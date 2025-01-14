Breguet’s Classique Tourbillon: A dazzling mix of diamonds and precision

The latest Breguet watch is a marvelous piece with beautiful diamonds and a unique design. It symbolizes the brand’s innovative spirit and horological elegance, passed down through time. Thanks to a unique stone-setting technique, the watch has an elegant pattern that makes the dial stand out. According to Breguet, the Classique Tourbillion 3358 is the embodiment of Abraham Louis Breguet’s ideas, which date back to 1801.

Abraham Louis, the founder of the brand, came up with a unique technique of setting gems on a watch’s dial in the 19th century. While this timepiece has a dazzling front face, it also stands out due to its mechanical precision. Abraham Louis’ innovations merged these two fields into one—mechanical precision and style.

The dial comes with different diamonds, set in different positions to create a circular pattern that converges at one point, reflecting light stylishly. Stones are positioned close to one another to cover the base that supports them.

In terms of performance, this timepiece is powered by one of the most innovative movements from the brand, the in-house caliber 187D tourbillon, which is capable of offering a 50-hour power reserve. It’s a movement that was developed for precision and accuracy by Abraham Louis but has been updated over the past few decades to keep up with the times.

Speaking of which, the watch’s dial has different cuts, which offer views into the mechanism. While the front face features hundreds of diamonds, the back has an interesting moon-like texture, characterized by grooves and ridges.