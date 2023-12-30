2 new Seiko GMTs

Seiko, the undisputed heavyweight champion of watchmaking, has once again stepped into the ring, delivering a one-two punch with the release of the Seiko 5 Sports Field GMTs – the SSK023 and SSK025. Packed with precision and sporting that unmistakable Seiko charm, these watches are not just timepieces; they’re an experience.

At first glance, these fresh releases — which will be available to purchase in April — effortlessly meet a myriad of criteria, catching the eye immediately. A perfectly proportioned, budget-friendly timepiece, now enhanced with a 24-hour GMT feature? We’re in line already.

The Seiko 5 Sports Field Collection

The heartbeat of these timepieces is the 4R34 caliber, marrying automatic grace with manual winding prowess, ensuring you’re never a second behind. With a power reserve of approximately 41 hours, you can confidently navigate different time zones without missing a beat. The 24-hour hand, dual time display function, and stop seconds hand provide functional versatility, proving these watches are not just stylish companions but reliable tools for the modern man on the move.

Recommended Videos

As Seiko aficionados would expect, the craftsmanship is unparalleled. The stainless steel case, boasting a hard coating, wraps around the intricate machinery within. The dimensions – 13.6mm thickness, 39.4mm diameter, and a lug-to-lug distance of 47.9mm – strike the perfect balance between presence and wearability. The curved Hardlex crystal not only adds a touch of sophistication but also ensures durability. And let’s not forget the LumiBrite on hands and indexes because a true Seiko shines in any light.

The technical specifications

The heartbeat of these Seiko GMT watches is the 4R34 caliber, a masterpiece of automatic precision with manual winding capabilities. With 24 jewels ensuring smooth operation, it’s a symphony of gears and springs, harmonizing to Seiko’s exacting standards.

Case/Band

Crafted from stainless steel with a hard coating, the case is a fortress protecting the delicate dance within. The see-through and screw case back reveals the intricate movements, a visual feast for those who appreciate the artistry behind watchmaking.

Crystal

The curved Hardlex crystal not only safeguards the dial but also adds a touch of elegance, inviting you to peer into the heart of innovation.

Water and magnetic resistance

With water resistance up to 10 bar, these watches are not just companions for the boardroom but also for your underwater adventures. Magnetic resistance of 4,800 A/m ensures your timepiece remains as precise as the moment you set it.

Weight

At 79.0g, these GMTs are feather-light on the wrist, ensuring comfort without compromising on substance.

Where can you buy the new Seiko 5 Sports Field GMTs

While we don’t advocate impulsive purchases, the allure of these timepieces might make you reconsider. So, where will you be able to get your hands on these watches? Seiko boutiques, authorized dealers, and, of course, online. The SSK025, with its calfskin band, will set you back $415, while the SSK023 costs a bit more at $435 due to its stainless steel bracelet.

The Verdict

The Seiko brand introduces a game-changer with its latest compact GMT model, combining affordability and functionality in a way that’s bound to captivate both dedicated watch enthusiasts and those new to the horological scene. This timepiece stands out as an emblem of Seiko’s commitment to delivering quality in a sleek and efficient package.

It doesn’t just fit the bill as the most streamlined Seiko GMT in the lineup; it sets a new standard for accessibility without compromising on style or substance. What’s remarkable is that, within the realm of major watch brands, these automatic GMTs might just redefine affordability, making a statement that excellence need not come with an exorbitant price tag.

Learn more about SSK023

Learn more about SSK025

Editors' Recommendations