Nostalgia trips are trending: These ’80s destinations will thrive in 2025

From Yellowstone to Miami, these destinations are making a comeback in 2025.

By
Cape Breton Highlands NP - Scrambling on the Granite - 1985. Scanned from Kodachrome 64 slide.
Campspot

Beloved outdoor destinations from the 1980s are experiencing a resurgence as travelers seek refuge from the fast-paced demands of modern life. Campspot, a leading camping booking platform, has identified a growing trend toward nostalgia-driven getaways, where peace, simplicity, and the charm of yesteryear take center stage. In a survey conducted by Campspot, 57% of respondents said they would give up a full week’s salary just to relive a childhood camping experience.

Amid political and cultural turbulence, many Americans are turning back the clock, with the 1980s emerging as the top decade they want to relive. Campspot’s new ‘80s (Re)vival Rankings pinpoints the most popular vintage destinations making a comeback in 2025, attracting a new wave of travelers looking to embrace retro outdoor escapes.

West: West Yellowstone, MT

Man with backpack looks out over Yellowstone National Park's wilderness on overcast day
kellyvandellen / iStockPhoto

West Yellowstone reigns as the West’s top ‘80s nostalgia destination, thanks to its proximity to Yellowstone National Park. Known for its geysers, wildlife, and camping, Yellowstone will remain a favorite in 2025 with eco-friendly lodging and family-friendly outdoor adventures.

Midwest: Traverse City, MI

Campspot

Traverse City, famous for its National Cherry Festival since 1987, is a Midwest favorite. Nearby, Sleeping Bear Dunes captivated ‘80s travelers with sand dunes, lakes, and campgrounds. Today, the area continues to charm visitors seeking the perfect mix of natural beauty and nostalgic outdoor adventures.

South: Miami, FL

Campspot

Miami’s iconic style and nightlife, popularized by the 1984 debut of Miami Vice, remain a major draw. Nearby, Everglades and Biscayne National Parks, beloved in the ‘80s, still captivate visitors with airboat tours, wildlife viewing, and opportunities to explore Florida’s diverse marine ecosystems.

Northeast: Bar Harbor, ME

Campspot

Bar Harbor, near Acadia National Park, remains a sought-after ‘80s destination. Acadia’s rugged coastline and scenic drives captivated visitors, especially during its 70th anniversary celebrations in 1986. Popular places to stay in the area include Hadley’s Point Campground and Bar Harbor Campground.

