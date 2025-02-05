 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Nespresso teams up with Oatly with new limited-edition coffee capsule for oatmilk lovers

Espresso and oatmilk paired together

By
Nespresso Oatly capsules
Nespresso / Nespresso

Oatly, the world’s original and largest oat milk company, and Nespresso have teamed up with an exciting new launch for oat-milk drinkers. The latest, limited-edition Oatly Barista Edition Coffee Capsule is a first-of-its-kind coffee blend designed specifically to pair with Oatly’s Barista Edition Oatmilk. Inspired by the growing popularity of milk alternatives such as oatmilk, this collaboration delivers a unique coffee experience for the conscious consumer without compromising on the unforgettable taste that both Nespresso and Oatly are known for.

Oatly’s Barista Edition Oatmilk capsules are designed exclusively for Nespresso’s Vertuo system, the Oatly Barista Edition Coffee Capsule displays strong cereal and sweet aromatics, complemented by a smooth texture, low bitterness, and light body when paired with Oatly’s Barista Edition Oatmilk. The limited-edition capsule features a meticulously crafted blend of quality Arabica coffee beans, delivering rich and biscuity notes chosen to highlight the subtle sweetness of oats. When paired with Oatly, the blend displays strong cereal and sweet aromatics, complemented by a smooth texture, low bitterness, and light body.

Recommended Videos

“At Nespresso, we’re all about taste, and we’re on a mission to make sure that every coffee lover out there can create their perfect cup, just the way they like it. We know more and more people are reaching for plant-based drinks when preparing their favorite coffee recipe, which is why we are thrilled about our partnership with Oatly,” says Karsten Ranitzsch, Global Head of Coffee at Nespresso.

Related

The limited-edition Oatly Barista capsules are available for purchase online directly from Nespresso. Pods are available for $15 per 10-capsule sleeve.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
Can coffee cause bloating? Here’s what you need to know
Your morning coffee could irritate your GI tract
Coffee cup on a saucer

As a longtime coffeeholic, I've experienced my fair share of digestive stress after drinking coffee. I've often wondered, "Can coffee cause bloating?" Yet, I almost want to ignore the answer. While I will never give up drinking coffee, regardless of how much it bloats me, learning about the topic has raised my awareness and made it easier for me to adjust my coffee-drinking habits. If you've felt bloated after your morning cup of joe, you'll want to understand how coffee can affect your digestive system.
Can coffee cause bloating?

According to Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, LD, a registered dietitian based in Charleston, South Carolina, "Coffee can sometimes cause bloating, especially for individuals with sensitive stomachs. This is because coffee is acidic and may stimulate the production of stomach acid, potentially leading to discomfort or digestion issues like bloating." Coffee can also cause irritation to the lining of the small intestine and stomach, leaving you with other symptoms that accompany bloating, such as gas or abdominal pain.

Read more
Dunkin’ launches new cold foam creamers for at-home creations
You can now enjoy new cold foam flavors at home
Dunkin' cold foam

Fans of Dunkin's popular cold foam flavors offered at stores can now enjoy new flavors at home with the launch of Extra Extra and Chocolate cold foam flavors. These new cold foam creamers are available at grocery retailers nationwide to elevate your at-home coffee experience with Dunkin' and transform any cup of coffee into a decadent, creamy indulgence.

The first of the new cold foam creamer flavors is titled "Extra Extra," inspired by Dunkin' lover's signature "extra cream, extra sweet" order. This flavor captures the creamy, sweetened taste that guests know and love. This new cold foam creamer adds creaminess and sweetness to any coffee you prepare at home. The second of the new cold foam flavors is a chocolate cold foam featuring a rich and chocolatey taste that adds a touch of decadence to any coffee moment.

Read more
How is decaf coffee made? Inside the process that takes caffeine out
The journey from raw beans to decaf
coffee bean

All coffee beans are naturally caffeinated in their raw state. But, thanks to a discovery by Ludwig Roselius in 1903, we can now enjoy decaf coffee as an alternative, perfect for enjoying the flavor of coffee without caffeine. The question of "regular or decaf?" is a familiar one, but less often do we think about how decaf coffee is made. Before it is roasted and bagged for your enjoyment, decaf coffee beans go through a lengthy process to become decaffeinated. Below, explore some insight into the journey of your decaf coffee beans before it gets to you.
The origins of decaf coffee

German coffee merchant Ludwig Roselius first created the concept of coffee without caffeine by accident. After his father passed away from consuming too much caffeine, he discovered that coffee beans immersed in seawater lost their caffeine content. Known as the "Roselius" process, this method involved using a saltwater solution and benzene to remove caffeine from coffee beans.

Read more