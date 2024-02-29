 Skip to main content
Hamilton sale: Over 50 watches discounted, from just $290

Jen Allen
By
Hamilton Khaki Field Expedition mountain
Hamilton

There are some amazing watch deals going on at Gilt right now with huge discounts on Hamilton watches. Crucially, there’s up to 40% off select models working out at hundreds of dollars worth of price cuts. If you’re looking to treat yourself to something new or are keen to buy a great gift for a loved one, this is your chance to do so for less. Check out the full sale for yourself by hitting the button below, or take a look at what we’re highlighting.

What to shop for in the Hamilton sale

Responsible for some of the best watches around, Hamilton is a brand worth considering. One highlight is being able to buy a high-end for $1,100 thereby saving 40% or $745 off the regular price. Sure to be perfect for someone seeking the best Chronograph watch, the watch has a self-winding automatic chronograph movement with a brown leather strap and stainless steel case. It uses sapphire crystal with a push-pull crown and silver dial. There’s also a date display while it’s water resistant up to 100 meters.

Alternatively, check out the for $650 reduced from $1,045. It has automatic movement with a silver stainless steel bracelet and stainless steel bezel and case. A screw-down crown accompanies the black dial and Sapphire crystal well, while it’s also water resistant up to 100 meters.

A third possible option is the distinctive . It usually costs $1,095 but it’s down to $800 thanks to its 26% off discount. The automatic watch has a black stainless steel strap with a black dial and a stainless steel case. The red exterior makes it eye-catching while there’s Sapphire crystal to keep it scratch-resistant.

There are over 50 styles in the Hamilton sale so it’s worth checking out the full complement for yourself. We’ve only picked out a few select models and they may not suit what you’re looking for. If you’re looking for something cheap, there’s always a for just $290 too which is perfect for someone’s first Hamilton watch. We’ve hopefully inspired with our choices but you’ll need to be quick. The sale is likely to end very soon with some models running low on stock already.

Jen Allen
Jen Allen
Freelance Writer
Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
