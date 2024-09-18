 Skip to main content
Ditch watered down iced coffee: These new ice cubes change the cold coffee game

This new product aims to upgrade your iced coffee

By
Ahead of National Coffee Day, which takes place on September 29th, Dice Provisions has launched an innovative new iced coffee product that changes the game. The newest product, Dice Coffee Ice Cubes, offers iced coffee in an already-frozen ice cube design, allowing you to enjoy your favorite cup of cold coffee—but a little stronger.

Have you ever ordered an iced coffee or cold brew on the go, only to find it quickly watered down with too much ice? Dice Provisions‘ Coffee Ice Cubes seeks to change this common annoyance by using craft coffee ice cubes that prevent dilution. Co-founder Gaelan Simpson noted that many consumers love the consistency and flavor of iced coffee but dislike the way traditional ice melts into the drink.

Coffee ice cubes

Made from the highest quality 100% organic cold brew, this exciting new product comes pre-frozen in 24-oz stand-up pouches. Each pouch equates to about a week’s worth of iced coffee that you can enjoy right from your home. Dice Provisions uses chocolatey, nutty, dark roast coffee beans to create these frozen cubes.

The company has perfected keeping the coffee full-bodied even in its frozen state through a nitro-freezing method. Plus, each bag of frozen coffee ice cubes contains zero additives or added sugar. Starting with a “black” cup of coffee allows these cubes to be customized to your coffee preferences. Coffee ice cubes can even be added to shakes, smoothies, and cocktails to provide a burst of coffee flavor. Each bag is made only from organic coffee and filtered water.

