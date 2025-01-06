 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

How long does coffee last? Your guide to fresh coffee

Keep your coffee fresh

By
Pot of coffee
Goran Ivos / Unsplash

As the only coffee drinker in my household, there’s never leftover coffee in my home since I usually brew just one cup at a time. However, I am still guilty of brewing a cup, getting distracted, and forgetting about my cup — only to find it sitting cold on the counter a few hours later. At this point, I’m faced with a challenging decision: Do I dump it and waste an untouched cup of coffee, or do I reheat it in the microwave?

To prepare for this exact moment, every coffee drinker should know the answer to the question, “How long does coffee last?” Here’s everything you need to know about coffee freshness before and after brewing.

Recommended Videos

How long does coffee last?

Cup of coffee
xyzcharlize / Unsplash

The question: “How long does coffee last?” cannot be answered with one universal answer. First, how long coffee will last depends on whether the coffee is in unbrewed, whole bean, or ground form or if the coffee has already been brewed. Additionally, the longevity of coffee can also be determined by how it’s stored. Many coffee drinkers don’t know that in ideal circumstances, coffee should be stored in a cool, dark, and dry place away from any heat source.

Related

Factors that affect coffee freshness

Several factors impact how long your coffee will last. Once you understand these, it’s easier to truly understand how to brew and maintain the freshest possible cup of coffee every time. The primary factors affecting coffee freshness include:

  • Sunlight and heat: Heat and UV rays can deplete the flavor of beans
  • Oxygen: Coffee will oxidize with prolonged exposure to oxygen
  • Time: All coffee will become less fresh with time, even when stored properly.
  • Moisture: Coffee will absorb other flavors in moist, humid conditions
  • Surface area: Ground coffee will go stale faster than whole-bean coffee due to a larger surface area exposed to oxygen

How long does brewed coffee last?

Cup of coffee
Flemming Fuchs / Unsplash

Once brewed, the longevity of your cup of coffee at room temperature depends on whether you’ve added coffee creamer or milk. According to Keep Food Safe, a plain cup of black coffee at room temperature is safe to consume at room temperature for up to 24 hours. This means you shouldn’t necessarily rush to dump a cup of coffee you’ve forgotten about for a while.

However, while it may be safe to consume, its taste may not be the same after sitting on the counter for nearly a day. If you’ve added cream or any dairy products to your coffee, it’s only safe to consume for up to 2 hours at room temperature. After 2 hours, unsafe bacteria will begin to grow.

The longevity of brewed coffee can be extended in the fridge. In an airtight sealed container, brewed coffee stored in the refrigerator is safe for up to three or four days post-brewing. Again, the coffee is safe to consume, but that doesn’t mean its flavor will necessarily be top notch. Coffee naturally begins to lose its aroma and flavor as time passes.

Cold brew coffee

The steeping brewing method of cold brew affects its lifespan, which differs from hot brewed coffee. Cold brew coffee can be stored in the fridge for about a week to 10 days. While it could be safe to consume after this, the taste will likely become stale or bitter. However, pre-packaged, ready-to-drink coffees such as canned cold brews and nitro cold brews are safe to consume up until their “best by” date listed on the package.

Whole-bean coffee

Cup of whole bean coffee
Marek Kupiec / Pexels

In terms of unbrewed coffee, whole-bean coffee is your best bet for the freshest and longest-lasting coffee. Most packaged, roasted whole-bean coffee is safe to consume up to a year past its roast date. Many brands list the roast date or a “best by” date on the package. Once you open it, the package should ideally be used within one to three weeks, depending on your storage method. Instead of leaving the whole beans in the bag they came in, moving them to a dry, airtight container that blocks out light can help them retain their flavor and aroma.

If you’re also the only coffee drinker in your home, consuming a whole bag of coffee beans within one to three weeks may not be feasible. Some people freeze entire coffee beans. However, the moisture buildup may not yield the best-tasting cup of coffee you’ve ever had.

Ground coffee freshness

Pouring coffee grounds
Daniel Morales / Pexels

Like bags of whole-bean coffee, most bags of pre-packaged ground coffee have a “best by” or roasted date. When sealed and unopened, a bag of ground coffee can last several months. Make sure you keep your bags of ground coffee away from heat sources, like your oven or cooktop, to ensure optimal freshness. Once opened, freshly ground coffee will maintain optimal freshness for about one to two weeks. Again, moving coffee to a dark, airtight container will help enhance freshness instead of leaving it in its original bag.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
Scientists have discovered a new purpose for your leftover coffee grounds
Don't throw out your coffee grounds just yet
Coffee grounds

Many coffee drinkers find unique ways to repurpose leftover coffee grounds, such as to enhance the nutrients in the soil of houseplants. But recently, Australian scientists have discovered another interesting purpose for your leftover coffee grounds. Researchers found that concrete can be made up to 30% stronger by adding charred coffee grounds to the mix. This interesting discovery could be the first of many ways to solve environmental challenges related to coffee waste and sand extraction.

Researchers from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) explain: "The disposal of organic waste poses an environmental challenge as it emits large amounts of greenhouse gases, including methane and carbon dioxide, which contribute to climate change." RMIT University engineer Rajeev Roychand warns that "the world produces a staggering 10 billion kilograms (22 billion pounds) of coffee waste globally each year." The problem is that most coffee waste ends up in landfills instead of being repurposed for other useful purposes, such as the one in this unique discovery.

Read more
Why the Swiss Water method is a game changer for decaf coffee lovers
Is your decaf coffee chemical-free?
swiss water decaf coffee method jakub dziubak xtud5six464 unsplash

Coffee drinkers who adore the taste of coffee but don't want the effects of caffeine turn to decaf coffee as the perfect alternative. With trends showing a rise in decaf coffee products, consumers must remain conscious of the quality of the decaf coffee they consume. National nonprofit Clean Label Project has recently elevated its efforts to spread awareness of the lurking chemicals within many decaf coffees. Clean Label Project urges decaf coffee drinkers to learn about the Swiss Water decaf coffee method, an alternative, water-based process for decaffeinating coffee without using chemicals.

We gathered expert insight from Jackie Bowen, Executive Director of Clean Label Project, to learn more about what makes the Swiss Water decaf coffee method a superior decaffeination method over traditional chemical-based methods.

Read more
Eco-friendly gardening hack for java lovers: Putting your coffee grounds to good use for your plants
Don't toss your coffee grounds just yet
Coffee grounds

Most days, I find myself quickly tossing the coffee grounds in the trash without too much deep thought. Leftover coffee grounds always make a mess in the kitchen (and inside my trash can.) But is there a better way to repurpose coffee grounds than tossing them in the garbage? Considering the potential uses of used coffee grounds, you may wonder, "Are coffee grounds good for plants?" While repurposing items is not my strength, using coffee grounds for my plants is a simple and effective way to repurpose used coffee grounds. It's simple enough that even I can work it into my regular coffee brewing habits.
Are coffee grounds good for plants?

Coffee grounds can be repurposed for plants thanks to their high nutrient content. Nutrients found in coffee grounds, such as phosphorus, potassium, and nitrogen, can create a healthy fertilizer for certain types of plants.  Adding these nutrients in the form of coffee groups can help your plants thrive.

Read more