How long does coffee last? Your guide to fresh coffee

As the only coffee drinker in my household, there’s never leftover coffee in my home since I usually brew just one cup at a time. However, I am still guilty of brewing a cup, getting distracted, and forgetting about my cup — only to find it sitting cold on the counter a few hours later. At this point, I’m faced with a challenging decision: Do I dump it and waste an untouched cup of coffee, or do I reheat it in the microwave?

To prepare for this exact moment, every coffee drinker should know the answer to the question, “How long does coffee last?” Here’s everything you need to know about coffee freshness before and after brewing.

How long does coffee last?

The question: “How long does coffee last?” cannot be answered with one universal answer. First, how long coffee will last depends on whether the coffee is in unbrewed, whole bean, or ground form or if the coffee has already been brewed. Additionally, the longevity of coffee can also be determined by how it’s stored. Many coffee drinkers don’t know that in ideal circumstances, coffee should be stored in a cool, dark, and dry place away from any heat source.

Factors that affect coffee freshness

Several factors impact how long your coffee will last. Once you understand these, it’s easier to truly understand how to brew and maintain the freshest possible cup of coffee every time. The primary factors affecting coffee freshness include:

Sunlight and heat: Heat and UV rays can deplete the flavor of beans

Oxygen: Coffee will oxidize with prolonged exposure to oxygen

Time: All coffee will become less fresh with time, even when stored properly.

Moisture: Coffee will absorb other flavors in moist, humid conditions

Surface area: Ground coffee will go stale faster than whole-bean coffee due to a larger surface area exposed to oxygen

How long does brewed coffee last?

Once brewed, the longevity of your cup of coffee at room temperature depends on whether you’ve added coffee creamer or milk. According to Keep Food Safe, a plain cup of black coffee at room temperature is safe to consume at room temperature for up to 24 hours. This means you shouldn’t necessarily rush to dump a cup of coffee you’ve forgotten about for a while.

However, while it may be safe to consume, its taste may not be the same after sitting on the counter for nearly a day. If you’ve added cream or any dairy products to your coffee, it’s only safe to consume for up to 2 hours at room temperature. After 2 hours, unsafe bacteria will begin to grow.

The longevity of brewed coffee can be extended in the fridge. In an airtight sealed container, brewed coffee stored in the refrigerator is safe for up to three or four days post-brewing. Again, the coffee is safe to consume, but that doesn’t mean its flavor will necessarily be top notch. Coffee naturally begins to lose its aroma and flavor as time passes.

Cold brew coffee

The steeping brewing method of cold brew affects its lifespan, which differs from hot brewed coffee. Cold brew coffee can be stored in the fridge for about a week to 10 days. While it could be safe to consume after this, the taste will likely become stale or bitter. However, pre-packaged, ready-to-drink coffees such as canned cold brews and nitro cold brews are safe to consume up until their “best by” date listed on the package.

Whole-bean coffee

In terms of unbrewed coffee, whole-bean coffee is your best bet for the freshest and longest-lasting coffee. Most packaged, roasted whole-bean coffee is safe to consume up to a year past its roast date. Many brands list the roast date or a “best by” date on the package. Once you open it, the package should ideally be used within one to three weeks, depending on your storage method. Instead of leaving the whole beans in the bag they came in, moving them to a dry, airtight container that blocks out light can help them retain their flavor and aroma.

If you’re also the only coffee drinker in your home, consuming a whole bag of coffee beans within one to three weeks may not be feasible. Some people freeze entire coffee beans. However, the moisture buildup may not yield the best-tasting cup of coffee you’ve ever had.

Ground coffee freshness

Like bags of whole-bean coffee, most bags of pre-packaged ground coffee have a “best by” or roasted date. When sealed and unopened, a bag of ground coffee can last several months. Make sure you keep your bags of ground coffee away from heat sources, like your oven or cooktop, to ensure optimal freshness. Once opened, freshly ground coffee will maintain optimal freshness for about one to two weeks. Again, moving coffee to a dark, airtight container will help enhance freshness instead of leaving it in its original bag.