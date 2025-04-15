Sustainable dumbbells are for the eco-conscious — here’s what they’re made of

Table of Contents Table of Contents Sustainable dumbbells Is wood a sustainable material? Why wooden dumbbells?

Many of us try to do our part for the betterment of our environment. Some fitness trends are making a difference, like plogging, where you go jogging while picking up trash. In the fitness world, while focusing on building muscle and power, one personal trainer in Kent decided to also focus on eco-conscious fitness by developing wooden dumbbells. Most weights and dumbbells are made from metal or plastic materials, but these earthy-looking dumbbells could change the paradigm. So, what are they made from, and how did they come to be? This really got me thinking about how we make gym equipment, and if maybe there is a better way when it comes to our planet.

Sustainable dumbbells

In Kent, England, experienced personal trainer Michael White saw the industry failing to address environmental concerns, so he set out and succeeded in creating effective all-wooden dumbbells. White raises concerns about the manufacturing processes involved in creating conventional dumbbells made from iron, stainless steel, or plastic. He pointed out that these processes play a role in pollution and high carbon emissions.

Recommended Videos

Is wood a sustainable material?

Many environmental experts consider wood to be more sustainable than metal, and it has a lower environmental impact during production. Compared to metal production, wood is also a more renewable resource that people can grow and harvest. Lots of metals are mined from non-renewable resources.

Why wooden dumbbells?

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have been assessing various materials and reported that wood produces a much lower carbon footprint. When a tree unexpectedly fell in his garden, White had the idea of making eco-friendly dumbbells from wood. He loves the natural tactile feel of the polished version of his innovative wooden dumbbells made entirely from European ash and oak.

The oak brings the weight while the ash handles bring flexibility. White’s wooden dumbbells have a square shape to counteract wood waste during production and allow them to be neatly stacked on top of each other. For durability and aesthetics, every dumbbell is coated in beeswax and mineral oil. For the eco-conscious who want to give these a try for future strength training, hopefully, they will be more widely available soon. As of writing this, White also plans on working on new models and designs.