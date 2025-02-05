Nespresso teams up with Oatly with new limited-edition coffee capsule for oatmilk lovers

Oatly, the world’s original and largest oat milk company, and Nespresso have teamed up with an exciting new launch for oat-milk drinkers. The latest, limited-edition Oatly Barista Edition Coffee Capsule is a first-of-its-kind coffee blend designed specifically to pair with Oatly’s Barista Edition Oatmilk. Inspired by the growing popularity of milk alternatives such as oatmilk, this collaboration delivers a unique coffee experience for the conscious consumer without compromising on the unforgettable taste that both Nespresso and Oatly are known for.

Oatly’s Barista Edition Oatmilk capsules are designed exclusively for Nespresso’s Vertuo system, the Oatly Barista Edition Coffee Capsule displays strong cereal and sweet aromatics, complemented by a smooth texture, low bitterness, and light body when paired with Oatly’s Barista Edition Oatmilk. The limited-edition capsule features a meticulously crafted blend of quality Arabica coffee beans, delivering rich and biscuity notes chosen to highlight the subtle sweetness of oats. When paired with Oatly, the blend displays strong cereal and sweet aromatics, complemented by a smooth texture, low bitterness, and light body.

“At Nespresso, we’re all about taste, and we’re on a mission to make sure that every coffee lover out there can create their perfect cup, just the way they like it. We know more and more people are reaching for plant-based drinks when preparing their favorite coffee recipe, which is why we are thrilled about our partnership with Oatly,” says Karsten Ranitzsch, Global Head of Coffee at Nespresso.

The limited-edition Oatly Barista capsules are available for purchase online directly from Nespresso. Pods are available for $15 per 10-capsule sleeve.

