH): $750-$1,000

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Want to live at sea? These ships are getting a $120M makeover to become floating condos
You can secure your spot on the ship starting at $650,000
Bespoke Luxury Marketing, Crescent Seas

If you've ever stepped aboard a cruise ship and thought, “I could live here,” that dream is about to become reality. Crescent Seas is diving into the residential cruise business with an ambitious $120 million plan to transform luxury ships into full-time floating homes.

The company’s first project, Navigator, will debut in 2026 as a 210-cabin residential ship. Currently sailing as Regent Seven Seas’ Seven Seas Navigator, the vessel is set to undergo a dramatic $70 million transformation designed to support long-term living at sea.

Read more
Get your camping trip organized this summer with these campground booking sites
Whether it's an RV getaway or a tented escape, book your campground early to avoid disappointment
A view from an open camping tent

With the arrival of spring, campers around America are already eyeballs deep in camping plans for spring and summer. If you're anything like me, you're practically bouncing on the balls of your feet to experience the soft, warm breezes of spring and the scent of life as it all returns to our forests. And guess what — everyone else is, too! In 2024 alone, Camper Champ reports that the number of households who have camped in the past year has risen an eyeball-widening 68%.

That huge spike in outdoor recreation means that you'll have to plan more meticulously this year when choosing the campgrounds you want to stay at. The last thing you want to do is roll up to your chosen campground and find it all booked up through August. One of the best ways to avoid this disappointment is to book early. Here are my top five campground booking sites.
Recreation.gov

Read more
Each state’s most searched for summer travel destination in 2025
Greece is this summer's most popular destination
Kinglike Concierge

As summer 2025 approaches, Americans are looking abroad for their next getaway, and some clear favorites are emerging. A new study by Kinglike Concierge reveals the top international destinations each U.S. state is searching for most when planning summer vacations this year.

Leading the pack is Greece, which claims the number one spot in nine states including Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. Known for its postcard-perfect beaches, incredible islands, and iconic blue-and-white architecture, it’s no surprise Greece is dominating travel searches.

Read more