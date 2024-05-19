You know what's missing from your gin? Cucumber and lemon

 Skip to main content
You know what’s missing from your gin? Cucumber lemon — Empress 1908 Gin fixed that

Empress 1908 Gin
In the hierarchy of spirits, gin is a bit of a wildcard. Whether you’re talking about single malt Scotch whisky, tequila, bourbon, dark rum, or even vodka, you can easily explain why it’s a great choice for someone who has never had it. Gin isn’t so simple. Gin is a love or hate-it kind of spirit. Either you love it because of its piney juniper and various herbs and botanicals, or you think it tastes like a mixture of body wash and grandma’s favorite potpourri.

If you love it, you’ll spend all summer enjoying its complex flavor profile in Gin & Tonics, Gimlets, Gin Rickeys, and every other gin-based drink. But if you aren’t fanatical about the spirit. The appeal of juniper only goes so far, and you start looking for other spirits to mix with, right? Well, what if you had a gin that began with all of your favorite juniper, herbal, and botanical favorites but also added fresh, refreshing cucumber and sweet, citrusy lemon into the mix? That sounds pretty good, right?

1908 Cucumber Lemon Gin

Well, the folks at Empress 1908 Gins did just that. This Canadian-based distiller is already well-known for its award-winning Empress 1908 Indigo Gin and its Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin. Now, it’s adding Empress 1908 Cucumber Lemon Gin to its portfolio. This 42.5% ABV gin is the perfect addition to your home bar and one that you’ll purchase again and again.

How is it made?

This premium, handcrafted small-batch gin is made using copper-pot stills at Victoria Distillers in British Columbia. It’s flavored with eight botanicals, including the star of the proverbial show: juniper. You’ll also find jasmine, berries, lemon, star anise, cucumber, and fresh lemon zest. The result is a pine-forward gin that has a ton of sweet, tart, and lemon flavor, as well as fresh cucumber and other herbs and botanicals, making it the perfect base for your favorite gin-based cocktail.

“We always strive to create balanced, high-quality blends that inspire creativity and offer inviting flavors. Following the overwhelmingly positive reception of our Elderflower Rose Gin last year, we leveraged our Master Distillers’ extensive botanical expertise to introduce our next innovative flavor: Cucumber Lemon,” Eric Dopkins, CEO and Chairman of Milestone Brands (owners of Victoria Spirits), said in a press release. “We are excited to see Empress Cucumber Lemon Gin support Empress Gin’s mission of creating the most distinctive cocktails.”

How much does it cost?

You might think that a small batch, pot still distilled, Canadian-made gin might cost a little more than your favorite gin. Well, you’d likely be wrong. That’s because Empress 1908 Cucumber Lemon Gin has a suggested retail price of only $39.99. Also, it’s currently available nationwide at select retailers. Look for this fresh, citrus-forward gin at a liquor store near you.

