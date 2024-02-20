 Skip to main content
OMEGA adds 20 new watch models made from Muonionalusta meteorite to its Constellation collection

20 new Omega watches have been added to the Constellation Collection

Omega has long been regarded as a leader in the luxury watch industry because of its exquisite craftsmanship, cutting-edge designs, and classic appeal. With the release of 20 new models in its Constellation Collection, Omega once again proves why it remains at the forefront of horological excellence. What sets these timepieces apart is their unique dials, crafted from the otherworldly Muonionalusta meteorite, making each watch a truly one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

The OMEGA Constellation Collection with Muonionalusta meteorite dials

The Constellation Collection with Muonionalusta meteorite dials represents a fusion of celestial inspiration and terrestrial craftsmanship. Since its inception in 1952, the Constellation collection stands as a testament to Omega’s enduring legacy, second only in longevity to the iconic Seamaster series. Embracing a cosmic connection, the Muonionalusta meteorite, a relic from the depths of space, graces these timepieces, its age surpassing 4.5 billion years, making it one of Earth’s oldest meteorites. This rare material, characterized by its distinct Widmanstätten patterns, lends an ethereal beauty to the timepieces, ensuring that no two dials are alike.

Technical specifications

Diversifying its offerings, Omega presents the new Constellation models in an array of case sizes, catering to diverse tastes and preferences. From the delicate 25mm and 28mm variations adorned with pavé diamond bezels and indices to the bold 41mm iteration, each watch exudes its own distinct charm. The smaller sizes, meticulously crafted, boast a spectrum of builds and color treatments, ranging from resilient stainless steel to opulent 18k yellow gold and the exclusive 18k Sedna Gold. As an homage to Omega’s enduring legacy in space exploration, Constellation Observatory medallions grace the casebacks of the smaller-sized watches, serving as a reminder of the collection’s celestial inspiration and storied history.

In parallel, the 41mm timepiece commands attention with its transparent caseback, offering a glimpse into the intricate mechanics beneath. Its dial, a masterpiece in design, showcases a trapezoid-shaped date window and polished claw-shaped indices, accentuated by the presence of Roman Numerals on the bezel.

Underpinning the precision and performance of these remarkable timepieces are Omega’s cutting-edge movements. The 25mm and 28mm references house Omega’s 4061 in-house caliber, ensuring reliable timekeeping with every tick. Meanwhile, the 29mm and 41mm versions are equipped with the METAS-certified Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8900.

Where to acquire these new OMEGA watches

For those eager to add one of these extraordinary timepieces to their collection, they can be purchased through authorized Omega retailers and boutiques worldwide.

Pricing information

While exact pricing may vary depending on the specific model and materials chosen, one can expect to invest in the range of $8,400 – $42,400 for a piece from the Constellation Collection with Muonionalusta meteorite dials.

