 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Gift serene winter wellness with Laird’s newest superfood holiday mushroom coffee bundle

Powered by functional mushrooms

By
Laird Superfood Holiday Bundle
Laird / Laird

Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for the superfood newbie or are simply a die-hard superfood fan, Laird’s newest holiday mushroom coffee bundle has everything you need — all in one place. This bundle of deliciousness makes it easy to enjoy a warm, creamy cup of coffee that tastes delicious and is great for your health. The bundle contains rich coffee, sweet creamer, and a mushroom blend with functional ingredients to support you through the winter season.

The holiday season is notorious for hidden stress and fatigue. But Laird’s holiday mushroom coffee helps you (or your gift recipient) counter stress with a daily ritual of great-tasting functional wellness.

Recommended Videos

Just launched November 1st, this bundle is available for a limited time and includes:

  • Organic Performance Mushrooms – Add to coffee, tea, or smoothies for stress management (chaga), immune support (maitake), and energy (cordyceps).
  • FellowⓇ Carter Move Mug – Donning an exclusive mushroom motif pattern, it features a snap-in splash guard and slim width. (exclusively sold on Laird Superfood website). This custom-branded Carter Move Mug (in a unique sage green color with white decaling) is perfect for taking your functional mushroom coffee on the go and ensuring it stays hot for hours.
  • FOCUS Medium Ground Roast Coffee – Hand-picked Peruvian ground coffee with lion’s mane, coffee cherry, and rhodiola for focus and stress management.
  • Sweet & Creamy Superfood Creamer with Adaptogens – Coconut coffee creamer offering naturally occurring MCTs with four powerful adaptogenic mushrooms: chaga, cordyceps, lion’s mane, and maitake. The coconut flavor helps mask the taste of functional ingredients for a slightly-sweet and enjoyable cup of coffee.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
Simplify your coffee routine with this new digital dosing cup
Combining two coffee-making steps into one
The Subscale

Are you tired of constantly zeroing your scale and juggling beans while brewing? Just launched a few days ago, Subminimal has the answer to simplify your coffee routine with its newest Subscale. The Subscale features the precision of a scale, met with the convenience of a cup—all in one sleek design. This innovative product was launched on October 25th and is available for purchase now via Subminimal's website.

With an LED display that comes alive with a touch, weighing the dose perfectly inside the cup eliminates a whole extra step from your coffee-making process. Just dose, grind, brew, and enjoy your coffee more. This product makes your workflow smoother and more enjoyable by eliminating the constant shuffling of your espresso scale. In addition, the Subscale offers several features designed to enhance your brewing experience such as the ability to calibrate settings, if needed, in order to maintain accuracy for years to come.

Read more
How to make the perfect cup of coffee, from brew type to beans
Here's how to fine-tune your brewing process
Coffee bag and Aeropress, perfect cup of coffee

Drip, French press, espresso, Americano, latte, cold brew, or cappuccino? From the lightest breakfast blend to the darkest Italian roast, we want you to break the chains of corporate coffee and start brewing your own much more delicious cup of brew.

We sat down with our friends at Rose City Coffee Company in Sellwood, Oregon, for a conversation on roasting, brewing, and staying caffeinated. Here's what you need to know about how to make the perfect cup of coffee, examining each critical step in the process.
How to make the perfect cup of coffee

Read more
Chike unveils a seasonal protein coffee to power you through the holiday season
A Frappuccino-style drink you can feel good about
Chike protein coffee

The latest protein coffee trend continues, offering a great way to enjoy your favorite coffee flavors while fueling your body with healthy protein. Since 2012, Chike has been a leader in the protein coffee market with its delicious protein coffees that are designed to replace sugary coffeehouse drinks. But for those who have recently hopped on the protein coffee bandwagon, their newest seasonal protein coffee flavor release is something to get excited about.
Just launched, the White Chocolate Peppermint flavor is here to shake up your holidays and power you through a busy holiday season. This new flavor provides the taste of a Frappuccino-style drink with a healthier twist. Each serving contains 20 grams of protein, 2 shots of authentic espresso, and only 1 gram of sugar. Between hunting down the perfect gifts, navigating crowded stores, road trips to visit family, and trying not to eat every holiday cookie, this drink keeps you focused without adding extra sugar to your diet.
Chike's White Chocolate Peppermint flavor is available online through Chike's store in bags or in single-serve packets for your convenience. These packets are also great for taking on the go, requiring only the addition of water and ice to enjoy. This limited-edition flavor joins Chike's year-round classic protein coffee flavors such as the Mocha, Caramel, and Sweet Cream.

The limited edition White Chocolate Peppermint single-serve packets are now available at every Target nationwide. Just two packs cost less than $5, so it's easy to get hooked on this protein coffee, which gives you an indulgence without the added sugar (and guilt).

Read more