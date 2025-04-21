How to run with proper form: Tips to enhance your endurance and speed

Table of Contents Table of Contents The importance of good running form Tips for beginners Try implementing the run/walk method How to run with proper form How to make progress Expert tips from personal trainer and seven-time marathoner

Running feels natural, human, and refreshing. Plus, it’s one of the most accessible and rewarding types of physical exercise. I love simply feeling the breeze on my face and being out in nature. Even if it’s just my neighborhood, it feels energizing going jogging or running by the vibrant rose and flower bushes and tall, enchanting trees draping Spanish moss.

When I took a running hiatus, I felt like a beginner starting out again. I’d forgotten my proper technique, and it took some time to harness the power of my mind to keep going and fine-tuning my running form.

Recommended Videos

Of course, you can lace up your shoes, go running, and make it your own. Even so, it turns out, there’s a lot more to it than just putting one foot in front of the other, and there are certain ways you can adjust your running form to optimize your abilities. We asked expert personal trainer, Premier Protein Nutrition Consultant, and seven-time marathoner Carissa Galloway, RDN, to share her tips for improving our running capabilities so we can run further and faster. Here’s your ultimate guide on how to run properly, including tips for beginners, how to reduce your risk of injury, and the best methods to enhance your endurance.

The importance of good running form

Research shows that a better running form reduces your risk of injuries. Bad habits can be difficult to break, but it’s worth considering your form and how you can improve it. Some of the most common injuries seen in runners include:

Achilles tendonitis

Plantar fasciitis

Shin splints

Iliotibial band syndrome

Stress fractures

IT band syndrome

Sprained ankle

Running with proper form can also help you prevent neck and back pain and soreness.

Better technique means better performance

Improving your running technique can also improve your running performance whether or not you’re planning on training for a marathon. Researchers concluded that running technique is an important component of running economy and performance. In one study, the researchers recommended that runners and coaches consider specific aspects of lower limb angles and stride parameters to help optimize the movement of the pelvis and enhance performance.

If you have a history of heart disease or any concerns about your health and fitness, it’s best to consult your healthcare provider. Running is a beneficial activity, but it’s also high-impact on the joints. Research reveals that running can improve bone density and is beneficial for joint health in the long term.

How do you know if you have poor running form?

You can get a gait analysis and work with a running coach or sports physiotherapist to determine if your running technique needs some tuning up. There are other ways to tell if you have poor technique; for example, you might notice neck or shoulder pain due to having your shoulders forward and your head down. If you aren’t keeping your chest up and breathing properly, you could end up with an excessive loss of breath.

Tips for beginners

The following are useful tips whether it’s been a long time or you’re a running newbie:

Warm up and stretch for a few minutes before you start. Go for dynamic stretches and moves like jumping jacks, high knees, leg swings, and butt kicks. Cooling down and stretching at the end of your run is also advisable.

Start slowly and work on your form before zooming off into the distance. Go at a comfortable pace, knowing that speed comes later.

Walk before you run. Try brisk walking more regularly to start enhancing your fitness.

Avoid overdoing it or running when you feel especially tired. Fatigue can compromise your running form, which increases your risk of injury.

Wear suitable running shoes that are the right fit for your feet. You can visit a specialist running store to get equipped with a pair of running shoes.

You might also decide to get running socks. You can find different types of socks, including anti-blister, compression, and sweat-resistant.

Wear comfortable, light, and breathable clothing.

Plan and map out your runs ahead of time.

Listen to your body.

Try implementing the run/walk method

Before you start training for a 5K or anything like that, it’s best to spend at least six or eight weeks implementing the walk/run method. Over time, you’ll build up your endurance until you practice running/walking for 30 minutes at a time. However you fit your running into your schedule, it’s a move in the right direction. Some runners go on their longer runs on the weekends, while others like to head out first thing or enjoy a sunset run.

Researchers concluded that taking a brief five-minute walk break once an hour burns 132 calories over an eight-hour workday. I think it’s time to stretch my legs.

How to run with proper form

If a part of your body is out of alignment, it can significantly impact your run. Here are some of the best ways to run with proper form:

Try to keep your core slightly engaged and your torso straight and upright to maintain good posture while running. Avoid slouching or leaning too far forward.

Keep your posture slightly forward but balanced.

Try to keep your head upright and your gaze ahead.

Roll your shoulders back and relax your shoulders.

Try to keep your arms swinging closer to your sides rather than flailing out. Let your arms swing naturally and keep a bend in your elbows.

