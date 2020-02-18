6 Best CBD Snacks for Delicious Relaxation

We all know that nothing goes better together than weed and snacks. But what about CBD? You know, the non-intoxicating compound extracted from cannabis that hit the nation like a roundhouse to the face over the past few years (more on CBD here). Your trainer takes it as a post-workout pain reliever. Your mom takes it to get a good night’s sleep. Your girlfriend gives it to her labradoodle before a veterinarian visit. While science is still catching up with all the claimed benefits of cannabidiol (CBD’s proper name), anecdotal evidence suggests that the compound is a bit of a wonder drug.

While some have given CBD the side-eye, given its provenance, rest assured that CBD has none of the intoxicating effects of its companion compound THC. That means no paranoia, no disorientation, and no munchies. Unless, of course, the feeling of full-body relaxation and well-being puts you in the mood for a snack. If so, munch away. We’ve put together a list of favorite CBD-infused snacks that will not only satisfy your craving, but also offer real-food nourishment with a heaping helping of the mood-lifting, pain-fighting benefits of CBD. Even if your day is dipping into the “negative” register, digging into these CBD snacks will turn the dial all the way to “positive.”

(You can also check out our picks for CBD tea and CBD coffee as well.)

Full Spectrum CBD Granola

Organic, gluten-free, sweetened only with honey, and made in small batches by a family-owned company, this granola is as righteous as snacking gets. Full-spectrum CBD is infused into organic coconut oil, which is then used to toast oats, hemp seeds and spices over low heat to preserve the terpenes and cannabinoids.

EVO Hemp Bars

These bars might be the perfect post-workout snack, with 12 grams of plant-based protein, 5 grams of fiber, and only 4 grams of sugar. Choose from the Cookie Dough, Brownie Chip, or Mocha Chip flavor — all of them pair the health benefits of hemp protein and CBD with the richness of cashew butter, the crunch of crisped legumes, and just a kiss of maple syrup.

Pharma Hemp CBD Peanut Butter

Protein, fiber, heart-healthy fats, antioxidants, and that je ne sais quoi that keeps you eating right to the bottom of the jar — peanut butter has finally found its higher calling as a vehicle for CBD. Eat it in a sandwich, pair it with celery and raisins for a nostalgia trip, or use it to create Asian-inspired sauces, marinades, and dressings if you want to get really fancy.

Diamond CBD Popcorn

Can’t find anything good to watch? Crack open a tub of CBD-laced popcorn and then see how you feel. Available in a wide variety of flavors like Ranch, Garlic Parmesan, and White Cheddar (our favorite), each tub contains 100mg total of CBD, putting a nice, gentle lift into every bite.

VELOBAR CBD Roasted Nuts, Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt

Want to avoid road rage? Keep one of these tasty trail mix packets in your dashboard for when you’re stuck in traffic. Turn up the tunes, enjoy the crunch of roasted nuts, the richness of dark chocolate, and the mellowing effects of American-grown CBD, and you’ve turned rush hour into a one-person party.

Chong’s Choice CBD Gummies

No CBD snack list would be complete without gummies, and who better to provide them than the undisputed King of Cannabis? This THC-free snack option from Tommy Chong’s cannabis company is bursting with flavor as well as a heady 500mg dose of CBD. We like them as a before-bed snack or as a “pacer,” if you will, between hits off the bong.

Editors' Recommendations