How many steps do you need to climb every week to lower health risks? New study

Even if you haven’t seen the mountain of research, we all know exercise is natural and beneficial for our overall health. Those trying to lose weight, become healthier in general, or increase their fitness might take the stairs instead of the elevator or escalator. Moving your muscles, walking, and climbing steps can improve your bone density, cholesterol, and joint functioning. For example, researchers found that simple walking up the stairs enhances heart health.

How many stairs do you need to climb before you start getting those benefits? Duke University decided on a specific number if you really want to boost your wellness and lower the risk of mortality.

How many flights of stairs should you climb every week?

Duke University reported that climbing 55 flights of stairs a week is linked to increased longevity. Additional research involving data from the UK Biobank revealed that climbing 6-10 flights per day is associated with the lowest risk of lung cancer and all-cause mortality. That comes to between 42 and 70 flights per week. The researchers added that climbing more than five flights of stairs at home every day lowers the risk of premature mortality. In one week, that comes to 35 flights of stairs.

How many steps are in a flight of stairs?

Usually, a flight of stairs has 13 to 16 steps, but this varies. A flight of stairs refers to a set of steps between two landings, floors, or levels. The phrase originated from the French saying “to fly up the stairs.”

Climbing steps for a longer, healthier life

Of course, being healthy involves a lot more than just climbing stairs, but it’s definitely a step or more in the right direction, pun intended. The next time I look at the stairs and consider the elevator or escalator instead, I’ll try to remind myself of the research and prioritize my health and longevity.

According to the British National Health Service, climbing stairs is considered a more vigorous activity that improves your aerobic capacity and increases leg power. While there isn’t a specific number, the current data and research reveal that walking up at least 35 flights of stairs in a week provides benefits and promotes longevity.