Audemars Piguet unveils the dazzling 38mm Code 11.59 Flying Tourbillon

A Code 11.59 with a selfwinding flying tourbillon

By
Code 11.59 Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon
Code 11.59 Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon

Audemars Piguet gave the Code 11.59 a beautiful retouch that takes it to the next level: the 38 mm Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon.

Every single element on this model, from the casing to the lug, screams luxury. For starters, the lugs are accentuated by brilliant-cut diamonds of multiple sizes. Audemars Piguet also set some diamonds on the casing to complete the whole look.

Such stones create a beautiful light interplay that gives the front face a shiny aesthetic. While the casing is highlighted by diamonds, the bezel has a subtle finish that complements the dial. Just like other models, the tourbillion edition also comes with a stylish dial that stands out due to the circular guilloché pattern. The sand-like color, made from 18-carat sand gold, is the icing on the cake—it blends perfectly with the bezel and makes the watch look more sophisticated.

At the 6 o’clock denotation, there’s a small cutout that offers beautiful views of the tourbillion. Thanks to the sapphire case back, the back is as stylish as the front face.

With that said, Audemars Piguet has been working on the next-gen tourbillion, and this model is an example of the effort it has been putting into research and development.

The Calibre 2968 movement was first introduced into the market in 2022 and featured on different AP watches with small cases. It will go down in history books as one of the thinnest AP tourbillions.

If you’d like to add this timepiece to your watch collection, the Audemars Piguet Code 11.59 Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon costs $196,000.

