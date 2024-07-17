Everything you need to know about the incline dumbbell press

Are you looking for the ideal push-day workout routine for your chest day? Well, the incline dumbbell press, also called the incline chest press or incline dumbbell chest press, is a viable option. This free-weight exercise involves using two dumbbells while sitting on an incline or adjustable bench.

During the exercise, you are positioned at an incline angle between 30 and 45 degrees and press dumbbells away from the chest with raised arms. When performed with the bench incline at this angle, this exercise targets the upper chest, making it a favorable movement among gym-goers.

There is so much more to learn about the incline dumbbell press in this piece, so read on!

What muscles does the incline dumbbell press target?

The incline dumbbell press is an effective dumbbell exercise that primarily targets the chest muscles, especially the pectoralis major and minor. It is generally used to build the upper chest.

While working the chest, the incline dumbbell press also engages the triceps and shoulders as secondary muscle groups. This exercise can be great for targeting the front deltoids specifically.

By strengthening the chest muscles with this bench press variation, you can build your upper body strength while pursuing that much-desired physique.

What equipment do you need for the incline dumbbell press?

To perform the incline dumbbell press, you need just a few pieces of equipment. This exercise is accessible, as it can be done either at the gym or with home gym equipment. All you will need are two dumbbells and an adjustable bench, which you will fix at the recommended angle, as you will soon see in the instructions.

How to perform the incline dumbbell press

Adjust your bench to an incline of 30-45 degrees. Sit down on the bench, place your feet firmly on the floor, and grip a dumbbell in each hand. Lie back on the bench, ensuring a natural arch in your lower back. Bend your elbows to position the dumbbells at shoulder height with your palms facing forward. Breathe out and press the dumbbells upward until you fully extend your arms. Ensure the dumbbells move straight up above your shoulders. Briefly pause at the top without locking your elbows, and then breathe in as you slowly return the dumbbells back down to beside your shoulders. Keep control, stopping when your elbows form a 90-degree angle.

Here are some key points to keep in mind while doing this workout routine:

Maintain straight wrists aligned with your forearms.

Avoid clinking the dumbbells together at the top.

Avoid lifting weights that are heavier than what you are used to

Keep your movements stable and controlled throughout the exercise.

Common mistakes to avoid

As with many other workout routines, you can make mistakes with the incline dumbbell press if you are not careful. The following are some common mistakes to avoid:

Using your adjustable bench on the wrong angle

As mentioned above, you should use a bench incline between 30 and 45 degrees for the exercise. Research shows better muscle activation at a bench incline of this range. Also, doing the incline dumbbell press at the wrong angle can prevent you from targeting the ideal muscles correctly.

Another study shows that inclinations over 45 degrees target the deltoids and reduce muscular activity in the pectoralis major. At 0 degrees, you exercise your mid-pecs, while at 90 degrees, you target your shoulders.

Bouncing the dumbbells off your chest

If you feel like rushing through lifting the dumbbells off your chest, then you are most likely doing it the wrong way. This action means you are lifting dumbbells heavier than your usual capacity. Also, this lifting style can lead you to recruit other muscle groups and not put as much emphasis on the chest. Instead, opt for manageable weights that will challenge you without causing you to compromise form or tempo.

Bending your wrists while lifting

There is a tendency to bend your wrist while lifting. Initially, it might feel comfortable, but it predisposes your wrist to injury over time. Hence, try to keep your wrist upright or aligned with your forearm.

Over-arching your back

You might strain and overarch your back to lift the dumbbells when you become tired at the end of a set or lift too much weight. This over-arching puts you at risk of back strain and may involve unintended muscles.

Try to maintain the natural arch in your back without increasing it; pushing your back into the bench will make your shoulders roll forward. Then, get a friend to spot you so you can finish the set without altering your form if you start straining.

Using dumbbells that are too heavy

Although this exercise is about building strength, you should avoid lifting dumbbells that are heavier than you can handle. Unlike the standard barbell or dumbbell bench press, the incline dumbbell press requires weights lighter than you are used to.

The dumbbell press is more challenging because each arm lifts independently, engaging more shoulder muscles. Using a lighter weight ensures a safe and injury-free workout.

Frequently asked questions

Is the incline dumbbell press 30 or 45?

The ideal angle for the incline dumbbell press is between 30 and 45 degrees. Any angle below or above this range will primarily target a muscle group other than the chest.

Is an incline bench better than a flat bench?

If you want to focus on the upper chest, then an incline bench is better. For the standard bench press, you want to use a flat bench.

How heavy should the dumbbell press be?

The weight of your dumbbell should be lighter than what you usually lift with a standard bench press. This will help you target the chest muscles effectively while preventing injuries.

Additionally, your dumbbell weight would depend on your strength level — if you are a beginner, play it safe initially. Average lifting capabilities may also differ based on gender, age, and genetics. If you are unsure about what weight you should lift, seek the advice of a professional fitness coach.