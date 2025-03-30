Biver releases the Carillon Tourbillon: A masterpiece of haute horology

Table of Contents Table of Contents A parade of precious metals The technical and artistic ambiance converge The Biver guarantee

Biver has yet again gone above and beyond to release a timepiece that perfectly melds functionality and artistry in its singular Carillon Tourbillon Desert Rose. An exceptional watch that recalibrates the luxury watch market, it features rose gold, mother-of-pearl, and rubies in a great union of stunning craftsmanship.

A parade of precious metals

A beautiful 18K rose gold case and bracelet act as a gorgeous backdrop to the piece de resistance: a mother-of-pearl dial that glows like gleaming sunlight. Draping this canvas are ruby hour markers that gleam as their scarlet color is intensified by the guilloché center’s intricate textures. With more than five decades in the business, the Biver family’s reputation of crafting immaculate timepieces is well known by watch enthusiasts — each detail has been intricately crafted to create a visual ambiance, which is evident from the faceted bracelet to the symmetrical layout.

The technical and artistic ambiance converge

Underneath the surface of its beautiful exterior lies mechanical features that are just as impressive. The platinum micro-rotor Caliber JCB-001-B ensures precision timekeeping with a 3Hz frequency and 72-hour power reserve, visible through the anti-reflective sapphire crystal. Biver’s reputation for technical excellence is second to none, and the tourbillon complication is presented with elegant restraint, allowing the materials to stand out.

The Biver guarantee

Currently retailing for $670,000, each Carillon Tourbillon Desert Rose comes with a 4-year warranty and the prestigious JCB seal, certifying the highest standards of Swiss watchmaking. With a water resistance of up to 50 meters, this timepiece is wearable art and a celebration of beauty and human ingenuity.