Sustainable dumbbells are for the eco-conscious — here’s what they’re made of

These earthy-looking dumbbells could change the paradigm.

By
sustainable wooden dumbbells
Wooden Weights / WoodenWeights.co.uk

Many of us try to do our part for the betterment of our environment. Some fitness trends are making a difference, like plogging, where you go jogging while picking up trash. In the fitness world, while focusing on building muscle and power, one personal trainer in Kent decided to also focus on eco-conscious fitness by developing wooden dumbbells. Most weights and dumbbells are made from metal or plastic materials, but these earthy-looking dumbbells could change the paradigm. So, what are they made from, and how did they come to be? This really got me thinking about how we make gym equipment, and if maybe there is a better way when it comes to our planet.

Sustainable dumbbells

Wooden sustainable dumbbells
Wooden Weights / WoodenWeights.co.uk

In Kent, England, experienced personal trainer Michael White saw the industry failing to address environmental concerns, so he set out and succeeded in creating effective all-wooden dumbbells. White raises concerns about the manufacturing processes involved in creating conventional dumbbells made from iron, stainless steel, or plastic. He pointed out that these processes play a role in pollution and high carbon emissions.

Is wood a sustainable material?

wood close up tree
FW Studio / Pexels

Many environmental experts consider wood to be more sustainable than metal, and it has a lower environmental impact during production. Compared to metal production, wood is also a more renewable resource that people can grow and harvest. Lots of metals are mined from non-renewable resources.

Why wooden dumbbells?

sustainable dumbbells wooden
Wooden Weights / WoodenWeights.co.uk

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have been assessing various materials and reported that wood produces a much lower carbon footprint. When a tree unexpectedly fell in his garden, White had the idea of making eco-friendly dumbbells from wood. He loves the natural tactile feel of the polished version of his innovative wooden dumbbells made entirely from European ash and oak.

The oak brings the weight while the ash handles bring flexibility. White’s wooden dumbbells have a square shape to counteract wood waste during production and allow them to be neatly stacked on top of each other. For durability and aesthetics, every dumbbell is coated in beeswax and mineral oil. For the eco-conscious who want to give these a try for future strength training, hopefully, they will be more widely available soon. As of writing this, White also plans on working on new models and designs.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Here’s why health professionals suggest working on your functional fitness
Research shows working on your functional fitness can lower your risk of injury and improve quality of life.
a man on the playground in plank pose

When you work on your functional fitness, you augment your ability to perform everyday tasks and activities. For example, you’ll improve your ability to do things like getting up off the floor, reaching up to put something on a shelf, or carrying a heavy object. Research reveals that functional training can lower your risk of injury and improve your muscle strength, balance, mobility, quality of life, and general wellness. Inspiring fitness gurus are still recommending working on your functional fitness due to the many benefits and practical applications. Let’s look at the best exercises to try.
What is functional fitness?

Functional fitness involves exercises that mimic the movements of daily activities and help you enhance your strength in those particular muscles. You’ll be less likely to pull or strain something throughout the day if you work on strengthening and stretching those muscles you use so often. 

Read more
Is the Speediance Gym Monster 2 worth the investment? Here’s what I found
Who needs multiple clunky machines when you can have the smart Gym Monster 2? Is it worth it?
Speediance Gym Monster Man exercising with rope cables

Gyms usually have several big machines to accommodate a range of exercises. It’s part of the allure of the gym and one of the reasons why we pay a monthly membership. In the modern age, as technology advances, we’ve seen the dawn of multi-purpose gym machines that provide a number of different exercises and workouts in one system. 

I tried the Speediance Gym Monster 2 for over a month, and overall, I was impressed with how much I could do with it. Surprisingly, it didn’t take up as much space as you’d initially think. When I first started out, my home gym consisted of a humble pair of dumbbells and a yoga mat, and it’s come a long way since then. The Gym Monster 2 is a high-tech machine that definitely leveled up my home gym. 

Read more
Does drinking a protein shake after training build muscle? Here’s the science
When's the best time to gulp down your protein shake?
man drinking protein shake on a yoga mat with a laptop

Research continues to reveal how increasing your protein intake can help you build muscle. Protein plays an important role in muscle synthesis and provides the building blocks or amino acids needed for building and repairing muscle tissue. That being said, when we dive into the details or nuances here, some powerlifters start asking questions like: when is the best time to drink my protein shake? Will I boost my muscle-building results if I drink my protein shake right after training? Let’s look at the research.
The timing of protein intake

Researchers concluded that the timing of protein intake immediately after resistance training doesn’t impact muscle strength, power, or body composition changes. In other words, drinking your protein shake right after that workout won’t give you an extra boost compared to drinking it some other time. However, drinking your protein shake right before your workout could lead to digestive upset.
What about the anabolic window?

Read more