Discover the best brands for improved performance

When starting or enhancing your fitness routine, fatigue and long recovery periods may set in, which can leave you discouraged. There are several ways to avoid these setbacks, one of which is to add pre workout supplements to your fitness routine.

Pre-workout supplements are made from various ingredients that can help increase alertness, energy, and focus. Thus, you may not struggle to meet your fitness goals anymore, as the supplements can keep you supercharged throughout your workouts.

Whether you are hearing about pre workouts for the first time or are familiar with them, this article will provide valuable information on the best pre workout supplements for energy and endurance.

What is pre-workout?

Pre workout supplements are taken before exercise to give you energy. These supplements often come in the form of powders, gummies, drinks, or pills, and their main ingredient is caffeine.

Many fitness enthusiasts use pre workouts to enhance their fitness routine, as they can help them reduce fatigue and boost muscle recovery, potentially resulting in them achieving more than they would have with their natural strength.

What are the benefits of taking pre-workout?

Improves energy levels

Energy is key to an effective workout, and pre-workouts are well known to help give you a boost. Hence, this supplement can result in reduced fatigue and allow you to put more effort into your training and get greater results.

Helps with post-workout recovery

When you take pre-workout consistently, you may enjoy shorter muscle recovery time and be fully prepared for your next routine with less discomfort.

Preps your body for a workout

Pre-workouts go a long way when it comes to preparing you for exercise. They help increase blood flow to your muscles and reduce your chances of training injuries. Some people find that they can also help prevent burnout.

Are there any downsides to pre-workout?

Although pre-workouts are beneficial, try to take them in moderation. Otherwise, you may have side effects such as increased blood pressure, heartburn, insomnia, dizziness, irregular heartbeat, and changes in blood sugar. It is best to start with a low dosage and slowly increase it as you feel comfortable to prevent experiencing any of these downsides.

Key ingredients for the best pre-workout supplement

Caffeine: Pre-workouts contain caffeine to keep you energized and focused and improve your performance.

Creatine: During exercise, creatine gives you strength and replenishes your ATP scores. It can also help to increase your levels of lean body mass.

Beta-alanine: This ingredient helps to buffer your muscles for high-intensity exercise. Studies have shown that it can reduce fatigue and enhance recovery .

Amino acids: BCAAs in pre workouts help to increase lean body mass, promote muscle growth, and reduce muscle damage during intense workouts.

Top 9 pre-workout supplements to try

Bulk Black

Bulk Black by Transparent Labs contains 350 mg of caffeine and ingredients, including citrulline malate, SenActiv, beta-alanine, taurine, etc. It has 30 servings per container and is third-party tested, non-GMO, and gluten-free.

Pros:

No artificial flavors, sweeteners, or colors

Third-party tested and informed choice certified

Pleasant taste

Variety of flavors

Cons:

High caffeine content may be too intense for some people

Warrior Rage

Warrior Rage has a variety of flavors, including a savage strawberry flavor with a nice taste. It contains 45 servings per pack, and some of its ingredients include taurine, caffeine, citrulline malate, and arginine.

Pros:

Good number of servings per pack

Sugar-free

Gluten-free, GMO-free, and dairy-free

Cons:

Limit of six flavors per order

Optimum Nutrition Platinum Pump Pre Workout

This supplement is Optimum Nutrition’s highest and most advanced pre-workout. It contains 200 mg of natural caffeine and other ingredients such as L-citrulline, amino acids, L-leucine, and beta-alanine.

Pros:

Keeps you alert for longer

A moderate amount of natural caffeine

Pleasant taste

Cons:

Needs to be mixed with a lot of liquid

Muscleblaze Pre Workout

Muscleblaze pre-workout contains beta-alanine, theanine, creatine monohydrate, L-citrulline, and 200 mg of caffeine. It is available in powdered form and as a combo pack with 15 servings of berry-bolt flavor and 32 servings of unflavored powder.

Pros:

Moderate caffeine content

Contains creatine monohydrate, which absorbs better than regular creatine

High number of servings per pack

Cons:

Limited variety of flavors

Onnit Alpha Brain

This pre-workout contains 200 mg of caffeine, African oil palm extract, beta-alanine, L-citrulline, caffeine anhydrous, etc. It is gluten-free and has 20 servings per pack. It also comes in two different flavors.

Pros:

No artificial colors or sweeteners

Receive a 25% discount when you subscribe

Free from sugar

Cons:

It is more expensive

Legion Pulse Pre-Workout

Legion Pulse pre-workout servings contain 350 mg of caffeine, L-theanine, betaine anhydrous, L-citrulline, alpha-GPC, and beta-alanine. There are 20 servings per container and different flavors, such as apple, grape, cherry limeade, and sour candy.

Pros:

Comes in up to 20 varieties of flavors

Third-party tested by Labdoor

Subscribe and save 10%

No artificial flavors, sweeteners, or colors

Cons:

High caffeine content may be too intense for some people

Nitro Surge

Nitro Surge by Jacked Factory has 180 mg of caffeine and a wide variety of flavors. It is vegan-certified, and there are 30 servings per container.

Pros:

14 tasty flavor options

100% money-back guarantee

Pleasant taste

Cons:

No third-party testing

Uses artificial sweeteners

Nutricost Pre-X

Nutricost has a fairly moderate caffeine content of 300 mg. It contains vitamins and has 30 servings per pack. It is third-party tested and comes in different flavors as well.

Pros:

Third-party tested

Budget-friendly pricing

Vegetarian friendly

Gluten-free and non-GMO

Cons:

Artificial sweetener

Ora Renewable Energy

Ora Renewable Energy contains 90 mg of caffeine and natural ingredients such as matcha green tea, coconut water, Rhodiola root, and maca root. It comes in three different flavors and 20 servings per pack.

Pros:

Contains electrolytes for hydration

Third-party tested, USDA organic, and vegan

No GMO, gluten-free, and no artificial coloring

Cons:

Caffeine content may be too low for some people

Frequently asked questions

Does pre-workout affect men and women differently?

Pre-workouts are designed to amplify athletic performance equally for men and women. However, women may be more sensitive to caffeine than men. Also, the average man has more body mass. Hence, they may require pre-workouts with more caffeine.

Does pre-workout affect men’s reproductivity?

There are some claims that pre-workout supplements affect men’s reproductivity, especially testosterone levels and sperm count, due to their high caffeine content. However, this effect may vary depending on the person. So, it is advisable to choose pre workouts with lower caffeine content and to consume them moderately.

What is best to drink before a workout?

Electrolyte drinks, protein smoothies, protein shakes, pre-workouts, maple water, coffee, and chocolate milk are decent options for pre-workout drinks.