Aim for compact arms at roughly a 90-degree angle.

Avoid overly long strides, which make you more likely to lose balance. Shorter, lighter strides also exert less energy.

Try to make sure you’re landing with your foot centered directly under your body. Ideally, aim for a mid-foot strike.

Push off with the ball or the front of your foot, depending on what feels most comfortable and natural for you.

Bad posture impairs your muscles from working optimally and strains your neck, shoulders, and back muscles. That being said, there isn’t one single best way to run with proper form, and there are differences and variances even among top athletes.

How to make progress

Here are some top tips to make progress:

Try strength training and cross-training to strengthen those muscles and boost your overall fitness.

Increase your flexibility with stretching, yoga, and other exercises.

Consider using a fitness tracker to monitor your progress.

Stay hydrated, and ensure you’re consuming a balanced, nutrient-dense diet.

Don’t skip your rest days.

Expert tips from personal trainer and seven-time marathoner

PremierProtein Nutrition Consultant, personal trainer, and seven-time marathoner Carissa Galloway shares her running tips with The Manual.

The Manual: When did running become an important part of your lifestyle, and how did you personally start running?

Carissa Galloway: I grew up active in gymnastics, cheerleading, and track, but like many young adults, I thought distance running was crazy! That all changed in 2005 when I began announcing the Walt Disney World Marathon. I was amazed and inspired by the incredible endurance running community. By 2006, I had completed five half marathons and my first full marathon. One of my biggest influences was Olympian and runDisney training consultant Jeff Galloway, who created the run-walk-run method. This approach completely changed my perspective, helping distance running feel possible. I still use this method today, and in 2018, I went on to marry Jeff’s youngest son, Westin!

TM: As a personal trainer, do you recommend that your clients run or jog regularly? What are the biggest benefits?

Carissa Galloway: Yes, if you’re healthy and able, I highly recommend running, jogging, or walking for the mental and physical health benefits. Personally, I love how running helps me focus and gives me a mental health boost, and science backs up these benefits!

Running strengthens the heart, lowers blood pressure, and improves circulation. A study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that running even 5-10 minutes per day at a slow pace significantly reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease Running supports bone health, which is particularly important as we age. Some studies have found that runners have higher bone mineral density than non-runners, reducing the likelihood of fractures. Because it’s a weight-bearing exercise, it can also help stimulate bone growth and reduce the risk of osteoporosis. Running is a great way to regulate body weight and improve metabolic health. Researchers have found that runners burn more calories post-exercise due to Excess Post-Exercise Oxygen Consumption ( EPOC ), boosting their metabolism even after a workout. Consistent running can reduce insulin resistance, improve glucose control, and lower inflammation , which can help prevent type 2 diabetes and certain cancers. A Diabetes Care study found that running and other vigorous exercises lowered the risk of type 2 diabetes by 40%. Running triggers the release of endorphins, which can reduce cortisol levels, improve mood, and decrease stress. The International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health analyzed 116 studies and found that running, regardless of duration or intensity, can enhance mood and mental health. Running boosts brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which supports memory, learning, and brain plasticity. Researchers have found that runners had better connectivity in brain regions linked to executive function and memory compared to sedentary individuals.

TM: Should you walk before you can run? What are the benefits of walking and gradually increasing speed and distance?

Carissa Galloway: You want to start any new exercise routine slowly in order to prevent injury and burnout. For beginners, I recommend trying the run-walk-run method. Start by running for 10–15 seconds, followed by 60 seconds of walking. Avoid sprinting, and keep your running light and steady. The goal is to build endurance without becoming out of breath or ‘huffing and puffing.’ Try just 10-minutes. As your endurance improves, you can gradually increase your running intervals and decrease the time you spend walking.

The ideal run-walk-run ratio depends on your run pace. I personally run for two minutes and walk for 30 seconds, maintaining a 9:30 per-mile pace. Many of the health benefits I listed above also extend to walking, including strengthening the heart, reducing blood pressure, and improving circulation. In one study, researchers found that brisk walking for at least 30 minutes a day, five days a week, reduces the risk of heart disease by 19%. When done consistently, walking 30 minutes can also have similar benefits for blood sugar control.

TM: What about incorporating interval training?

Carissa Galloway: Interval training is defined as exercise that alternates between periods of high-intensity effort and periods of low-intensity recovery or rest. It can be a great way to improve cardiovascular fitness, endurance, and overall athletic performance. I recommend incorporating long, slow runs, tempo runs, drill runs, and interval runs between high-intensity effort and low-intensity recovery periods. If you’re new to running, it’s important to build a base for running and walking. I recommend at least 30 minutes a day, three days a week for a month, before incorporating intervals in order to prevent injury.

