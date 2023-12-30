 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Seiko adds new automatic GMTs to the Seiko 5 Sports Field collection

2 new Seiko GMTs

Sarah Veldman
By
Seiko 5 Sports Field SSK025 black background
Seiko

Seiko, the undisputed heavyweight champion of watchmaking, has once again stepped into the ring, delivering a one-two punch with the release of the Seiko 5 Sports Field GMTs – the SSK023 and SSK025. Packed with precision and sporting that unmistakable Seiko charm, these watches are not just timepieces; they’re an experience.

At first glance, these fresh releases — which will be available to purchase in April — effortlessly meet a myriad of criteria, catching the eye immediately. A perfectly proportioned, budget-friendly timepiece, now enhanced with a 24-hour GMT feature? We’re in line already.

Seiko 5 Sports Field Watch SSK023 gray background
Seiko

The Seiko 5 Sports Field Collection

The heartbeat of these timepieces is the 4R34 caliber, marrying automatic grace with manual winding prowess, ensuring you’re never a second behind. With a power reserve of approximately 41 hours, you can confidently navigate different time zones without missing a beat. The 24-hour hand, dual time display function, and stop seconds hand provide functional versatility, proving these watches are not just stylish companions but reliable tools for the modern man on the move.

Recommended Videos

As Seiko aficionados would expect, the craftsmanship is unparalleled. The stainless steel case, boasting a hard coating, wraps around the intricate machinery within. The dimensions – 13.6mm thickness, 39.4mm diameter, and a lug-to-lug distance of 47.9mm – strike the perfect balance between presence and wearability. The curved Hardlex crystal not only adds a touch of sophistication but also ensures durability. And let’s not forget the LumiBrite on hands and indexes because a true Seiko shines in any light.

Related

The technical specifications

The heartbeat of these Seiko GMT watches is the 4R34 caliber, a masterpiece of automatic precision with manual winding capabilities. With 24 jewels ensuring smooth operation, it’s a symphony of gears and springs, harmonizing to Seiko’s exacting standards.

Case/Band

Crafted from stainless steel with a hard coating, the case is a fortress protecting the delicate dance within. The see-through and screw case back reveals the intricate movements, a visual feast for those who appreciate the artistry behind watchmaking.

Crystal
The curved Hardlex crystal not only safeguards the dial but also adds a touch of elegance, inviting you to peer into the heart of innovation.

Water and magnetic resistance
With water resistance up to 10 bar, these watches are not just companions for the boardroom but also for your underwater adventures. Magnetic resistance of 4,800 A/m ensures your timepiece remains as precise as the moment you set it.

Weight
At 79.0g, these GMTs are feather-light on the wrist, ensuring comfort without compromising on substance.

Seiko 5 Sports Field Watch SSK025 black backbround
Seiko

Where can you buy the new Seiko 5 Sports Field GMTs

While we don’t advocate impulsive purchases, the allure of these timepieces might make you reconsider. So, where will you be able to get your hands on these watches? Seiko boutiques, authorized dealers, and, of course, online. The SSK025, with its calfskin band, will set you back $415, while the SSK023 costs a bit more at $435 due to its stainless steel bracelet.

The Verdict

The Seiko brand introduces a game-changer with its latest compact GMT model, combining affordability and functionality in a way that’s bound to captivate both dedicated watch enthusiasts and those new to the horological scene. This timepiece stands out as an emblem of Seiko’s commitment to delivering quality in a sleek and efficient package.

It doesn’t just fit the bill as the most streamlined Seiko GMT in the lineup; it sets a new standard for accessibility without compromising on style or substance. What’s remarkable is that, within the realm of major watch brands, these automatic GMTs might just redefine affordability, making a statement that excellence need not come with an exorbitant price tag.

Learn more about SSK023

Learn more about SSK025

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
You’re going to love these 3 new Oris watches
Oris introduces 3 new watches that will have you in awe
ProPilot X Calibre 400 Laser’ on wrist

If there's one thing that can elevate a man's style, it's a well-crafted timepiece. And when it comes to watches for men, Oris has consistently delivered a perfect blend of sophistication and innovation. In this edition, we unveil three exceptional timepieces that redefine the art of watchmaking: the Divers Sixty-Five Date Cotton Candy Sepia, the ProPilot X Calibre 400 Laser, and the ProPilot GMT. Let's dive into the details and discover why these Oris watches deserve a special spot in your collection.

1. Divers Sixty-Five Date Cotton Candy Sepia: A retro twist in bronze
Oris has resurrected one of its most beloved designs with a tantalizing twist in the Divers Sixty-Five Date Cotton Candy Sepia. This timepiece has the same vibe as a member's only cigar club with the tobacco-colored interpretation of the classic retro diver's watch, previously adorned with vibrant hues. The 38 mm bronze case, uni-directional rotating bezel, and screw-in crown exude a vintage charm that will naturally patinate over time, ensuring each watch carries a unique history.

Read more
Garmin debuts 3 new smartwatches for everyone from sailors to serious divers
These watches are designed for the high seas
Garmin series of watches

Garmin, the maestro of cutting-edge timepieces, has unleashed a triumvirate of wrist wonders that cater to adventurous souls, from seasoned sailors to intrepid divers. These aren't just smartwatches; they're companions for those who thrive on pushing boundaries. Let's dive into the ocean of innovation and explore Garmin's latest marvels.

Premium Quatix 7 Pro Marine Smartwatch
The Quatix 7 Pro is not just a Garmin watch; it's a nautical genius. Designed with sailors in mind, this timepiece seamlessly blends elegance and performance. The assertive yet refined design is complemented by various features that make it a dream come true.

Read more
Legendary outdoor brands Ball and Buck and Luminox combine for the ultimate field watch
This Luminox, Ball and Buck field watch collab is amazing
Luminox field watch on bag

Men are explorers and adventurers at heart. We like to discover the furthest reaches of the Earth, dive to the deepest depths of the oceans, and fly to the highest points. Of course, we can’t do any of that without the tools of the trade, and watches have become one of the best tools in any industry. Field watches have become the go-to for any land-bound explorer or any man thirsting for adventure. Ball and Buck has been a staple in men’s adventure for a decade and a half and has now collaborated with military and industry specialists Luminox to bring you a once-in-a-lifetime watch. Perfect for the outdoor and adventure enthusiasts.

Mark Bollman, Founder of Ball and Buck, commented on the collaboration: “As a company that’s synonymous with the rigors of special warfare deployments, I was thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Luminox and to infuse Ball and Buck’s signature style into their performance platform. As a brand dedicated to only offering premium gear, this collaboration embodies all that we stand for - authenticity, durability, timeless style.”

Read more