 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Kick off 2025 in style with Dunkin’s new Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso

This new drink is available starting Dec 31st

By
Dunkin' Brown Sugar Shakin Espresso
Dunkin' / Dunkin'

Just in time for when you’ll need extra espresso to stay up past midnight, Dunkin’ has launched a new espresso drink for fans: a Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso. Launching tomorrow on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31st), the limited-time, handcrafted iced beverage will be available at Dunkin’ locations nationwide. This drink, inspired by artist Sabrina Carptener’s song titled “Espresso,” combines Dunkin’ bold espresso, brown sugar notes, and oat milk — shaken to perfection. The drink is deliciously frothy and subtly sweet, ready to start 2025 on the right note.

The launch is celebrated through Dunkin’s playful new ad campaign, Shake That Ess’, starring the espresso expert and bringing Sabrina’s burst of personality and trademark humor into the Dunkin’ cinematic universe. Freshly hand-shaken behind the counter in a dedicated espresso shaker, the drink brings bold espresso, creamy oat milk, and brown sugar notes in a smooth, frothy sip, ready to
energize guests’ daily routines in the new year. In addition to the Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso, Dunkin’s new year menu will also launch new food items to pair with your coffee, such as the Lava Coffee Cake and Chocolate Whoopie Pie Specialty Donut.

Recommended Videos

When we first dreamed up Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso at Dunkin’, it had to be more than another delicious drink on the menu — we wanted to bring some levity to guests’ everyday coffee order,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin’. “Working with one of America’s most beloved pop stars, Sabrina Carpenter, adds a spirited, fresh energy that perfectly aligns with Dunkin’s love of bold taste and good-natured fun. Through our new ad campaign, we’re showing guests that their new drink order can be both delicious and a wink at embracing life’s lighter side — exactly what Dunkin’ is all about.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
Peet’s Coffee launches new innovation for espresso lovers: Ultra coffee
Level up your at-home espresso brew
peets ultra coffee

Achieving barista-quality espresso at home in just minutes has become easier with the release of Peet's Coffee's newest innovation. Just launched, this product is Peet's first-ever concentrated espresso available for home use. Ultra Coffee is crafted using Peet's signature Espresso Forte blend, offering you a rich, full-bodied experience right at home. The exciting release of this new product means those who love the taste of espresso won't need a fancy espresso maker to become an at-home barista.

The new Ultra Coffee can be enjoyed either hot or cold, giving you plenty of options to prepare your coffee just how you like it. The versatile blend is silky smooth and highly concentrated. The heavy concentration means you'll only need one tablespoon of this concentrate to craft up any coffee drink. The flavor profile of this roast is slightly nutty with Hazlenut notes along with a bit of lemon curd and chocolate truffle notes.

Read more
This fan-favorite kitchen brand just launched a new espresso machine collection
We love these espresso machines from KitchenAid
KitchenAid Espresso machine

KitchenAid has been a mainstay in most American kitchens for over a hundred years now. With its time-honored, top-notch appliances that include everything from everyone's favorite stand mixer to ultra-chic and powerful dishwashers, this beloved brand has something for everyone. And while our kitchen countertops are likely already beautifully adorned with a plethora of KitchenAid assistants, it's time to make room for yet another must-have appliance from this illustrious brand.

For those of us who simply cannot begin the day without a perfectly crafted espresso, KitchenAid has gifted us with not just one, but an entire collection of absolutely stunning, fully automatic espresso machines.
The collection

Read more
Cream or sugar? New study finds adding one of these to your coffee is associated with weight gain
Making this one change to your morning coffee can help your weight loss goals
Whole coffee beans

Every day, across the globe, billions of cups of coffee are savored as part of a daily ritual. Breaking this sacred routine is unthinkable for many. Yet here's a question: Is your beloved cup of coffee slowly causing you to gain weight?

According to a groundbreaking study, the culprit might not be the caffeine itself but rather the sweet sidekick it often brings along – sugar. Shockingly, just a single teaspoon of sugar in your daily coffee could be sneakily adding on those pounds. And if you're a two or three-cups-a-day kind of person? 

Read more