TM: As a seven-time marathoner, what tips can you share to help our readers train for a marathon?

Carissa Galloway: Make sure you have a solid training plan and follow it. I recommend training at least 6 months before race day so you have time to gradually build endurance and safely work up to the longer distances. This also allows for flexibility in your training schedule if you need to accommodate workouts to address an illness or injury.

During long runs, I recommend running one or two minutes per mile slower than your goal race pace. This will still allow you to build up your endurance while allowing your body to make the muscular and cardiovascular adaptations needed and lower your risk of injury. I know it can be a challenge to incorporate into your training. Why am I running slower than I want to run? But if you’re doing your speed work correctly, then you’ll be ready to go on race day.

Another tip is to stick to your training schedule. Yes, that sounds silly, but as a race announcer, I’m always hearing stories from athletes showing up to the start line without getting in their longer runs. Not only does this increase your risk of injury, but it also means you’re not enjoying the race as much as you could. I like to say that the race is your victory lap, so put in the necessary training so you can enjoy marathon day.

TM: How do you fuel your body on the days leading up to a marathon and on the big race day? What about nutrition and hydration?

Carissa Galloway: Increased mileage requires increased nutrition, particularly in the form of carbohydrates and protein. No matter your speed, you’re training like an athlete, so it’s important to fuel your body accordingly.

Protein: Post-workout, protein plays a crucial role in muscle recovery, repair, and growth, especially during strength training and endurance workouts. A study in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that consuming 20-40g of protein post-workout stimulates muscle protein synthesis and is essential for recovery. I always recommend Premier Protein High Protein Shakes. With 30 grams of protein, I’m right on target to rebuild and recover; plus, they’re ready to drink, so I’m able to fuel my recovery no matter where I finish my run. Carbohydrates: Carbs are stored as muscle glycogen, which is your primary fuel source during endurance events. I recommend increasing carbs two or three days before race day to maximize energy stores, prevent fatigue, and optimize performance. Leading up to the big day, aim for 7-12g of carbs per kg of body weight per day. For example, for a 60kg (132lb) runner, that’s 420-720g of carbs per day. This may seem like a lot, but it’s crucial you focus on carbohydrate intake before and during any multi-hour endurance event to hit optimal performance. Hydration: Do not forget to hydrate! Even a 2% dehydration can negatively impact your performance. I recommend increasing electrolytes and water intake to prevent dehydration. Aim for 500-600ml (17-20oz) of water every few hours starting two days before the race.

As you increase carbs, make sure you maintain your intake of protein and healthy fats. Keep fat moderate (20-30% of total calories) to avoid GI distress while still supporting overall energy intake. In the two days before your long run or marathon, reduce fiber and high-fat foods. Too much fiber (beans, cruciferous veggies, whole grains) can cause bloating or GI issues on race day. Stick to low-fiber carbs like white rice, pasta, and potatoes.

TM: Should you stretch your body before going running? What about before a long-distance run like a marathon? What are your top recommended stretches?

Carissa Galloway: I recommend a dynamic warm-up rather than static stretching before a run. A series of running drills and light jogging will help increase your blood flow without overstretching muscles before a run. After a run, I’m a fan of stretching and foam rolling to help prevent injury and muscle soreness. I tend to have tight gluteal muscles and IT bands, so I like to do pigeon pose and a figure 4 stretch.

TM: What tips can you share to help our readers improve their running technique?

Carissa Galloway: I would recommend connecting with a running coach or a physical therapist to have your gait analyzed. Improper form can lead to injuries, and engaging an expert can ensure that you have a strong foundation to continue improving.

TM: How important is finding the right running shoes, and what can you recommend?

Carissa Galloway: Proper footwear is crucial. There’s so much variety in running shoes, from neutral to stability to extra cushioning. I’d recommend visiting your local running store to get fitted for your first pair of running shoes. They’ll watch you run and fit you in shoes designed for your feet and how you run. The wrong shoe type can lead to injury, so this is an important part of your running journey.

TM: Do you prefer running on the treadmill or running outside?

Carissa Galloway: Nothing gives me that glorious ‘runners high’ like running outside; it fills me with such gratitude, especially during those long runs. However, treadmills are great for speed work and hill work. It takes away the guesswork and allows me to maintain a constant pace. Treadmills are also great when the weather is an issue, or you don’t want to run in the dark.