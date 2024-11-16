The push-up is a superior benchmark of physical fitness.

Push-ups are convenient because they don’t require any equipment or a gym membership. They’re also an effective bodyweight exercise for maximizing your upper body power. Push-ups are a superior benchmark of physical fitness. New expert guidelines from the Mayo Clinic reveal the total number of push-ups the average person should be able to power through. There seem to be mixed responses surrounding these new guidelines, and survey results reveal that 53.8% of adults in the United States can’t perform more than ten consecutive push-ups. Only 17.4% report being able to perform between six and ten in a row. Let’s look at the new guidelines, the benefits of push-ups, and the best variations to optimize your fitness.

New guidelines

The Mayo Clinic revealed a target number of push-up counts to strive for.

Here are the guidelines for men:

25 years old — 28 push-ups

35 years old — 21 push-ups

45 years old — 16 push-ups

55 years old — 12 push-ups

65 years old — 10 push-ups

Fitness experts say the number of push-ups you can do in a row depends on several factors, such as your health and fitness level. If you have an athletic background and a more advanced level of physical fitness, you can aim for more.

What muscles are targeted during push-ups?

Push-ups are a classic compound exercise worth including in your training schedule. You’ll target multiple muscle groups, including your:

Pectoral muscles in your chest.

Triceps in your upper arms.

Anterior deltoids at the front of your shoulders.

Muscles in your legs and core also help stabilize your body in the straight plank position.

What are the benefits of push-ups?

The following are some of the many benefits of push-ups:

Build upper body muscle.

Enhance your overall physical fitness and stamina.

Improve your body composition.

Carve a more muscular chest , arms, and shoulders.

Research shows weighted push-ups can provide similar muscle activation as the bench press, so it could be time to grab some weights and try a push-up variation like the Renegade row push-up. Other interesting research on male firefighters shows that being able to perform more push-ups was associated with a reduced risk of heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular events.

The best push-up variations to try

Here are some of the best push-up variations to try:

Spiderman push-up

Wall push-up

Incline push-up

Wide grip push-up

Close grip push-up

Reverse grip push-up

Decline push-up

Push-up with single leg raise

Uneven push-up on a medicine ball

Renegade row push-up

Weighted vest push-up

Clap push-up

The Mike Tyson push-up

No matter your current push-up count, you’ll improve your strength and endurance over time as you practice proper form. You can incorporate push-ups or push-up variations into your push day or upper body training days.