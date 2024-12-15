Enjoy your daily latte in a holiday edition with Pop & Bottle’s newest releases

Enjoying a healthier version of your favorite holiday latte just got easier with Pop & Bottle’s newest latte flavor releases: Peppermint Mocha Oat Milk Latte and Organic Mint Mocha Almond Milk Latte. Pop & Bottle is focused on helping coffee drinkers enjoy the season’s delights without compromise. The brand believes in using the highest-quality ingredients, ensuring all its products are made of the purest, most wholesome Organic foods.

The two new flavors feature unique twists on holiday classics. The Peppermint Mocha Oat Milk Latte contains a festive blend of organic cold brew coffee, house-made oat milk, real cacao, and pure peppermint. The limited-edition flavor contains quality plant protein and Omega 3s, and it is heart-healthy, yielding a ready-to-drink latte that you can feel good about consuming. The Peppermint Mocha Oat Milk Latte is available in canned form (8 ounces each) in packs of 12, 24, or 48.

The second of the newest flavors, the Organic Mint Mocha Almond Milk Latte, contains a delightful blend of organic cold brew, almond milk, rich cacao, and crisp peppermint for a festive and nourishing pick-me-up. The Organic Mint Mocha Almond Milk Latte is available in multi-serving 48-ounce containers and requires refrigeration.

Both drinks are sweetened with dates, creating a light and natural sweetness without refined sugar. Pop & Bottle also uses the finest Fair Trade coffee for an authentic, quality taste. The convenience of these drinks and the healthful benefits create the perfect alternative to your daily brew. Whether you prefer a chocolatey and minty latte or a hint of peppermint, Pop & Bottles add extra joy to your holiday season mornings.

