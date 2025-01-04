 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

If staying motivated to work out is a challenge, you’re not alone — new survey

Let's look at how we can stay motivated, boost our energy, and get the most out of our workouts.

By
man listening to music headphones
Delmaine Donson / Getty Images

Why is the gym full to bursting during January when people are steadfast in their New Year resolutions, but during the second and third months of the year, we see this enthusiasm trail off, and more empty benches and machines? Many factors can hamper your motivation to workout, whether you wake up feeling a little tired that day or have additional tasks and goings on that popped up and pulled you in different directions. If you sometimes or often have trouble mustering up the energy and the motivation to work out, you’re definitely not alone. Let’s look at the new survey results and what we can do to help us stay motivated and get the benefits of regular exercise.

The survey results

Closeup of handsome african american sportsman training body on modern rowing exerciser in gym, copy space. Motivated young black sportsman with wireless headset having workout on rowing machine
Prostock-Studio / Shutterstock

A survey by sports nutrition brand Dymatize and Talker Research revealed that:

Recommended Videos

If you don’t really have the energy or the motivation and you didn’t take a restful rest day, it’s easy to see why that next workout sesh seems much more daunting, even if it’s from home. Finding ways to boost our energy and motivation and take time to truly rest or slow down on those days away from the gym is worthwhile so we can stay on track with our health and fitness goals.

Related

How to make sure your rest days are truly restful

man relaxing on a couch watching tv wearing glasses
RDNE / Pexels

Set at least 20 or 30 minutes aside during the day to rest, sit down, lounge, take a nap, and just be. This should be a quiet time where you can try to rest your bones and, hopefully, your mind, too. Try to avoid making too many plans for that day. Go to bed a little earlier that evening and spend some time on self-care and winding down.

Tips to stay motivated

Man in gym wearing a black tank top standing smiling black headphones
Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

These tips can help you stay motivated to power through your workout:

  • Choose an activity you enjoy.
  • Remind yourself why you’re working out and prioritizing your fitness.
  • Set yourself realistic, small, attainable goals you can be proud of.
  • Head to the great outdoors for a change of scenery.
  • Listen to music.
  • Find a workout buddy.
  • Use a fitness tracker to monitor your progress.
  • Pick a cause to compete for, such as cancer or Alzheimer’s research.
  • Treat yourself to some new workout gear.
  • Schedule it in your calendar and set reminders.

Tips to boost energy to fuel you through your workout

Man in a yellow shirt sitting outside sipping his water bottle
Mary Taylor / Pexels

These tips can help you boost energy to fuel your workout:

  • Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water.
  • Consume optimal nutrition and ensure you aren’t lacking any key nutrients.
  • Fuel yourself with a big meal, the right carbs, and lean protein.
  • Try to work out at a time of the day when you feel a little more energized.
  • Prioritize getting plenty of sleep and improving your sleep.
  • Make sure you’re getting enough protein for muscle repair and growth.
  • Listen to your favorite music.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
When should you take creatine to optimize muscle growth? Here’s the science
Does supplementing creatine really help your muscles swell? When should you take it?
Man drinking a protein shake

Creatine remains one of the most talked about supplements in the fitness world when it comes to boosting muscle mass and aiding muscle recovery. Some take it before workouts, and others take it after workouts or first thing in the morning. It's been on the top supplement list of athletes and fitness professionals for decades.

Creatine has remained popular for so long, probably because of its multitude of evidence-based benefits, including lowering blood sugar and increasing muscle mass and strength. Most researchers and fitness professionals believe creatine is a safe and effective supplement when taken properly. Let’s look at the science on the benefits of creatine and the best time to take this supplement to optimize muscle growth.
What is creatine?

Read more
Does bench pressing sculpt your pecs more or your triceps? New study finds out
Does the bench press deserve its high ranking in the elite of chest-pumping moves?
man lifting weights muscle bench press barbell black and white

The bench press is a staple chest day move, and it also targets your triceps in your upper arms, your deltoids in your shoulders, and your core. When powerlifters and gym buffs want to see serious chest gains, the bench press is a go-to to pump those pecs. Recently, researchers wanted to know whether bench pressing increases chest hypertrophy more than the triceps. Is it really a superior move for building your chest muscles and helping to sculpt the upper part of the desirable V-taper look? Let’s delve into the research.
The study

The study published in the Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies involved 24 healthy men who were placed in one of two groups. 13 men were placed in the resistance training group and 11 in the control group that didn’t do any resistance training. Over ten weeks, the resistance training group trained three times every week. Each training session included three or four sets of 12 reps at 50-55% of the participants, one rep max. Participants had three minutes of rest between sets and 36 seconds of time under tension per set.

Read more
New data shows an increase in men trying yoga and pilates. What are the benefits?
From improving your strength and balance to lifting your mood, there are plenty of reasons to try these effective workout methods.
A man doing a yoga pose with a tablet in front of him in the living room.

Women are more than twice as likely to practice yoga than men, according to the CDC. While plenty of men also enjoy yoga and Pilates, there seem to be more women interested in these practices than men. That might be changing, and recently, more men are interested in exploring the benefits of yoga and Pilates. Once they start, many people love how it feels for their mental and physical health. You might find yourself doing a yoga pose and stretching and moving your muscles here, there, and everywhere because it feels so good.
Interesting new data

Recent Strava data reveals that the share of men uploading and practicing Pilates or yoga increased by 15%. Strava is an app for active people that reports data on yearly fitness trends based on surveys and data from millions of people. Let’s explore the benefits of yoga and Pilates. 
What is yoga?

Read more