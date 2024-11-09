Powered by functional mushrooms

Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for the superfood newbie or are simply a die-hard superfood fan, Laird’s newest holiday mushroom coffee bundle has everything you need — all in one place. This bundle of deliciousness makes it easy to enjoy a warm, creamy cup of coffee that tastes delicious and is great for your health. The bundle contains rich coffee, sweet creamer, and a mushroom blend with functional ingredients to support you through the winter season.

The holiday season is notorious for hidden stress and fatigue. But Laird’s holiday mushroom coffee helps you (or your gift recipient) counter stress with a daily ritual of great-tasting functional wellness.

Just launched November 1st, this bundle is available for a limited time and includes:

Organic Performance Mushrooms – Add to coffee, tea, or smoothies for stress management (chaga), immune support (maitake), and energy (cordyceps).

FellowⓇ Carter Move Mug – Donning an exclusive mushroom motif pattern, it features a snap-in splash guard and slim width. (exclusively sold on Laird Superfood website). This custom-branded Carter Move Mug (in a unique sage green color with white decaling) is perfect for taking your functional mushroom coffee on the go and ensuring it stays hot for hours.

FOCUS Medium Ground Roast Coffee – Hand-picked Peruvian ground coffee with lion’s mane, coffee cherry, and rhodiola for focus and stress management.

Sweet & Creamy Superfood Creamer with Adaptogens – Coconut coffee creamer offering naturally occurring MCTs with four powerful adaptogenic mushrooms: chaga, cordyceps, lion’s mane, and maitake. The coconut flavor helps mask the taste of functional ingredients for a slightly-sweet and enjoyable cup of coffee.

