 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Try this easy way to make a creamy oat milk latte

Oatly's Barista Edition products make for an easy oat milk latte

By
Nespresso Oatly Pods
Nespresso / Nespresso

Recently, at every turn, I’ve encountered coffee brands offering drinks made with oat milk, a trending new plant-based milk alternative. A few weeks ago, Nespresso announced the launch of Nespresso x Oatly espresso pods, explicitly created to pair with Oatly Barista Edition oat milk. The new Nespresso x Oatly pods are compatible with Vertuo Nespresso machines.

These new double espresso pods (brews 2.7 ounces) feature a limited-edition coffee blend, perfect for making creamy lattes. This exciting new release, combined with the recent hype around oat milk, inspired me to attempt to make an oat milk latte for myself. Here’s how you can make an Oatly Barista Edition oat milk latte from the comfort of your own home.

Recommended Videos

How to make an oat milk latte

Oatly Oat Milk
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

Making an oat milk latte is no different from making a traditional latte, besides a simple swap for milk. A simple switch from regular milk to oat milk is an excellent option for dairy-sensitive people or those who follow a plant-based diet. Or, if you’re like me, maybe you’re just curious about the taste of oat milk.

Related

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces Oatly Barista Edition Oat Milk
  • 1 Oatly Barista Edition Nespresso Pod (2.7 ounces)
  • Optional: Sweetener of choice or flavored coffee syrup

What you’ll need

  • Nespresso Vertuo machine
  • Mug
  • Method to froth and warm milk, such as a countertop milk frother.

Note: I chose to use my countertop milk frother for this recipe, which helps streamline the process by heating and frothing milk simultaneously.

Method

  1. Brew one pod of Oatly Barista Edition Nespresso Pods in your Nespresso Maker and brew into a mug.
  2. Froth and warm milk using a countertop milk frother. A hand-held milk frother can also be used and warmed on the stovetop or in the microwave.
  3. Slowly pour milk over the freshly brewed espresso. If you prefer a sweeter latte, add a sweetener or coffee flavor.
  4. Swirl the cup with shot, quick movements.
  5. Sip and enjoy!

What does an oat milk latte taste like?

Milk Frothing devices
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

Oat milk tastes similar to regular milk but has a slightly “nutty” aftertaste. You can tell it’s not real milk, but it tastes closer to other alternative milk types, like almond or macadamia nut milk. Perhaps that’s why it’s becoming so popular as a helpful ingredient in making non-dairy lattes. I enjoyed this oat milk latte better than other variations of plant-based milk lattes I’ve attempted to craft in the past.

The “Barista edition” claim of the Oatly Barista Edition Oat Milk indicates that this milk will be easy to froth, creating a texture similar to dairy milk. Adding the milk to my countertop frother quickly made a lovely velvety texture for my latte. I chose not to add sweetener or coffee syrup for my oat milk latte, as the oat milk already contains 7 grams of sugar per serving.

However, the oat milk latte is definitely on the lighter side. If you prefer a sweeter, more indulgent drink, I recommend adding your favorite coffee sweetener for a sweeter latte. For a larger or stronger latte, you could also use two servings of the Nespresso x Oatly pods in this oat milk latte recipe.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist focusing on food, beverage, health, fitness, and travel content. She loves to…
Nespresso teams up with Oatly to offer new limited-edition coffee capsule for oatmilk lovers
Espresso and oatmilk paired together
Nespresso Oatly capsules

Oatly, the world’s original and largest oat milk company, and Nespresso have teamed up with an exciting new launch for oat-milk drinkers. The latest, limited-edition Oatly Barista Edition Coffee Capsule is a first-of-its-kind coffee blend designed specifically to pair with Oatly’s Barista Edition Oatmilk. Inspired by the growing popularity of milk alternatives such as oatmilk, this collaboration delivers a unique coffee experience for the conscious consumer without compromising on the unforgettable taste that both Nespresso and Oatly are known for.

Oatly’s Barista Edition Oatmilk capsules are designed exclusively for Nespresso’s Vertuo system, the Oatly Barista Edition Coffee Capsule displays strong cereal and sweet aromatics, complemented by a smooth texture, low bitterness, and light body when paired with Oatly’s Barista Edition Oatmilk. The limited-edition capsule features a meticulously crafted blend of quality Arabica coffee beans, delivering rich and biscuity notes chosen to highlight the subtle sweetness of oats. When paired with Oatly, the blend displays strong cereal and sweet aromatics, complemented by a smooth texture, low bitterness, and light body.

Read more
The beginner’s guide to latte art: Tips for perfecting your pour at home
Master latte art with these simple steps
Latte next to a pad of paper and a pen

A picture-perfect latte ordered at a specialty coffee shop always has a fun design. The aesthetically pleasing nature of latte art is part of the experience of ordering a latte at a coffee shop. But what if you could bring the latte art home and create a stunning latte yourself?

As it turns out, you can. According to Michelle Kawahara, West Coast Regional Trainer, and AST Authorized SCA Trainer at popular coffee brand Lavazza, "Anyone can learn how to make latte art at home with patience and practice. Although it can seem challenging the first time you try it, it truly becomes easier once you understand the correct technique for milk frothing and pouring. Consistency is key when it comes to latte art."

Read more
Klatch Coffee introduces first-ever coffee made with Milkadamia macadamia milk
Will macadamia nut milk become a 2025 trend?
Klatch Coffee Milkadamia

Southern California coffee roaster Klatch Coffee has launched a new seasonal menu to kick off the new year. Titled "Good for the Body + Soul," their new cafe menu features a selection of freshly-crafted drinks and seasonal eats. On the limited-time menu (available only at locations within Sprouts market) is the brand's first-ever coffee made with Milkadamia macadamia milk: the Macadamia Cookie Latte. Made with Milkadamia non-dairy nut milk, this decadent drink features espresso, white chocolate, and Milkadamia non-dairy milk.

This announcement follows many other coffee shops nationwide that have begun to offer more coffees that use dairy-free and plant-based milk. Milkadamia's "barista" blend is perfect for use in coffee drinks, with a subtle, creamy flavor and ready-to-foam texture. The macadamia nut milk market has rapidly grown recently and is expected to become more  popular, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2030.

Read more