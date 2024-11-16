 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

How many push-ups can you power through in one go? New expert guidelines are in

The push-up is a superior benchmark of physical fitness.

By
Man doing pushups at a gym
Bartek Szewczyk / Westend61 / Adobe Stock

Push-ups are convenient because they don’t require any equipment or a gym membership. They’re also an effective bodyweight exercise for maximizing your upper body power. Push-ups are a superior benchmark of physical fitness. New expert guidelines from the Mayo Clinic reveal the total number of push-ups the average person should be able to power through. There seem to be mixed responses surrounding these new guidelines, and survey results reveal that 53.8% of adults in the United States can’t perform more than ten consecutive push-ups. Only 17.4% report being able to perform between six and ten in a row. Let’s look at the new guidelines, the benefits of push-ups, and the best variations to optimize your fitness.

New guidelines

man_doing_plank push up_pose_by_potted_plants
Octavio Lomeli / Pexels

The Mayo Clinic revealed a target number of push-up counts to strive for.

Here are the guidelines for men:

  • 25 years old — 28 push-ups
  • 35 years old — 21 push-ups
  • 45 years old — 16 push-ups
  • 55 years old — 12 push-ups
  • 65 years old — 10 push-ups
Recommended Videos

Fitness experts say the number of push-ups you can do in a row depends on several factors, such as your health and fitness level. If you have an athletic background and a more advanced level of physical fitness, you can aim for more.

Related

What muscles are targeted during push-ups?

man doing shirtless wearing hat black background muscle abs
Aliakbar / Pexels

Push-ups are a classic compound exercise worth including in your training schedule. You’ll target multiple muscle groups, including your:

Muscles in your legs and core also help stabilize your body in the straight plank position.

What are the benefits of push-ups?

A man in white shirt, black jogging pants, and white shoes doing push-ups on a concrete platform.
Westend61 / Adobe Stock

The following are some of the many benefits of push-ups:

  • Build upper body muscle.
  • Enhance your overall physical fitness and stamina.
  • Improve your body composition.
  • Carve a more muscular chest, arms, and shoulders.

Research shows weighted push-ups can provide similar muscle activation as the bench press, so it could be time to grab some weights and try a push-up variation like the Renegade row push-up. Other interesting research on male firefighters shows that being able to perform more push-ups was associated with a reduced risk of heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular events.

The best push-up variations to try

Marc Perry showing how to do a Spider-Man push-up.
BuiltLean / YouTube

Here are some of the best push-up variations to try:

  • Spiderman push-up
  • Wall push-up
  • Incline push-up
  • Wide grip push-up
  • Close grip push-up
  • Reverse grip push-up
  • Decline push-up
  • Push-up with single leg raise 
  • Uneven push-up on a medicine ball
  • Renegade row push-up
  • Weighted vest push-up
  • Clap push-up
  • The Mike Tyson push-up

No matter your current push-up count, you’ll improve your strength and endurance over time as you practice proper form. You can incorporate push-ups or push-up variations into your push day or upper body training days. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Nordic walking is trending – Here’s why you should mix up your walking routine
Burn more calories and engage more muscles with this interesting walking activity
Man walking with Nordic walking poles outside by the trees wearing a hat

Basking in the beauty of the great outdoors and getting some exercise helps you feel more refreshed, elevates your mood, and provides health benefits. Nordic walking is a popular fitness trend that engages more muscles and burns more calories compared to traditional walking, so it’s a great way to switch up your walking routine and try something different. Research reveals that compared to brisk walking, Nordic walking was more effective at boosting aerobic capacity and reducing blood pressure and resting heart rate. If you’re wondering what Nordic walking is and its benefits, read on for your questions answered.
What is Nordic walking?

Similar to the poles you use with cross-country skiing, Nordic walking involves walking while holding specially designed poles that you use to propel yourself forward. This activity originated in Finland and remains a common activity today, especially in certain parts of Europe. It began as a summer dry-land training method for cross-country skiers before becoming a popular exercise that’s now picking up more steam in the U.S.

Read more
Push pull legs routine: What you need to know
This is why PPL is worth doing
man swinging kettlebell with shorts blue shoes black background kettlebell swing pexels

Most fitness trainers and exercise enthusiasts agree that the push-pull-legs routine is worth doing. When you want a full-body workout that trains your upper body pulling and pushing muscles as well as your legs, the push-pull legs routine (PPL) is the way to go. Here’s your complete guide to the push, pull, and full body workout to maximize your fitness potential.
What is the push-pull legs routine?

The push-pull legs routine is a full-body workout format designed to ramp up muscle growth in nearly every muscle group. On certain days of the week, you train your upper-body pushing muscles. On another day, you only train your upper-body pulling muscles. Finally, on a separate day, you only train your legs and your lower body. You should give each muscle group sufficient time to recover after every session. 

Read more
Here’s how many days it took this ultra-runner to run 1,000 miles for charity
This incredible athlete went from electrician to extreme ultra-runner to raise funds for homelessness
Nedd Brockmann ultra runner for charity

Feeling the breeze on your face as you set off into the distance is exhilarating and beneficial for your wellness. You release feel-good endorphins, exercise your muscles, increase your blood circulation, and more. Ultra-runner Nedd Brockmann didn’t just go running for his own benefit; he ran 1,000 miles for charity in what’s now being called ‘Nedd’s uncomfortable challenge.’ Here are the details of what this incredible athlete accomplished.
The challenge for charity

Nedd Brockmann is a young 25-year-old electrician from New South Wales, Australia, who transformed into an extreme-ultrarunner. He decided to run 1,000 miles or 1,609.3km in just 10 consecutive days around a single 400m running track in Sydney Olympic Park. His goal was to raise funds to support Australians dealing with homelessness and to attempt to smash a new world record. The current record for the fastest time for running 1,000 miles is 10 days, 10 hours, 30 minutes, and 36 seconds, accomplished by ultrarunner Yiannis Kouros. Kouros took this title in New York in 1988.
Defeating the odds

Read more