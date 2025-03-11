 Skip to main content
Biver unveils exclusive Automatique Japan Edition with platinum, rose gold options

Hats off to watch enthusiasts

By
Jean-Claude Biver Automatique Japan Edition Jean-Claude Biver / Jean-Claude Biver

While Biver specializes in high-end luxurious timepieces that are quite exclusive, it also designs quality timepieces for watch enthusiasts who have an inclination for details. “These collectors have a keen eye for detail and value timeless classics over fleeting trends. Their knowledge and expertise are remarkably diverse,” said Pierre Biver, Co-Founder & Creative Director of Biver.

It’s worth noting that the new Automatique Japan Edition watch is the brainchild of two organizations, Biver and The Hour Glass Japan. The latter is a famous retail shop based in Japan. Pierre Biver states, “Japan remains a place where true mastery of craftsmanship is deeply respected and cultivated. It is a privilege to create special pieces for these collectors and this market.”

Automatique Japan Edition Jean-Claude Biver / Jean-Claude Biver

To offer multiple styling options, the watch comes in two versions and is manufactured from different materials—platinum and rose gold. The version with a rose gold casing is paired with a black dial—a color that creates a beautiful contrast between the two parts. The second option has a white dial that blends perfectly with the titanium casing.

Pierre Biver added, “Black and white dials were chosen because they align with traditional Japanese aesthetics.” The two colors are quite popular in watchmaking, and they are timeless shades that have dominated the industry for decades.

The enamel dial requires a lot of effort—about 10 hours—but the good news is that, thanks to the enamel dial, the front face reflects light stylishly.

The limited edition Automatique Japan Edition has a Caliber JCB-003, which can be seen through the caseback.

The rose gold option costs $101,000, and the platinum variant costs $104,500.

