Try this easy way to make a creamy oat milk latte

Recently, at every turn, I’ve encountered coffee brands offering drinks made with oat milk, a trending new plant-based milk alternative. A few weeks ago, Nespresso announced the launch of Nespresso x Oatly espresso pods, explicitly created to pair with Oatly Barista Edition oat milk. The new Nespresso x Oatly pods are compatible with Vertuo Nespresso machines.

These new double espresso pods (brews 2.7 ounces) feature a limited-edition coffee blend, perfect for making creamy lattes. This exciting new release, combined with the recent hype around oat milk, inspired me to attempt to make an oat milk latte for myself. Here’s how you can make an Oatly Barista Edition oat milk latte from the comfort of your own home.

How to make an oat milk latte

Making an oat milk latte is no different from making a traditional latte, besides a simple swap for milk. A simple switch from regular milk to oat milk is an excellent option for dairy-sensitive people or those who follow a plant-based diet. Or, if you’re like me, maybe you’re just curious about the taste of oat milk.

Ingredients

4 ounces Oatly Barista Edition Oat Milk

1 Oatly Barista Edition Nespresso Pod (2.7 ounces)

Optional: Sweetener of choice or flavored coffee syrup

What you’ll need

Nespresso Vertuo machine

Mug

Method to froth and warm milk, such as a countertop milk frother.

Note: I chose to use my countertop milk frother for this recipe, which helps streamline the process by heating and frothing milk simultaneously.

Method

Brew one pod of Oatly Barista Edition Nespresso Pods in your Nespresso Maker and brew into a mug. Froth and warm milk using a countertop milk frother. A hand-held milk frother can also be used and warmed on the stovetop or in the microwave. Slowly pour milk over the freshly brewed espresso. If you prefer a sweeter latte, add a sweetener or coffee flavor. Swirl the cup with shot, quick movements. Sip and enjoy!