The ultimate guide to tricep stretches: Improve strength and flexibility

Stretching can build muscle thickness and boost your flexibility and mood.

By
Shirtless man fist in the air punching air by a waterfall outside in nature back muscles
Karsten Winegeart / Unsplash

Pumping iron isn’t the only way to help you develop bulging biceps and tank-top-worthy triceps. Tricep stretches can also increase your strength, range of motion, and flexibility. You’ll prevent muscle shortening and relieve tension on tendons, ligaments, and muscles by including tricep stretches in your workout routine. You can do them at any time, but they’re especially helpful to ease some of the soreness the day after an intense arm workout. Let’s look at the benefits of tricep stretches and the best ones to try.

What are the triceps?

shirtless man flexing muscle muscular back arms triceps
Salil Khaliq / Pexels

The triceps brachii is the large three-headed muscle on the back of your upper arms, hence the name, triceps. The muscle is wider in the middle and narrower at each end, with the three heads joining together at your elbow. Your triceps help you extend your elbow joint and help you with pushing motions like opening a door or performing a push-up, and other functional activities. Your triceps also help you extend your arms back behind you, so you’ll probably feel those triceps working hard with moves like the dumbbell row.

Why tricep stretches are important

Shirtless man black shorts outside playing football on field with ball and water bottle
Arun Sharma / Unsplash

If you regularly perform activities or play sports that involve your triceps, such as throwing a ball overhead, stretching keeps the muscle long to help you complete the full range of motion. You’ll also enhance muscle flexibility and prevent muscle shortening. 

If you’re strength training, tricep stretching can help relieve soreness and tightness the day following an intense upper body or arm workout. When your triceps are sore, even pushing the door shut might cause those large arm muscles to ache. By stretching and strengthening your triceps, you might notice you can gain a bigger range of motion or improve your weightlifting performance for moves like overhead dumbbell presses.

If you’re incorporating progressive overload and gradually increasing your weight or volume with triceps exercises, you might experience delayed onset muscle soreness or DOMS. Stretching your triceps provides some relief to assist muscle recovery in preparation for your next session. You can increase blood flow to the area, calm the nervous system, and relax some muscular tension. Using a foam roller or massage gun on that area prompts soft tissue mobilization. 

The benefits of stretching

a black and white photo of a man stretching his back and shoulders
Daria Liudnaya/Pexels / Pexels

Stretching your muscles provides benefits such as:

  • Boost flexibility and enhance your range of motion.
  • Lower your risk of injury by keeping your muscles more flexible.
  • Improve your blood circulation, which could speed up recovery time and relieve muscle soreness.
  • Enhance your overall athletic performance.
  • Promote a sense of calm and relaxation.
  • Boost your mood.
  • No need for equipment or a gym membership. You might decide to use a foam roller for some stretches.

An interesting study revealed that stretching can actually build muscle thickness.

Stretching tips

Man doing butterfly stretch
Scott Broome / Unsplash

Start with a simple, gentle five- or 10-minute warm-up, such as jumping jacks, a light jog, or a brisk walk, to increase circulation and loosen your muscles. Then, you can begin stretching your triceps either before or after an athletic activity or whenever you feel the need to lengthen those muscles. Complete the stretch in a way that feels the most comfortable for you, where you aren’t overdoing it or trying to go beyond your limits.

If you have underlying health conditions or if you’ve had a recent injury or you’re experiencing pain, it’s best to consult with your healthcare provider, doctor, or physical therapist before stretching.

FAQs

FAQ picture letters wooden shelves
Ready Elements / Pixabay

Read on for your tricep stretch FAQs.

When is the best time to do tricep stretches?

It’s up to you when you’d like to stretch your triceps. One of the best times to stretch them is before your training sessions to promote blood flow, optimize your range of motion, warm up the muscles, and release muscular tension. Try to hold the stretch for at least 30 seconds.

Should you stretch sore triceps?

Your triceps might be a little sore the day after you power through an intense workout. Stretching them is an excellent way to relieve some of the tension and soreness and lengthen the muscles. If your muscles are too sore because you’ve pushed yourself too hard, tricep stretching won’t be enough. You can incorporate progressive overload, but try not to overdo it with your strength training and increase your risk of injury.

man leaning over strong triceps arms taking break working out tired
Cotton Bro / Pexels

How do you get rid of knots in your triceps?

Stretching is one of the ways you can get rid of knots in your triceps. You can also use heat, ice, massage, and apply pressure to trigger points. 

When should you avoid stretching? 

You should definitely feel a stretch, but stretching shouldn’t cause significant pain, and you should stop immediately if you experience any sharp pain. If you’re recovering from an injury, you should consult with your doctor or physical therapist before trying tricep stretches. 

The best triceps stretches

man stretching muscles posterior hand clasp
Cottonbro Studio / Pexels

Read on for the best stretches to get those triceps in tip-top shape and maximize your muscle-building results.

Overhead triceps stretch

A man in a red shirt stretching - overhead triceps stretch
RDNE Stock / Pexels

The overhead triceps stretch is the most well-known that most people were introduced to in school gym class. You can try this exercise standing or sitting. If you’re busy working and sitting behind your desk, you can try to squeeze in time for this move. Your triceps will thank you.

