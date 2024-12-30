Kick off 2025 in style with Dunkin’s new Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso

Just in time for when you’ll need extra espresso to stay up past midnight, Dunkin’ has launched a new espresso drink for fans: a Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso. Launching tomorrow on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31st), the limited-time, handcrafted iced beverage will be available at Dunkin’ locations nationwide. This drink, inspired by artist Sabrina Carptener’s song titled “Espresso,” combines Dunkin’ bold espresso, brown sugar notes, and oat milk — shaken to perfection. The drink is deliciously frothy and subtly sweet, ready to start 2025 on the right note.

The launch is celebrated through Dunkin’s playful new ad campaign, Shake That Ess’, starring the espresso expert and bringing Sabrina’s burst of personality and trademark humor into the Dunkin’ cinematic universe. Freshly hand-shaken behind the counter in a dedicated espresso shaker, the drink brings bold espresso, creamy oat milk, and brown sugar notes in a smooth, frothy sip, ready to

energize guests’ daily routines in the new year. In addition to the Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso, Dunkin’s new year menu will also launch new food items to pair with your coffee, such as the Lava Coffee Cake and Chocolate Whoopie Pie Specialty Donut.

When we first dreamed up Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso at Dunkin’, it had to be more than another delicious drink on the menu — we wanted to bring some levity to guests’ everyday coffee order,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin’. “Working with one of America’s most beloved pop stars, Sabrina Carpenter, adds a spirited, fresh energy that perfectly aligns with Dunkin’s love of bold taste and good-natured fun. Through our new ad campaign, we’re showing guests that their new drink order can be both delicious and a wink at embracing life’s lighter side — exactly what Dunkin’ is all about.”