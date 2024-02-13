 Skip to main content
Zenith just dropped a lightweight titanium version of its Chronomaster Sport watch

Here's how the Chronomaster Sport Titanium watch is winning the next match for Zenith

Dannielle Beardsley
By
The Zenith Chronomaster Titanium with rubber band.
Courtesy of Zenith

Zenith has been the only choice for keeping players on track in the Ultimate Tennis Showdown since the interactive tennis league debuted. Since pressure is on the clock for each quarter, you see why precision time-keeping is as important as the serve. Zenith is a master at this and dropped a version of the Chronomaster Sport that those participating in the UTS will appreciate. Here’s how the Chronomaster Sport Titanium watch is winning the next match for Zenith.

Model wearing the Zenith Chronomaster Titanium watch with rubber band.
Courtesy of Zenith

A quick serve about the UTS

In 2020, Patrick Mouratoglou, who has coached greats like Serena Williams, came up with the idea of a tennis league that would shake things up, and the UTS was born. More relaxed conduct codes, faster matches, on-the-spot coaching allowed, and interviewing players after every quarter are just a few ways Mouratoglou wanted to up the ante for tennis.

The format in this league is all about the clock, with players vying to get as many points as possible before each eight-minute quarter is over. With other face-paced time constraints vital in the game, you see why an elite watch is a must-have for players. The UTS asked, and Zenith answered.

The Zenith Chronomaster Titanium watch, titanium bracelet.

The Chronomaster Sport Titanium

The titanium standard

The Chronomaster Sport Titanium is coming in hot with a major upgrade. The watch is made of titanium instead of traditional steel, and this change takes 30% of the weight off the wrist compared to the regular Chronomaster Sport. Not only will that come in handy while racing the minutes in a match, but titanium is better for all the sweating, as it fights off corrosion more effectively than other metals.

Titanium is the superior metal, having the highest density, which means it could take a direct hit from a tennis ball in an intense match. Don’t test that out, but it does make the watch tougher than most.

Titanium is also paramagnetic, which protects the timepiece against magnetic fields, ensuring nothing messes with the most precise time possible. When you need to get that last point in, every second matters.

The better strap for sports

While a titanium bracelet looks gorgeous, a stiff, metal strap does not feel the best on your wrist when you are intensely battling to win the match. The Chronomaster Titanium comes with the option to grab it with an FKM rubber strap in a variety of colors instead of the titanium bracelet. This watch is where fashion meets function.

It’s all in the details

Whether you play in the UTS or not, you’ll appreciate the 60-hour power reserve with the time accurately kept to 1/10th of a second. The tri-color chronograph counters give the face a pop of style while keeping the look classic. What’s perfect for on or off the court is the anti-reflective treatment across the crystal on both sides of the piece. Can’t blame the watch for any glaring mistakes.

If you’ve ever played a sport while wearing a watch, you know the weight of it could throw your entire game off. When the win hangs on you outscoring time, you need a watch that is the best partner for you, and that is the Chonomaster Sport Titanium. Zenith is the official watch brand for the UTS for a reason, and this timepiece is game, set, match.

