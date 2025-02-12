 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

How do brain chemicals affect your ability to stick to your fitness resolutions?

Are you more likely to drop new year’s fitness resolutions if you lack certain brain chemicals?

By
man exercising at night working out running outdoors high intensity dark nighttime
Drerun / Pexels

Many of us set New Year’s fitness resolutions with every intention of seeing it through and achieving those goals. From running a marathon or doing 100 push-ups a day to stringent, rapidly fading fitness fads. When we fail, we’re often hard on ourselves, asking ourselves why we couldn’t just stick with it. Maybe the goals were unrealistic or impractical, or perhaps they weren’t our best choice.

John Hopkins scientists point to a lack of certain brain chemicals as a key player when it comes to sticking to those New Year’s fitness resolutions and developing healthier exercise habits. They posed the question: Are you more likely to drop New Year’s fitness resolutions if you lack certain brain chemicals? Let’s look at the research.

Recommended Videos

The study

man working out military fitness exercise outdoor
Gabin Vallet / Pixabay

In a small study published in NPG Parkinson’s Disease, researchers wanted to understand why some people find physical effort easier than others and how brain chemicals play a role. The researchers recruited 19 adults with Parkinson’s disease, which is a condition where neurons in the brain that produce dopamine die off over time, resulting in uncontrollable movements like tremors, fatigue, balance issues, and stiffness. 

Related

The participants, with an average age of 67, were asked to squeeze a hand grip with a sensor on two different days in a four-week period. On one of the days, they took their standard daily synthetic dopamine medication, and on the other, they were asked not to take their medication for 12 hours prior to performing the squeezing test. On both days, they squeezed the grip sensor at various levels of effort.

The results

red weights Athletic man having workout and bodybuilding with barbells weight front squat setting style in gym and fitness club in dark tone
Mongkolchon Akesin / Shutterstock

When the participants took their regular dopamine medication, they had less variability in their efforts and more accurate squeezes when asked to squeeze the grip sensor at different levels. They also accurately reported their efforts. When the participants hadn’t taken their regular medication, they over-reported their efforts and perceived the task to be more physically demanding. They also had a harder time putting forth the requested amount of effort or force.

What is dopamine?

A happy man under a blue sky
Kal Visuals / Unsplash

Dopamine is a neurotransmitter made in your brain that acts as a chemical messenger to communicate messages between the nerve cells in your brain and the rest of your body. Dopamine is produced by your adrenal glands, which sit on top of each of your kidneys, and also by the hypothalamus in your brain.

Dopamine is involved with numerous bodily functions, including:

  • Movement
  • Memory
  • Pleasure and motivation
  • Attention
  • Sleep
  • Mood
  • Learning

This neurotransmitter causes your blood vessels to relax, protects your gastrointestinal lining, and more. It’s also known as the ‘feel-good brain chemical or hormone’ that provides a sense of pleasure and motivates you to continue doing something that gives you the feeling of pleasure.

Concluding thoughts

Man leaning on barbell in gym workout home gym
Olly Man / Pexels

This small study aligns with previous research showing that dopamine plays an important role in why exercise and other physical efforts feel easier for some and more exhausting and demanding to others. Your dopamine levels affect your motivation to exercise and to stick to those new year’s fitness resolutions. 

The amount of dopamine available in your brain is a key factor that influences whether you’ll exercise or engage in physical activity and how accurately you assess how much effort a physical task requires. If you perceive a task will take more effort, you might be less motivated and less likely to do it. Those with higher levels of dopamine in their brains might be more likely to stick to a fitness routine because the physical exertion feels like less of a burden.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
How to do skull crushers the right way: The dos and don’ts you need to know
Swell your triceps with this killer move
Man doing skull crushers with an EZ curl barbell on bench gym

Skull crushers is an intriguing name for an exercise, but don’t let that put you off. This is a killer move for swelling your triceps, which are the muscles on the back of your arms with three attachment points at one end. I’ll admit I was conflicted when I first heard about this exercise because I was both a little intimidated and pumped at the same time. This move can generate serious results, but I've learned the key is to master your form so you can perform this move as safely and effectively as possible.

Read on to learn how to do skull crushers and the benefits, FAQs, variations, and more.
What are skull crushers?

Read more
Research shows why you should try military fitness workouts — even as a beginner
Military workouts usually involve a combination of strength training, bodyweight exercises, cardio, and flexibility stretches.
A man doing a box jump in a gym.

When you hear military fitness workouts, you might envision an intense exercise session with agility drills, buckets of sweat, and officers barking orders. The military resembles strength and endurance. Military fitness workouts are all the rage on social media; even British Prince William has been touting the benefits for years. Many people are drawn to the rigidity, discipline, and structure of this type of workout that provides the benefits of cardio along with strength training. Let’s look at what military workouts involve, the possible benefits, and the research.
What are military fitness workouts?

Military workouts usually involve a combination of strength training, bodyweight exercises, cardio, and flexibility stretches. These workouts might also be called high-intensity functional training, and they’re designed to prepare military personnel for the real-world challenges and physical demands they might be up against during military training and operations. These types of group exercises have been used for hundreds of years. Military workouts aren’t just for the military; gyms and coaches worldwide have adapted similar routines.
What exercises are involved in military fitness workouts?

Read more
Spiderman actor Tom Holland and other fitness buffs are swearing by EMS workouts
Zapping your muscles with special electrode suits is in vogue — What are the potential benefits and drawbacks?
man wearing EMS suit working out push up plank press up.

Fitness buffs and Hollywood actors like Spiderman’s Tom Holland are zapping their muscles with electricity on the quest for a more sculpted physique. Many actors use this technique to help prepare for active action hero roles like Spiderman. We’ve heard of plenty of different ways people try to get ripped, and lately, zapping is making electric waves in the fitness world. What are EMS workouts, and why do many fitness buffs swear by them?
What is EMS?

Electrical muscle stimulation, or EMS, involves the use of electric impulses to elicit muscle contractions. EMS started in Europe as part of physical therapy, and soon it began booming in the United States. In physical therapy, EMS is used to help strengthen specific muscles, usually as people are recovering from an injury. The electrodes are typically pads that adhere to the skin near the muscles. The electrical impulses imitate the action from your central nervous system. 
What are EMS workouts?

Read more