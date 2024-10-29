Jackets, shorts, shoes, and more

Whether you are a beginner or returning to the gym after taking some time off, your experience and performance are dependent on your workout gear. Having complete and high-quality workout gear will go a long way to make you comfortable and flexible, even if you spend hours at the gym.

So, if you are wondering what you need to make the perfect workout gear collection, regardless of your fitness level, this guide has the answers. We will discuss the best workout gear for men, how to make the right choice when purchasing your workout gear, and every other essential information you need.

Does the quality of workout gear make a difference?

If you want to have the best experience working out, you don’t want to go with just any workout gear you find out there. Good quality can positively impact your workout regime, as it contributes to wicking moisture, regulating body temperature, and preventing chafing and discomfort. It can also provide extra confidence and motivation.

Factors to consider when purchasing workout gear

Durability and quality

Choose items made with quality fabrics and construction. The item should withstand frequent cleaning and intense workouts and have good moisture-wicking capabilities to keep you dry and comfortable throughout your workout. High-quality workout gear may cost you more, but it will be worth it in the long run, as you won’t have to constantly replace it.

Flat seams

Flat seams will help you minimize chafing and irritation during intensive workouts. So, look for workout gear with flatlock stitches and seamless construction for maximum comfort.

Flexibility and breathability

Make sure to choose an outfit that is flexible and breathable. Stretching materials are great for workouts, so you can have enough freedom to move and perform different exercises without discomfort. Breathable clothes and shoes will help you prevent overheating and enhance airflow during workouts.

7 best workout gear pieces for comfort and performance

Best training shirt: Rhone Reign Tee

Reign Tee is made with the exclusive Reign fabric, which contains nylon, elastane, and polyester. This shirt is very soft on the skin and has excellent moisture-wicking capability.

Pros Cons Anti-odor technology UPF 50+ for sun protection There’s straddle stitching to produce chafe-free seams Raglan sleeve for better range of motion Price may be too expensive for some people

Specifications

Size range XS to XXL Color 27 color options

Best training jacket: Roam Eco Fill Zip Jacket

This jacket is designed for exceptional versatility and flexibility. It is made with polyester, double-knit spandex, and rayon fabric with solid layering and water resistant finish.

Pros Cons Secure zip pockets The water-resistant finish keeps you protected in misty conditions Superior stretch design Made for all seasons No hood

Specifications

Size range S to XXXL Color 3 color options

Best training shorts: Lululemon Pace Breaker Lined Short

This Lululemon short is made with polyester and elastane fabric and comes in five, seven, or nine inches. It stretches well to enhance movement and dries quickly.

Pros Cons Lightweight, sweat-wicking, and quick-dry fabric Comes in multiple lengths Made with four-way stretch for easy motion Ultra-soft inner waistband It is expensive

Specifications

Size range XS to XXL Color 7 color options

Best training joggers: Under Amour Meridian Tempered Pant

UA training pants are lightweight, breathable, and fast-drying. They are buttery smooth with a flattering tempered design and a very stretchy fabric containing polyester and elastane.

Pros Cons 4-way stretch material moves better in every direction Secure zip hand pockets & back pocket Soft and stretchy performance knit fabric Material wicks sweat & dries fast The length is short

Specifications

Size range S to XXL Color 2 color options

Best training shoes: Nike Free Metcon 6

The Nike Free Metcon 6 shoe has a versatile and supportive sole. It is weightless and flexible, offering stability during the most intense workouts.

Pros Cons Better cushioned for HIIT

Sock-like fit in a bootie upper

Fantastic breathability and is very light on the foot

Very spacious toe box The narrow opening can make it hard to put on

Specifications

Size range M6/W7.5 to M15/W16.5 Color Over 10 color options

Best training socks: Swiftwick Maxus Zerotab Socks

These socks are made with polyester, nylon, and spandex fabric. They offer maximum cushioning and comfort during workouts and have a relaxed arch band that feels snug.

Pros Cons Versatile for everyday wear Extremely plush cushioning Seamless toe box The heel microtab helps prevent blisters Doesn’t have different length options

Specifications

Size range 3/6.5 to 12/15 Color 12 color options

Best training hat: Nike Dri-fit ADV Fly Cap

This Nike cap is an all-purpose cap suitable for everyday use. It is designed with polyester, spandex fabric, and micro mesh on the front, sides, and back panels for added comfort and style.

Pros Cons Easily adjustable velcro back strap Highly breathable fabric with a soft feel Excellent moisture-wicking ability Mesh keeps your head cool Doesn’t feel sturdy on the head

Specifications

Size range S to XL Color 5 color options

Adjusting your workout wardrobe based on the season

Working out in a room that feels like a sauna will only lead to burnout and overheating; at the same time, working out in a freezing winter season will also feel uncomfortable. However, tweaking your workout gear a bit to match different seasons can help you adapt easily so you can stay motivated and comfortable.

So, get different workout gear suitable for cold and hot seasons. For example, during winter, wear thicker and longer clothes with jackets, while during the summer, prioritize light fabrics and shorts.

How many workout gear pieces should you have?

This depends on your workout routine. But on average, two pairs of sneakers, five pairs of socks, and three to five pairs of shirts and shorts/joggers would be fine. If you only work out occasionally, you may need fewer workout gear pieces.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best workout gear brand?

Some reputable workout gear brands include Gymshark, Ten Thousand, Puma, Nike, Lululemon, Asics, Fabletics, Adidas, Satisfy Running, Under Armour, and Rhone. However, they all have their unique selling points. So, it depends on your preferences and price range.

What do men wear to work out?

Men typically wear shirts, shorts or sweatpants, socks, sneakers, jackets, and accessories like wristwatches if needed. They may need knee pads, hats or headbands, gloves, and good deodorants to keep them fresh.

What should a 50-year-old man wear to the gym?

A 50-year-old man can wear the same outfit as every other man at the gym. However, comfort, support, and flexibility should be a top priority. The workout gear discussed above is suitable for men of any age.