How to do an overhead triceps stretch:

  1. Straighten your right arm up toward the ceiling and then bend your elbow to bring the palm of your right hand to the middle of your back between your shoulder blades. Aim to rest your middle finger down your spine. 
  2. Use your left hand to gently pull your elbow more into the middle and down.
  3. Hold the stretch for 30 seconds.
  4. Shoot for three or four reps on each side.

Modification: You can make it easier if you can’t reach your hand to the middle of your shoulder blades or back; just place it on the back of your head instead.

Horizontal triceps stretch

man training woman horizontal triceps stretch cross body tricep streetch
Julia Larson / Pexels

Horizontal or cross-body stretch increases your flexibility, and you can do it standing up or sitting down. 

How to do the horizontal triceps stretch:

  1. Straighten your left arm and bring it across your body at about shoulder height. You should have a slight bend in your left arm.
  2. Use your right hand to gently press your left arm into your chest and to guide it over to the right side until you feel a sufficient stretch in your triceps.
  3. Hold the stretch for 30 seconds.
  4. Complete three or four reps on each side.

Towel triceps stretch

woman doing triceps towel stretch behind back
Sabine Hurdler / Adobe Stock

Use a towel or strap to perform this stretch, and try to engage your core and open your chest. You could also try the hand clasp variation, where instead of using a towel, you clasp your hands together behind your back.

How to do the towel triceps stretch:

  1. Hold a small towel, like a hand towel, in your left hand.
  2. Straighten your left arm up above your head and bend your elbow until your hand is behind your back between your shoulder blades. 
  3. Let the towel hang down your back, and try to keep your hand against your back.
  4. Use your right hand and grab the towel behind you. 
  5. Gently pull the towel down with your right hand until you feel a sufficient stretch in your triceps. You can pull your hands in opposite directions to amplify the stretch.
  6. Hold for 30 seconds.
  7. Repeat on the other side.

Triceps dip stretch

man outside doing tricep dip bench dip on wall
Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels

A dip is a bodyweight exercise that also stretches your triceps as you slowly lower your body weight down with your legs extended out in front of you, resting on the floor. All you need is an elevated surface like a bench, step, or stair. Make sure you practice proper form because it can lead to shoulder pain, impingement, and other issues if done incorrectly. 

How to do a bench dip:

  1. Sit on the edge of a bench and place your hands on the bench about shoulder-width apart. Your palms should be on the bench, and your fingers should be facing forward and gripping the edge of the bench.
  2. Rest your feet on the floor and walk your feet forward until your hips are slightly in front of the bench and you’re holding your body weight up with your arms fully extended with a slight bend in your elbows.
  3. Your legs can be bent or straight in the starting position, and your shoulders should be almost over your wrists. Try to rotate your shoulders outward and engage your lats. 
  4. Slightly tuck your pelvis, bring your ribs down, and engage your core.
  5. Maintain your alignment and, slowly bend your elbows and lower your hips to the floor. Lower your body down until your upper arms and forearms reach a 90-degree angle. Your arms will be back behind you, and your butt should touch the floor or almost touch the floor at the bottom of the movement. 
  6. Pause momentarily before squeezing your triceps and straightening your elbows to bring your body back up to the starting position.
  7. Repeat until you complete the set.

Triceps foam roll

Woman doing tricep foam roller stretch Photo Contributor Anastassiya Bezhekeneva Shutterstock
Anastassiya Bezhekeneva / Shutterstock

The foam roller is a simple cylindrical piece of foam that can help massage your tissues and help with myofascial release. Myofascial release is a massage technique that can ease tension and pain in the fascia and muscles. You’ll need a foam roller for the triceps foam roll.

How to do the triceps foam roll:

  1. Start lying on your right side with your right arm extended over your head.
  2. Place the back of your upper right arm on the foam roller just above the elbow.
  3. You can rest your left hand on the floor for stability.
  4. Engage your core and tuck your chin in the starting position.
  5. Slowly roll back and forth with the foam roller across your triceps. The goal is to roll from your elbow to your armpit and back. If you find a tender spot, you can hang out there for 30-90 seconds.
  6. Switch sides to target both arms.

Dynamic arm circles warm-up

women in gym doing arm circles or arm exercises stretches
Olly / Pexels

Arm circles aren’t a static stretch; they’re a dynamic warm-up move that helps increase blood circulation in your upper body and engages your triceps and shoulder muscles.

How to do arm circles:

  1. Start standing upright with your feet about shoulder-width apart.
  2. Extend your arms out to your sides until they’re parallel to the floor.
  3. Roll your shoulders back and down in the starting position.
  4. Rotate your arms in a small circular motion at your shoulders.
  5. Continue to rotate your arms for 10-30 seconds or longer.

How to include tricep stretches in your workout routine

man and woman working out taking break drinking sports drink exercise stretch
Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels

Performing tricep stretches increases your flexibility, strength, and range of motion. You can do them any time, such as before your training or during your workday. Stretching them after training could help improve the recovery and length of the muscles. Build up slowly and avoid overstretching or overuse. You can hold a tricep stretch for 30 seconds to 2 minutes.

