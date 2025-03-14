The ultimate toiletries packing list for men

Table of Contents Table of Contents Toiletries packing list FAQs

If you’re anything like me, you might think packing toiletries is more of a hassle than a fun part of trip prep. And nothing kills a trip faster than realizing you left something behind, like your razor or deodorant, halfway to your destination. After years of trial and error (and spending too much money on overpriced airport toiletries), I’ve streamlined my toiletries packing list to cover all the essentials without overloading your bag. No gimmicks, no extra nonsense – just the must-haves to keep you fresh and ready for anything.

Toiletries packing list

1. Toothbrush and toothpaste

This one’s a no-brainer, but toothbrushes are the most commonly forgotten items when packing. Sure, you can always grab a new toothbrush when you arrive at your destination, but let’s face it, who wants to waste time looking for one when you could be enjoying your trip? Instead, make it a habit to pack yours before anything else.

Instead of bringing bulky toothpaste tubes when I travel, I go for toothpaste tablets. They take up almost no space, and you don’t have to risk it leaking all over your bag.

2. Shampoo and conditioner

Hotel shampoos are hit or miss, and more often than not, they leave your hair feeling like straw. If you care about your hair, bring your own. If you want to save space, refill travel-sized bottles with your go-to shampoo and conditioner. That way, you’re covered without adding unnecessary bulk to your bag.

3. Deodorant

When it comes to your toiletries packing list, you can’t afford to forget this one (especially on a long trip).

According to the TSA, stick deodorants are generally fine to bring in your carry-on in any size, with a few exceptions. Powders and crystals are also allowed without issue. However, spray, gel, liquid, cream, paste, and roll-on deodorants must be in containers that do not exceed 3.4 ounces.

4. Shaving gear

If you rock a beard, this may not apply, but for those who prefer a clean shave, packing your razor and shaving cream is a must. To avoid spills, transfer your shaving cream into a leak-proof travel container. Or, better yet, try a shaving bar – it’s compact, mess-free, and lasts longer than a liquid.

5. Face wash and moisturizer

Travel can wreak havoc on your skin, so don’t skip your skincare basics. A simple face wash and a moisturizer with SPF will keep your skin fresh and protected. Pack multi-use products where you can – a good moisturizer can also double as an aftershave if you’re keeping things simple.

6. Health and medication essentials

The American College of Emergency Physicians and the CDC recommend that travelers bring a first aid or travel health kit to address common medical emergencies.

You never know when a headache, allergies, or an upset stomach will hit, and you don’t want to waste time scrambling for a pharmacy, so pack a small pouch with pain relievers, allergy meds, and digestive aids. I always carry a few band-aids and hand sanitizer as well, small but useful. If you take prescription meds, keep them in their original containers to avoid any issues at customs.

7. Fragrance

Packing a small bottle of cologne or body spray can make you feel fresh even on the longest of travel days. Choose something compact that won’t spill in your bag. Rollerball colognes are perfect for easy packing. If you’re worried about cologne spilling, pack it in a solid form like a deodorant stick. That way, it won’t mess up your bag.

8. Nail clippers and other grooming tools

A small grooming kit with a pair of scissors, clippers, a small comb, and tweezers can solve a lot of potential issues while traveling, so it’s always a good idea to have these items on hand. If you don’t already have one, consider investing in a quality compact grooming kit with all the basics. There’s no need to carry an entire toolbox when a small kit will do.

9. Travel-friendly toiletries bag

A good toiletry bag is worth its weight in gold. Go for something that’s tough, water resistant, and has enough compartments to organize your essentials. I personally use the toiletry bag from Cincha, and I love it! It has a bunch of different compartment,s and it’s sleek-looking.

You could also go for a bag with a hook or hangable design — toiletry bags like these can be a huge lifesaver if you’re staying in a hotel room with limited counter space.

FAQs

Can I bring full-sized toiletries on my flight?

No, the TSA only allows travel-sized toiletries in your carry-on. The standard limit for liquids, gels, and aerosols is 3.4 ounces per container, and they must all fit into a single quart-sized plastic bag. However, you can bring full-sized toiletries in your checked luggage.

How do I prevent my toiletries from leaking in my bag?

Use leak-proof travel containers for products like shaving cream, lotion, and shampoo. You can also buy items like solid shampoo bars, deodorants, and shaving bars that are less likely to spill. For extra protection, place your toiletries in a zip-lock bag or a toiletry bag with sealed compartments.