World Whiskey Society is collaborating with Ducks Unlimited on two new whiskeys

We’ve often written about releases from the World Whiskey Society. This is because the brand launches unique and interesting whiskeys sourced from all corners of the globe. Its newest releases are no different. That’s right, instead of launching one new whiskey, it’s dropping a pair of straight bourbons made in collaboration with Ducks Unlimited.

For those unaware, Ducks Unlimited is a non-profit organization known for conserving North American wetlands, grasslands, and waterfowl habitats.World Whiskey Society is pairing with the organization to launch The Ducks Unlimited Special Edition 10-Year-Old Kentucky Bourbon and The Ducks Unlimited Shotgun.

The Ducks Unlimited Special Edition 10-Year-Old Kentucky Bourbon was matured for a decade and (according to the brand) features notes of dark chocolate, hickory, dried fates, licorice, black cherry, and molasses.

The Ducks Unlimited Shotgun is an American Single Malt whiskey bottled in a vessel that looks like a shotgun shell. According to the brand, it features notes of oak, dark fruit, cocoa, chocolate, walnut, honey, allspice, and light smoke.

“We are excited to introduce two new Ducks Unlimited collaborations, sharing unique whiskey experiences with the world,” said Alex Kogan, CEO of the World Whiskey Society.

“We look forward to whiskey enthusiasts and collectors adding these exceptional Ducks Unlimited releases to their collections.”

Where can I buy it?

Like all whiskeys from the World Whiskey Society, these two expressions are available at select retailers and on the brand’s online shop. The bourbon retails for $299, and the American single malt whiskey retails for $119.

