Laird Superfood launches new latte for enhanced energy and vitality

A healthier version of your favorite latte

By
laird maca instant latte 5 35f54424 266a 4cc7 997c 50e2b14b06b1 efab7a
Laird Superfood / Laird Superfood

Just in time to support New Year’s resolutions, functional coffee brand Laird Superfood has launched a new product: the Maca Instant Latte. The brand’s Instant Lattes are already popular amongst health-conscious coffee drinkers, but this launch adds a new product to the Instant Latte product line. Made with plant-based superfoods and minimally processed ingredients, the Maca Latte is designed to boost vitality and energy to support your active lifestyle.

According to Laird, Maca is becoming “more popular but hasn’t yet been incorporated into many mainstream and easy-to-use products. Our Maca Instant Latte is a delicious and nutritious way for consumers to restore their vitality every day. At Laird Superfood we are continually innovating with new ingredients that help enhance daily rituals – like a morning cup of coffee,” said Jason Vieth, CEO of Laird Superfood. ” The Maca Instant Latte also contains naturally occurring MCTs for sustained energy, along with the power of Laird’s beloved Performance Mushroom Blend to enhance energy.

As people seek ways to increase their daily stamina, the Laird Superfood Maca Instant Latte incorporates functional mushrooms to deliver sustained energy without a crash. Maca root has been cultivated for over 2,000 years and touted for its health benefits. Historically, the ingredient was highly prized in Peru, used by Incan soldiers before battle to increase strength and physical performance. Today, brands like Laird Superfood are finding new ways to use this functional ingredient to help support enhanced energy and vitality.

