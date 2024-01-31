 Skip to main content
From Arai to Shoei: The 10 best motorcycle helmet brands

Briley Kenney
By

If you’re riding a motorcycle, you want a helmet, period. It protects your head, face, and brain during a potential collision but also keeps you sheltered from the elements like rain or wind. Ever had rain slap you in the face going over 60 miles per hour? It does not feel good, and that’s before you even factor in the discomfort from the cold temperatures. The right helmet will protect you from this, especially if it’s equipped with a face shield or visor. From Bluetooth-enabled motorcycle helmets to cool and stylish helmets, there is a lot to consider. But what are the best motorcycle helmet brands out there? Which brands are worth shopping for and, generally, have the best-made gear? That’s precisely what this guide is going to explore. Do note that these brands are not listed in any particular order.

AGV

AGV helmet worn by rider out on the track
AGV

This Italian manufacturer, established in 1947, offers high-end racing-quality helmets. Premium materials, amazing graphics, and a range of prices make this one of the good brands to seek out if you need a new helmet. In MotoGP, the brand is used by a host of riders like Valentino Rossi.

Arai

Arai motorcycle helmet worn on the road
Arai

Arai has been around since the mid 1920’s, offering handmade helmets in Japan and around the world. They use premium materials and incredible designs, and all their offerings have good, reliable safety ratings. In fact, one of Arai’s top priorities for riders is safety. You can’t go wrong with an Arai brand helmet, but you should definitely check out the Corsair-X line.

Bell

Bell Motorcycle helmet worn on the road
Bell

Bell Sports is well-known for its helmets across several industries, not just the automotive and motorcycle variety. In business since 1929, they have a storied history of great products, reliable safety ratings, and innovative designs. You might recognize right away that Bell is also known for its accessibility, thanks to affordable pricing across most of its products. It’s the place to go if you value safety, great designs on par with premium brands, and you want to save some cash.

HJC

HJC Ghost helmets on the ground
HJC

Founded in 1971, in the game for quite a long time, HJC was actually named the top helmet brand in North America by the Motorcycle Industry Magazine in 1992. What’s even more interesting is that HJC continues to hold that title today. Reliable safety testing, unique features, and incredible designs are the mantra of the brand. The RPHA series is worth the look.

Icon

Icon Motorsports helmet worn by rider on the track
Icon Motorsports

Another renowned name on our list, Icon, has been around since 2002 — not quite as long as some of the other brands, but don’t let that fool you. Icon makes incredible helmets with some of the most interesting graphics and exterior designs you’ll find, period. They’re the brand to go to if you prefer style over function but don’t want to compromise your safety, of course.

Nolan

Nolan helmets on motorcycle
Nolan

Nolan’s Italian-made helmets have been around since 1972 and are manufactured in-house. That allows them to fine-tune the quality and keep everything to high standards. But more importantly, its innovative builds set the bar for aerodynamics and unique features like high-visibility visors or modular designs. Be sure to have a look at the Nolan N100-5 helmets. Nolan has since been acquired by 2Ride Holding Group, the parent company that also owns Shark helmets (also on our list).

ScorpionEXO

ScorpionEXO helmets on rider
ScorpionEXO

Scorpion, or ScorpionEXO, is actually owned by Kido Sports, a Seoul-based helmet manufacturer with lots of experience in the professional racing circuit. While this is a newer brand, established in 2004, it has quickly cemented a solid reputation in the motorcycle world for its popular branding and designs. From racing-style helmets to touring and commute-friendly options, it’s another reliable brand to try out.

Schuberth

Schuberth S3 Storm motorcycle helmet worn while riding
Schuberth

While they do offer motorcycle helmets, Schuberth mainly provides safety equipment for several industries, including police, fire rescue, military, and F1 racing. All helmets are manufactured in Germany to high-quality standards, but it’s the rigorous testing that makes Schuberth’s helmets so popular. They really put their products through the ringer.

Shark

Shark motorcycle helmets on rider
Shark

Not to be confused with any other brands that share the name, Shark is a French helmet manufacturer and has been around since the mid-1980s. They’ve also been responsible for several industry firsts, including the first helmet with visible carbon and the first helmet to have integrated LEDs. As you can see, they regularly push the boundaries of innovation. It doesn’t hurt that Shark is also involved in championship racing with a ton of riders that wear its gear exclusively.

Shoei

Shoei Neotec 2022 II motorcycle helmet on wall
Shoei

As one of the most recognizable brands on our list, Shoei Kako Co. has been around since 1959. Ever since, and to this very day, they have delivered handmade helmets from skilled crafters in Japan. They offer a wide range of styles, from touring helmets to sport, with more aerodynamic designs and excellent safety ratings.

