A latte with a twist: Dunkin’ releases new Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte

Dunkin’ fans who loved the release of the first-ever Spiked Dunkin’ drink, the Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte, now have something else to get excited about. After the success of the fall variety, Dunkin’ has launched a new ready-to-drink Spiked Iced Coffee for the winter season. The limited-edition Dunkin’ Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte combined the classic flavors of peppermint mocha taste in a fun, adult-friendly variation.

The Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte will be available for a limited time, available in grocery and package stores across 28 states. The cocktail is crafted with real coffee, cool peppermint, decadent mocha flavors, and a non-dairy creamer that is vegan and lactose-intolerant friendly. Each drink contains 6% ABV, making it a perfect go-to for holiday gatherings and celebrations of any kind. This coffee cocktail can easily be chilled, poured into a margining glass, or enjoyed over ice. With the release of this exciting spiked coffee cocktail, you can now enjoy your favorite Dunkin’ seasonal winter flavors any time of the day.

Recommended Videos

You can find the Dunkin’ Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte available in packs of 4, 12-ounce cans in select states, which include: Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. This limited-edition Spiked winter flavor will only be available throughout the holiday season, so shake up the holiday party and try something new while supplies last.

Find Near You