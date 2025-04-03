A celeb chef and iconic Italian beer label unite

Peroni, the Italian brand behind some of our favorite pilsner style beer in Europe, has teamed up with a celebrity chef. The 180-year-old beer brand has joined forces with Giada De Laurentiis. The culinary mind and well-known tv personality will utilize Peroni in a series of food experiences happening all over the country in 2025.

A brand ambassadorship of sorts, the team-up will see De Laurentiis craft recipes with Peroni and pair dishes with the beer. She’s set to bring Italian culinary experiences to big gatherings like the Pebble Beach Food & Wine Festival and similar events in Los Angeles in NYC. She’ll be hosting an aperitivo hour and the brand will run the program on their social feeds.

“Together, Peroni’s crisp, refreshing taste and Giada’s vibrant culinary sensibility offer a modern take on Italian living—inviting consumers to slow down, savor the moment, and embrace the art of Italian style in a fresh, inspiring way,” says Courtney Benedict, vice president of marketing, above premium beer at Molson Coors.

For those who who don’t know, Giada De Laurentiis is an Emmy-winning chef with a knack for Italian cuisine. She’s a best-selling cookbook author and also behind a company, Giadzy, we at The Manual have been quite impressed with thus far. She was born Rome and contributes to networks like NBC frequently.

Peroni is one of Italy’s most popular beers. The brand dates back to 1846 and is behind some of the most refreshing Italian pilsners on the market. Peroni also recently came out with a fantastic non-alcoholic beer.

