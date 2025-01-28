Dunkin’ launches new cold foam creamers for at-home creations

Fans of Dunkin’s popular cold foam flavors offered at stores can now enjoy new flavors at home with the launch of Extra Extra and Chocolate cold foam flavors. These new cold foam creamers are available at grocery retailers nationwide to elevate your at-home coffee experience with Dunkin’ and transform any cup of coffee into a decadent, creamy indulgence.

The first of the new cold foam creamer flavors is titled “Extra Extra,” inspired by Dunkin’ lover’s signature “extra cream, extra sweet” order. This flavor captures the creamy, sweetened taste that guests know and love. This new cold foam creamer adds creaminess and sweetness to any coffee you prepare at home. The second of the new cold foam flavors is a chocolate cold foam featuring a rich and chocolatey taste that adds a touch of decadence to any coffee moment.

Both flavors of Dunkin’s new Cold Foam Creamers are a velvety, smooth, creamy foam topper that can be layered on top of a cup of hot or cold coffee for a unique, indulgent experience at home. Made with real cream and sugar, they transform coffee into the perfect sipping experience as it gradually blends into the beverage.

“Danone is always looking for new ways to elevate and personalize the at-home coffee experience. Cold Foam is a fan-favorite, so we’re thrilled that the new ready-to-use Dunkin’ Cold Foam Creamers give fans an easy way to personalize their coffee experience, elevating their daily cup of coffee at home into the ultimate little treat moment,” said Jennifer Michuda, Sr. Director, Creamers at Danone North America.