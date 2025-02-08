 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Expert advice on how stretching can transform your health

Dr. Fitch shares his favorite stretches, the best time to stretch, the benefits, and more.

By
Dr. Dwight Fitch cancer doctor oncologist and owner of stretch lab
Dr. Dwight Fitch / Dr. Dwight Fitch

Stretching is natural and feels good for your muscles. You might find yourself subconsciously stretching your arms up over your head after sitting at a desk for a long time or extending your legs out in the morning when you wake up. I love the feeling of a full-body stretch in the morning and a soothing bedtime yoga routine in the evening. If I don’t have much time to spare, I choose some of my favorite stretches, such as a triceps stretch.

Animals instinctually stretch their limbs when they get up. The benefits of stretching have been widely studied, from improving your range of motion and blood circulation to lowering stress, promoting muscle recovery, and reducing pain associated with poor posture

Recommended Videos

Stretching expert: Dr. Dwight Fitch, owner of StretchLab

Dr. Dwight Fitch working out picture 2
Dr. Dwight Fitch / Dr. Dwight Fitch

Many fitness experts recommend stretching before a workout; some suggest a wind-down stretching routine afterward. We asked the experienced doctor and owner of StretchLab, Dr. Dwight Fitch, to share his top tips for stretching pre-and post-workout, how stretching has helped him and his patients, his favorite stretches, and more.

Related

Interview with Dr. Dwight Fitch

Dr. Dwight Fitch cancer doctor oncologist and owner of stretch lab
Dr. Dwight Fitch / Dr. Dwight Fitch

The Manual: Why do you feel stretching is important? What are the benefits?

Dr. Fitch: Incorporating consistent stretching into your life can improve flexibility, reduce injury, increase performance, improve posture, and even improve circulation. All of which are real health benefits.

TM: What are your top tips for stretching, and should you stretch pre-and/or post-workout?

Dr. Fitch: Making a commitment to yourself to have a consistent stretching routine is the key. Just like you didn’t become stiff in a week, stretching every once in a while won’t reverse those changes. Assisted stretching once or twice a week will give the most benefit. If you can’t get an assisted stretch, at a minimum, stretching daily when you wake up will help. With respect to working out, there is data to suggest that both are helpful. Dynamic stretching (rotating arms, leg swings) is thought to be better pre-workout, while static stretching is more beneficial post-workout.

TM: When is the best time to stretch?

Dr. Fitch: Whenever you have time! Just find the time to do it!

TM: How did you start on your journey to becoming an oncologist and wanting to treat cancer patients? 

Dr. Fitch: I graduated as a chemical engineer out of college, which I enjoyed but didn’t fill my heart. While in college, I had the realization that I actually liked school, so I started to look at other grad school programs and revisited the idea of medical school. I had considered it in high school, but I thought committing eight years of school after high school was ridiculous! Once in Medical School, I then gravitated toward cancer patients, their stories, their struggles, and their strength. I was able to explain complex things to them in a way they could understand, and their gratitude for that was (and is) such a gift to me that I felt compelled to make it a career.

Man stretching his hip flexor
24K-Production / Adobe Stock

TM: Do you feel stretching can help people dealing with cancer? 

Dr. Fitch: Yes, it can help by increasing their ability to exercise and move.

TM: How did you get started with StretchLab? 

Dr. Fitch: As an oncologist, many of my patients are older, not very mobile, and find it difficult to exercise. Movement and exercise have been found to be crucial in dealing with cancer treatments and recovery, as well as reducing the risk of recurrence.

TM: What are the benefits of one-on-one assisted stretching? 

Dr. Fitch: The difference between “stretching” and “being stretched” is enormous. Our stretching professionals or “flexologists” design specific stretch regimens to address your problem areas. They employ a push-and-pull technique that you can’t effectively do on your own to the same depths. The extra lengthening of the muscles increases flexibility and circulation.

Man stretching his adductors
Creative Cat Studio / Adobe Stock

TM: Does stretching really help lower the risk of injury, such as by increasing the range of motion? 

Yes! Not only by increasing range of motion, but by restoring the balance between symmetric and opposite muscle groups in the body. The increase in performance is also evident, as increasing the range of motion of a muscle can also improve its strength.

TM: What are the most common stretching myths you hear? 

Dr. Fitch: “The more painful the stretch, the better it is,” or “Stretching will injure you.” During a stretch, you should feel tension, not pain. Improper stretching could injure you.

TM: Would you mind sharing your top stretching routine? 

I have chronically tight hamstrings and lower back, so I like to do reclined twists and standing hamstring stretches.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Here’s how many marathons a chihuahua finished…yes, you read that right
If you need a funny and positive story to perk up your day or motivate you to go for a run, this is it.
chihuahua ran marathon crossed finish line 2

You can imagine animals like zebras and antelope running long distances across vast areas of land, but a chihuahua running a marathon is a whole different story. If you need a funny and positive story to perk up your day, this is it. While other pampered pooches snuggle into their beds in the comfort of home, one fierce and athletic little chihuahua just keeps crossing that finish line. So, how many marathons did the dedicated Jellybean finish? 
Crossing the finish line

9-lb Jellybean is an energetic six-year-old chihuahua mix who has successfully completed six marathons, and now, she’s trying to break her running record in 2025. A full marathon is 26.2 miles, which is an impressive distance for a chihuahua. As Jellybean’s owner reminds us, potential isn’t defined by appearances; it’s about heart, determination, and putting the work in. 

Read more
The best calisthenics apps to level up your fitness routine
Improve your calisthenics workout with these apps
Man wearing shorts and no shirt working out exercising on bars calisthenics

Calisthenics is a form of exercise that involves only doing movements using your body weight. It can be a great way to improve your strength, flexibility, and balance without needing excessive equipment or a gym membership. As a trainer, I have many of my clients who would rather exercise at home doing calisthenics exercises to build muscle and lose weight.

If this sounds like a form of training you would benefit from, knowing the best calisthenics apps is essential for providing you with guidance during your workouts. Keep reading to find out more about the best calisthenics apps!
Calisthenics Mastery

Read more
What happens to your body and brain during a runner’s high?
This feeling doesn’t happen for everyone and is difficult to measure because it’s subjective.
man and woman running together runner high happy smile outdoors exercise workout

Those who experience the runner’s high will know that familiar euphoric or blissful post-run feeling. For many of us, it’s a motivator that keeps us running. Research reveals how running and exercise boost your mood and can improve a range of mental health conditions like depression, anxiety, and psychiatric disorders. We can find plenty of evidence-based reasons to put one foot in front of the other, including, for many of us, the runner’s high. Here’s what happens to your body and brain during a runner’s high. 
What is the runner’s high?

The runner’s high is the sense of euphoria that helps you feel calm and relaxed after running a few miles. Euphoria refers to a positive or delightful, joyful feeling. The feeling can also help temporarily diminish discomfort from running a long distance. Many people also claim they feel less anxiety with the runner’s high. 

Read more