French press cold brew: The step-by-step guide for beginners

A French press coffee maker is great for brewing a full-bodied, hot cup of coffee. But did you know you could also make French press cold brew? I recently learned how to do so, and it’s a game changer. If you love cold brew and have a French press coffee maker, you already have what you need to make smooth, bold cold brew coffee at home. Here’s everything you need to know about using your French press coffee maker to make cold brew.

Can you use a French press to make cold brew?

I love finding a new purpose for household items we thought only had one purpose. The design of a French press is perfect for steeping cold brew, creating the ideal smooth and low-acidity cold coffee. I love making cold brew at home this way because it gives you more control over how strong you can make it (and gives you the option of making half caff or decaf cold brew, if you desire). You also control how long you leave your coffee to steep (16 to 20 hours is generally the sweet spot for great-tasting cold brew).

Making cold brew coffee with a French press can feel a bit strange if you’re used to the traditional method. However, once you get the hang of it, this method may become a go-to.

How to make French press cold brew concentrate

Dan Souza from America’s Test Kitchen shared how you can easily make French press cold brew concentrate at home with his method. This method produces a highly concentrated cold brew concentrate, which should be diluted before drinking. To use, pour the concentrate over ice and add an equal amount of water to dilute. As Souza described, the: “Appeal of cold brew lies in its milder acidity and bitterness, which lets more of the dark chocolate, caramel, ripe black fruit, and vanilla flavors come to the fore.” For this recipe, all you’ll need is water, coffee, a spoon, and a French press coffee maker.

Start by grinding your medium coffee beans to a coarse grind using your favorite coffee bean grinder. In his video, he used 2.5 cups (before grinding). Once you have added your grinds to your French press, add 2.5 cups of room-temperature water. The ratio of water to beans should be 1:1. Depending on the size of your French press, you may need to adjust how much coffee and water you use. Don’t use hot water during this step, as it can cause over-extraction (and make your cold brew coffee taste bad). Allow it to sit for about 10 minutes. Give your coffee grinds a stir and cover with plastic wrap. Allow the mixture to sit for 24 hours. After 24 hours, remove the plastic wrap and insert the plunger of your French press maker to separate the coffee grinds from your concentrate. Push firmly but not too hard to avoid damaging the French press. Optional: Pour the coffee concentrate through a coffee filter set in a fine-mesh strainer over a large measuring cup or pitcher. This step is optional, but it’s a good idea to ensure that no coffee grinds get through into your cold brew coffee. Move to an airtight container and store in the fridge for up to one week.

Making French press cold brew

Most French press cold brew recipes will make a cold brew concentrate, which tends to be an easier way of making a larger batch of strong cold brew at once. However, this method is for you if you prefer to make straight cold brew that doesn’t need dilution. I like this method as a good go-to recipe if I only want to make one serving of cold brew at a time.

