The first numbered bottle of Eagle Rare is going for more than $25,000

Buffalo Trace is probably the biggest name in whiskey — if not the biggest name in rare spirits — and it is responsible for iconic and highly desirable releases like Pappy Van Winkle which have collectors tripping over themselves to get their hands on a bottle. Last year, Buffalo Trace released the oldest expression yet of its Eagle Rare bourbon, in a batch of just 200 bottles that were snapped up immediately.

Now, there’s an even rarer version of Eagle Rare for collectors to salivate over: The very first bottle of the expression, numbered “one,” which is currently up for auction. The auction started at a substantial $10,000, and has already climbed to an eye-watering $28,000 on the auction site BlockBar.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Buffalo Trace with a genuinely groundbreaking bottling,” said Jamie Ritchie, chief operating officer at BlockBar. “Eagle Rare 25 – 2023 Release is a testament to the pioneering and innovative approach of the Buffalo Trace team. To create an American whiskey of this depth and complexity, that has been aged for over a quarter of a century, is an exceptional achievement and makes these bottles both rare and sought-after. We are delighted to be able to share bottle number one of just 200 with our growing community, who have already shown their enthusiasm for library releases direct from the Buffalo Trace distillery.”

The hefty price tag covers not only the bottle but also a trip for two to visit the Buffalo Trace distillery, located in Frankfort, Kentucky, that includes a guided tour and a VIP tasting along with a luxury dinner from a private chef.

The auction runs until June 28.

