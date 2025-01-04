If staying motivated to work out is a challenge, you’re not alone — new survey

Why is the gym full to bursting during January when people are steadfast in their New Year resolutions, but during the second and third months of the year, we see this enthusiasm trail off, and more empty benches and machines? Many factors can hamper your motivation to workout, whether you wake up feeling a little tired that day or have additional tasks and goings on that popped up and pulled you in different directions. If you sometimes or often have trouble mustering up the energy and the motivation to work out, you’re definitely not alone. Let’s look at the new survey results and what we can do to help us stay motivated and get the benefits of regular exercise.
The survey results
A survey by sports nutrition brand Dymatize and Talker Research revealed that:
- 41% of people struggle to muster up energy for their workouts.
- 50% admitted that staying motivated is a challenge when trying to stay fit.
- 41% reported that taking truly restful rest days is also challenging.
If you don’t really have the energy or the motivation and you didn’t take a restful rest day, it’s easy to see why that next workout sesh seems much more daunting, even if it’s from home. Finding ways to boost our energy and motivation and take time to truly rest or slow down on those days away from the gym is worthwhile so we can stay on track with our health and fitness goals.
How to make sure your rest days are truly restful
Set at least 20 or 30 minutes aside during the day to rest, sit down, lounge, take a nap, and just be. This should be a quiet time where you can try to rest your bones and, hopefully, your mind, too. Try to avoid making too many plans for that day. Go to bed a little earlier that evening and spend some time on self-care and winding down.
Tips to stay motivated
These tips can help you stay motivated to power through your workout:
- Choose an activity you enjoy.
- Remind yourself why you’re working out and prioritizing your fitness.
- Set yourself realistic, small, attainable goals you can be proud of.
- Head to the great outdoors for a change of scenery.
- Listen to music.
- Find a workout buddy.
- Use a fitness tracker to monitor your progress.
- Pick a cause to compete for, such as cancer or Alzheimer’s research.
- Treat yourself to some new workout gear.
- Schedule it in your calendar and set reminders.
Tips to boost energy to fuel you through your workout
These tips can help you boost energy to fuel your workout:
- Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water.
- Consume optimal nutrition and ensure you aren’t lacking any key nutrients.
- Fuel yourself with a big meal, the right carbs, and lean protein.
- Try to work out at a time of the day when you feel a little more energized.
- Prioritize getting plenty of sleep and improving your sleep.
- Make sure you’re getting enough protein for muscle repair and growth.
- Listen to your favorite music.