Expert advice on how stretching can transform your health

Stretching expert: Dr. Dwight Fitch, owner of StretchLab

Stretching is natural and feels good for your muscles. You might find yourself subconsciously stretching your arms up over your head after sitting at a desk for a long time or extending your legs out in the morning when you wake up. I love the feeling of a full-body stretch in the morning and a soothing bedtime yoga routine in the evening. If I don’t have much time to spare, I choose some of my favorite stretches, such as a triceps stretch.

Animals instinctually stretch their limbs when they get up. The benefits of stretching have been widely studied, from improving your range of motion and blood circulation to lowering stress, promoting muscle recovery, and reducing pain associated with poor posture.

Many fitness experts recommend stretching before a workout; some suggest a wind-down stretching routine afterward. We asked the experienced doctor and owner of StretchLab, Dr. Dwight Fitch, to share his top tips for stretching pre-and post-workout, how stretching has helped him and his patients, his favorite stretches, and more.

The Manual: Why do you feel stretching is important? What are the benefits?

Dr. Fitch: Incorporating consistent stretching into your life can improve flexibility, reduce injury, increase performance, improve posture, and even improve circulation. All of which are real health benefits.

TM: What are your top tips for stretching, and should you stretch pre-and/or post-workout?

Dr. Fitch: Making a commitment to yourself to have a consistent stretching routine is the key. Just like you didn’t become stiff in a week, stretching every once in a while won’t reverse those changes. Assisted stretching once or twice a week will give the most benefit. If you can’t get an assisted stretch, at a minimum, stretching daily when you wake up will help. With respect to working out, there is data to suggest that both are helpful. Dynamic stretching (rotating arms, leg swings) is thought to be better pre-workout, while static stretching is more beneficial post-workout.

TM: When is the best time to stretch?

Dr. Fitch: Whenever you have time! Just find the time to do it!

TM: How did you start on your journey to becoming an oncologist and wanting to treat cancer patients?

Dr. Fitch: I graduated as a chemical engineer out of college, which I enjoyed but didn’t fill my heart. While in college, I had the realization that I actually liked school, so I started to look at other grad school programs and revisited the idea of medical school. I had considered it in high school, but I thought committing eight years of school after high school was ridiculous! Once in Medical School, I then gravitated toward cancer patients, their stories, their struggles, and their strength. I was able to explain complex things to them in a way they could understand, and their gratitude for that was (and is) such a gift to me that I felt compelled to make it a career.

TM: Do you feel stretching can help people dealing with cancer?

Dr. Fitch: Yes, it can help by increasing their ability to exercise and move.

TM: How did you get started with StretchLab?

Dr. Fitch: As an oncologist, many of my patients are older, not very mobile, and find it difficult to exercise. Movement and exercise have been found to be crucial in dealing with cancer treatments and recovery, as well as reducing the risk of recurrence.

TM: What are the benefits of one-on-one assisted stretching?

Dr. Fitch: The difference between “stretching” and “being stretched” is enormous. Our stretching professionals or “flexologists” design specific stretch regimens to address your problem areas. They employ a push-and-pull technique that you can’t effectively do on your own to the same depths. The extra lengthening of the muscles increases flexibility and circulation.

TM: Does stretching really help lower the risk of injury, such as by increasing the range of motion?

Yes! Not only by increasing range of motion, but by restoring the balance between symmetric and opposite muscle groups in the body. The increase in performance is also evident, as increasing the range of motion of a muscle can also improve its strength.

TM: What are the most common stretching myths you hear?

Dr. Fitch: “The more painful the stretch, the better it is,” or “Stretching will injure you.” During a stretch, you should feel tension, not pain. Improper stretching could injure you.

TM: Would you mind sharing your top stretching routine?

I have chronically tight hamstrings and lower back, so I like to do reclined twists and standing hamstring stretches.