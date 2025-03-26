 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

World Whiskey Society is collaborating with Ducks Unlimited on two new whiskeys

World Whiskey Society is partnering with Ducks Unlimited for its new releases

By
World Whiskey Society
World Whiskey Society

We’ve often written about releases from the World Whiskey Society. This is because the brand launches unique and interesting whiskeys sourced from all corners of the globe. Its newest releases are no different. That’s right, instead of launching one new whiskey, it’s dropping a pair of straight bourbons made in collaboration with Ducks Unlimited.

World Whiskey Society and Ducks Unlimited

World Whiskey Society
World Whiskey Society

For those unaware, Ducks Unlimited is a non-profit organization known for conserving North American wetlands, grasslands, and waterfowl habitats.World Whiskey Society is pairing with the organization to launch The Ducks Unlimited Special Edition 10-Year-Old Kentucky Bourbon and The Ducks Unlimited Shotgun.

Recommended Videos

The Ducks Unlimited Special Edition 10-Year-Old Kentucky Bourbon was matured for a decade and (according to the brand) features notes of dark chocolate, hickory, dried fates, licorice, black cherry, and molasses.

Related

The Ducks Unlimited Shotgun is an American Single Malt whiskey bottled in a vessel that looks like a shotgun shell. According to the brand, it features notes of oak, dark fruit, cocoa, chocolate, walnut, honey, allspice, and light smoke.

“We are excited to introduce two new Ducks Unlimited collaborations, sharing unique whiskey experiences with the world,” said Alex Kogan, CEO of the World Whiskey Society.

“We look forward to whiskey enthusiasts and collectors adding these exceptional Ducks Unlimited releases to their collections.”

Where can I buy it?

World Whiskey Society
World Whiskey Society

Like all whiskeys from the World Whiskey Society, these two expressions are available at select retailers and on the brand’s online shop. The bourbon retails for $299, and the American single malt whiskey retails for $119.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Hotaling & Co. is launching Hirsch The Departure Single Malt Whiskey
Hotaling & Co. is launching its first American single malt whiskey
Scotch

Hotaling & Co. is well-known for its distilled and imported artisanal spirits. Recently, it announced that it was joining the trend of American single malt whiskeys by adding a new expression called The Departure to its HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys portfolio.
Hirsch The Departure

The Departure is the first American single malt whiskey from Hotaling. It begins with a mash bill of 100% Maris Otter malted barley grown and malted in the United Kingdom. Double distilled in small copper pot stills, this expression is matured for six years and nine months in a combination of char #3 and toasted American oak barrels.

Read more
Why Irish whiskey deserves more than just a St. Patrick’s Day toast
Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, It's time to learn about the whiskey of the Irish
Scotch

Since we’re only a few days from St. Patrick’s Day, the timing is right to get into the world of Irish whiskey. But if March is the only time of the year when you crack open a bottle of Teeling, Redbreast, or Green Spot, you’re really missing out on some exceptional Irish whiskeys for the remaining 11 months.

In my almost two decades of writing about alcohol, I’ve encountered whiskey from all corners of the globe. And I learned that there might be no whiskey style more underrated than Irish whiskey. There’s so much more to this geographically specific whiskey style than just Jameson, Bushmills, and Tullamore D.E.W. (although all of these brands deserve a spot on your home bar).

Read more
Cedar Ridge Distillery is launching two new limited-edition whiskeys
Iowa's Cedar Ridge is releasing a pair of finished whiskeys
Cedar Ridge Distillery

If you don’t know about Iowa’s Cedar Ridge Distillery by now, you must not be paying much attention to the whiskey world. This award-winning distillery was founded in 2005 by Jeff Quint. Somehow, there hadn’t been a licensed distillery in the number one corn-producing state in the US since Prohibition.

It’s well-known for its flagship whiskeys, which include Cedar Ridge Straight Bourbon, The Quintessential American Single Malt Whiskey, and Cedar Ridge Wheat Whiskey (among others). It’s also known for its collaborations, partner products, special releases, and limited releases. Recently, the iconic brand added to the latter list of whiskeys with the launch of two new limited-edition whiskeys.
The new port cask finished whiskeys

Read more